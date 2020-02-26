Local roundup: Declo tops Wendell, heads to play-in game

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Canyon Conference district tournament

Declo 59, Wendell 53

WENDELL — The Hornets trailed in double digits in the first half and by six going into the fourth quarter, but scored 26 points in the final period to come away with the win and advance to the Class 2A state play-in game.

Declo will play at McCall-Donnelly High School at 3 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the state tournament field. Wendell's season ended with the loss.

Baseball

College of Southern Idaho sophomore Tyler Curtis was named the NJCAA Division I player of the week for his performance last week. The Golden Eagles won all five of their games against Calvary and allowed just four runs in total. Curtis went 9-for-10 in the series with 12 RBIs and five runs scored.

Curtis' teammate, Nate Dahle, was also named the Scenic West Athletic Conference pitcher of the week. The freshman pitched seven scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits while striking out 10.

CSI is 8-5 on the season and will begin a four-game series against the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday.