Girls basketball
Declo 60, Raft River 56
Declo;12;22;8;18;—60
Raft River;12;14;11;19;—56
DECLO (60)
Katelin Mallory 7, Kadance Spencer 7, Amanda Bott 15, Brooke Olsen 14, Abbie Ramsey 1, Aryana Kahalioumi 16
RAFT RIVER (56)
Kamri Ottley 15, Kaybree Christensen 6, Braylee Heaton 16, Jesse Ward 7, Marie Branch 2, Karlee Christensen 4, Macie Larsen 6.
Century 74, Canyon Ridge 27
POCATELLO — Junior Dorcas Lupumba led the Riverhawks with six points in the road loss to the Diamondbacks. Canyon Ridge is at Buhl on Thursday.
CANYON RIDGE
Jordan Roberts 5, Lily Teske 5, Dorcas Lupumba 6, Morgan Jackson 4, Tania Mendez 5, Addie Hall 2.
Castleford 43, Hagerman 28
HAGERMAN — Zailee Poulson had 15 points, including three three-pointers to lead Castleford, and Zoey Mitton added 11 points. Sadie Wadswroth led Hagerman with 14 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and three steals.
“I am proud of the way the team competed tonight, and we had players step up into roles they haven’t had to in the past because of our small team size,” Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons said.
Camas County 46, Richfield 38
RICHFIELD — Camas County senior Ashlynn Whittle was the leading scorer for the game with 12 points, followed by sophomore Alyssa Whittle with 10 in the Mushers’ win over the Tigers. Sophomore Mackenzie Riley led Richfield with 10. Richfield hosts Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday and Camas County hosts Wendell on Thursday.
Hansen 44, Shoshone 19
SHOSHONE — Hansen junior Rakel Williams tossed in 19 points and Kaylee Snell followed with 12 in the Huskies win over the Indians. Shoshone freshman Karlie Chapman had a team-high 13 points.
“They were just able to get the ball inside and their height hurt us,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman.
Shoshone travels to Murtaugh on Thursday and Hansen hosts Murtaugh on Tuesday.
MALTA— The Hornets had three players in double figures in the win over the Trojans. Sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi was the top scorer with 16 points fol-lowed by senior Amanda Bott with 15 and Brooke Olsen added 14 points including four 3-pointers. Junior Braylee Heaton finished with a team-high 16 points including three 3-pointers and senior Kamri Ottley had 15 for Raft River. Declo is at Valley on Thursday and Raft River is at Rockland Tuesday Dec. 3.
Jerome 61, Minico 54
RUPERT — Jerome got 21 points including five 3-pointers from senior Mercedes Bell and junior Ashley Cook followed with 13 points with four three-pointers in the road win over Minico. Senior Bailey Black scored 16 points and junior Triniti Peralez had 14 points to lead the Spartans. Jerome is at Pocatello and Minico is at Highland on Thursday.
Jerome;13;16;10;22;-61
Minico;9;11;22;12;-54
JEROME (61)
Abriana Hurtado 7, Alexis White 9, Madison Deadmond 2, Makali Nance 1, Ashley Cook 13, Mercedes Bell 21, Hannah Schvaneveldt 8
MINICO (54)
Tylee Stroud 5, Talin Stimpson 8, Bailey Black 16, Brittana Koyle 2, Triniti Per-alez 14, Kylee McManus 6, Allison Vorwaller 3
Snake River 55, Kimberly 39
BLACKFOOT — Kimberly fell to 1-2 on the season with the road loss. The Bulldogs will host Jerome next Tuesday.
Murtaugh 42, North Gem 19
BANCROFT — The Red Devils picked up a win in their first game and will host Shoshone on Thursday.
“For our first game, it was a good win,” Murtaugh coach Todd Jensen said.
Nampa Christian 44, Filer 33
FILER — Filer was held to just one point in the first quarter and couldn’t catch up. Ella Fischer had 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals, and Lexi Monson finished with eight points and six rebounds. Filer (1-1) is off until Dec. 5, when they will play Buhl.
Valley 54, Dietrich 34
DIETRICH — Valley pulled away with a 12-2 second quarter. Makenna Kohtz led the Vikings (1-0) with 18 points, while Caylee Dilworth had 13 for Dietrich (0-2)
Valley 12;12;15;15-54
Dietrich 12;2;8;2-34
VALLEY (54)
Kylee Salvesen 2, Madyn Black 1, Kalea Delgado 4, Mackenzie Dimond 10, Makenna Kohtz 18, Kelbi Lewis 8, Bailey Stephens 8.
DIETRICH
Ashlyn Wells 5, Hailey Astle 2, Mickala Van Tassell 2, Caylee Dilworth 13, Abby Hendricks 2, Layla Von Berndt 10.
Burley 58, Mountain Home 46
Men’s basketball
CSI’s Mike Hood was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference player of the week for his two games at the Williston State College Invitational on Friday and Saturday. He finished the two games with an average of 24 points and shot 53% from the field. He also made 8-of-8 free throws. His biggest effort of the weekend came on Friday against Minnesota Prep, where he scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and made 3-of-5 three-pointers.
