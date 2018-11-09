Try 1 month for 99¢
Girls basketball

Declo 52, Filer 44

DECLO — The Hornets held off the Wildcats for a nonconference win in both teams' season opener.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the teams agreed to move it up a day since the Declo football team plays its state semifinal game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

Friday's game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, and Declo led the rest of the way — 21-18 at halftime and 35-29 through three quarters.

“We ask a lot of the girls, and they did what we asked," said Declo coach Justin Silcock. "We were happy with how they performed.”

Maddie Ramsey scored 23 points, and Brooke Olsen added 11 for Declo, which will host Raft River on Tuesday.

Filer will play at Nampa Christian on Friday.

Kimberly 50, Burley 41

BURLEY — The Bulldogs beat the Bobcats to begin their season. No other details were available.

Kimberly will host Canyon Ridge on Saturday, and Burley will play at Mountain Home on Tuesday.

Lighthouse Christian 48, Watersprings 22

IDAHO FALLS — The Lions opened their season with a blowout win. No other details were available.

Lighthouse Christian will host Hagerman on Thursday.

