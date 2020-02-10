Monday
Girls basketball
Class 2A District IV championship
Declo 49, Wendell 20
DECLO — Everyone scored for the Hornets, who clinched the best-of-three series against Wendell and the District IV title. Declo will move on to play in the state play-in game on Saturday. If the Hornets win, they will be in the state tournament as the district’s only representative.
Declo 13 7 17 12 —49 Wendell 1 8 6 5 —20 Class 3A District IV tournament
Kimberly 39, Gooding 37
The Bulldogs stayed alive in the SCIC tournament, earning a chance to play Filer for the district title on Wednesday.
Brinley Humphreys had 10 points for Kimberly, and Meg Walker and Hailey Chapa each added seven. Alx Roe led Gooding with 16 points.
Kimberly will need to beat Filer twice, once on Wednesday and once on Thursday, in order to win the district. Filer only needs one win to clinch the district title.
Kimberly 8 10 9 12 —39 Gooding 6 12 8 11 —37
Boys basketball
Camas County 54, Murtaugh 38
MURTAUGH — Breken Clarke and Trey Smith each poured in 21 points to lead the Mushers while Kade Setoki had 16 points and 22 rebounds for Murtaugh.
Murtaugh 6 15 7 10 —38 Camas County 11 14 15 11 —54 Carey 62, Glenns Ferry 48
GLENNS FERRY — A big third quarter helped lift Carey. Hunter Smith led the Panthers with 20 points, and Dallin Parke added 18. Kody Henslee paced the Pilots with 18 points.
Carey 13 13 20 16 —62 Glenns Ferry 10 10 14 14 —48 CAREY (62)
Dallin Parke 18, Carson Simpson 6, Hunter Smith 20, Brigham Parke 11, Tate Squires 4, Wyatt Mecham 2.
GLENNS FERRY (48)
Tanner Martinez 4, Nick Hernandez 6, Josue Mesillas 7, Bradley Christensen 5, Kody Henslee 18, Gage Peak 8.
Hansen 58, Richfield 50
HANSEN — The Huskies got a win on senior night. Jonathan Camarillo scored a game-high 29 points. Carsn Perkes led Richfield with 27 points.
Hansen 15 11 14 18 —58 Richfield 16 8 10 16 —50 HANSEN (58)
Jonathan Camarillo 29, Jacob Pittman 7, Stephen Gomez 4, Sam Wayment 8, Tom Gibson 8, Salvador Camarillo 2.
RICHFIELD (50)
Carsn Perkes 27, Nathaniel Connell 8, Clay Kent 8, Luke Dalton 8, Hudsun Lucero 9.
Wendell 53, Castleford 36
CASTLEFORD — Zane Kelsey led a balanced Trojan scoring effort with 18 points. Eric Taylor had 22 points to lead Castleford.
Wendell 14 18 13 8 —53 Castleford 5 11 7 13 —36 WENDELL (53)
Zane Kelsey 18, Tristan Wert 2, Isaac Slade 6, Bode French 2, Aden Bunn 2, Zade Swainston 9, Jakob French 3, Joe DeMasters 5, Don Bunn 3.
CASTLEFORD (36)
Zander Schilder 4, Gabe Mahannah 2, Ethan Roland 1, Eric Taylor 22, Gus Wiggins 1, Travis Wells 1, Evan Fontes 5.
Wood River 57, Gooding 32
HAILEY — Johnny Radford had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Wood River, and Walter Kriesien added 16 points. Colston Loveland had 13 points for Gooding.
Wood River 17 17 14 9 —57 Gooding 6 6 14 6 —32 WOOD RIVER (57)
Johnny Radford 24, Brogan Ros 6, Isaac Esparza 2, McCade Parke 3, Edgar Salamanca 2, Isai Mendonza 2, Davis Ros 2, Walter Kriesien 16.
GOODING (32)
Owen Rogers 4, AJ Darcy 4, Gavin Martin 9, Colston Loveland 13, Kenny Anderson 32.
Girls bowling
Northern Invite, Lewiston
Area team finishes: 2. Declo; 3. Burley; 4. Minico
Individual highs: Minico—Moriah Pinther, 560, 1st place; Declo—Aubrie Johnson, 487, 4th place; Burley—Halli Vaughn, 475, 8th place.
Boys bowling
Northern Invite, Lewiston
Area team finishes: 2. Minico
Individual highs: Minico—Brogan Uscola, 551, 4th place; Declo—Sayger Kidd, 517, 8th place; Burley—Ryder Garrard, 490, 12th place.
Saturday
Girls basketball
Twin Falls 42, Pocatello 17
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins got a win to stay alive in the Class 4A District IV tournament. Paige Beem had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the way.
Twin Falls 6 8 12 16 —42 Pocatello 1 5 2 9 —17 TWIN FALLS (42)
Paige Beem 13, Keeli Peterson 6, Kaylin Bailey 5, Brinley Iverson 5, Reagan Rex 3, Brinlee Stotts 3, McKayla Rodriguez 3, Morgan Cargile 2, Haley Paul 2.
