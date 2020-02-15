{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday

Class 2A state play-in game

Declo 52, Orofino 34: McCALL — The Hornets beat Orofino to clinch a spot in the Class 2A state tournament. Declo will begin play on Thursday against Ririe at 8 p.m. at Kuna High School.

Friday

Boys basketball

Minico 59, Wood River 34

Wood River 13 11 7 3 —34

Minico 17 14 16 12 —59

WOOD RIVER (34)

Johnny Radford 22, Brogan Ros 1, Isai Mendoza 2, Davis Ros 1, Walter Kriesien 3, Kade Heitzman 5.

MINICO (59)

Brevin Trenkle 5, Kasen Carpenter 26, Micah Nava 2, Rylan Chandler 9, Phillip Boettcher 16.

