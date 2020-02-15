Saturday
Class 2A state play-in game
Declo 52, Orofino 34: McCALL — The Hornets beat Orofino to clinch a spot in the Class 2A state tournament. Declo will begin play on Thursday against Ririe at 8 p.m. at Kuna High School.
Friday
Boys basketball
Minico 59, Wood River 34
Wood River 13 11 7 3 —34
Minico 17 14 16 12 —59
WOOD RIVER (34)
Johnny Radford 22, Brogan Ros 1, Isai Mendoza 2, Davis Ros 1, Walter Kriesien 3, Kade Heitzman 5.
MINICO (59)
Brevin Trenkle 5, Kasen Carpenter 26, Micah Nava 2, Rylan Chandler 9, Phillip Boettcher 16.
