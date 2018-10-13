Girls soccer
Declo 3, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — One year after earning their first state tournament berth in program history, the Hornets did it again.
Fifth-seeded Declo held off No. 2 Kimberly on Saturday in a High Desert Conference tournament loser-out, winner-to-state game. It was the Hornets’ first win over the Bulldogs this season in three tries (Kimberly won 3-0 and 3-2 in the first two matchups).
“The girls played amazing today. It all kinda came together,” said Declo coach Jeralee Jones. “It was more about strategy today for us, knowing that Kimberly could very well beat us.”
One of Declo’s main strategic moves was manning up on Kimberly’s high-scoring freshman Bella Osterman, Jones said, and it worked. Osterman was held scoreless.
Jones has also moved Kayley Koyle from defense to forward in recent games, and the switch paid off on Saturday. Koyle scored two of Declo’s goals, and Kelli Downey scored the other. Madison Smith netted Kimberly’s lone goal.
For the Bulldogs (12-6-1), Saturday’s loss was a tough finish to their first season as a program.
“We feel disappointed, but it was a successful season,” said Kimberly coach Suzy Harper. “For being a brand new program, you just hope to come out and be competitive, and I was super pleased that we were.”
Declo (8-6-4), which went two-and-out at last year’s 3A state tournament, will play Marsh Valley on Thursday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls to open this year’s state tournament.
“I hope we can play consistent again these next few games,” Jones said. “It’s just exciting. Whether or not we go very far, it’s exciting for them.”
Preston 2, Wood River 0
PRESTON — The Wolverines were shut out in the Great Basin Conference tournament winner-to-state, loser-out match against Preston on Saturday.
Wood River finished the season with a record of 8-9-3.
Boys soccer
Century 0, Canyon Ridge 0 (Century 5-4 PKs)
POCATELLO — A magical Great Basin Conference tournament run for the Riverhawks nearly ended with a title, but they fell just short.
After back-and-forth regulation and extra time periods, the second-seeded Diamondbacks edged No. 5 Canyon Ridge in penalty kicks for a district title in their first season as part of the Great Basin Conference.
“Definitely disappointed,” said Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth. “We feel we had the team that could’ve won the district championship.”
The Riverhakws had a losing record (6-7-2) going into the district tournament, but they reached Saturday’s title game with a pair of 2-1 wins over higher seeds — first over No. 4 Preston, then over No. 1, previously undefeated Wood River. The win over the Wolverines clinched a 4A state tournament berth for Canyon Ridge, but it wanted more.
Farnsworth said Saturday’s game was pretty even as far as chances went. The Riverhawks were “a step away” from scoring a couple goals, he said, but nobody could find the net before the penalty shootout.
Both teams made their first four PKs, but Century goalkeeper Connor Slack made a save on Canyon Ridge’s fifth attempt, and Shawn Abbasi netted the game-winner.
While Farnsworth and his players were disappointed with the loss, they’re a confident group, especially after the success they enjoyed at the district tournament. The Riverhawks (8-8-2) will play Hillcrest on Thursday at Coeur d’Alene High School for their first state tournament game since 2014, when they placed third.
“By making it, you’ve got the quality and ability to go and compete for a state championship,” Farnsworth said. “Coming out of conference gives us a lot of confidence that if we can beat teams in our conference, we can beat anybody in the state.”
Filer 4, Weiser 0
BOISE — The Wildcats clinched a 3A state tournament berth with a commanding victory in Saturday’s state play-in game over the Wolverines, who beat Bliss for last year’s 3A state title.
Filer opened the scoring when Tristan Sullivan scored with about 15 minutes until halftime. The Wildcats hung on to that 1-0 lead until after the break.
In an email, head coach Derek Howard wrote that Filer came out the aggressor in the second frame, as Jesus Lopez and Cody Ruiz scored within a few minutes of one another. Lopez added a second goal about 10 minutes from the final whistle to cement the game in Filer’s favor.
The Wildcats (12-5-3) will begin state tournament play against Sugar-Salem on Thursday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Wood River 2, Twin Falls 0
HAILEY — The defending 4A state champion Wolverines returned to the state tournament with Saturday’s Great Basin Conference tournament win. No other details were available.
The Wolverines (15-1-2) will face Caldwell on Thursday at Post Falls High School to open state tournament play.
Twin Falls finished its season at 6-6-5.
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0; Twin Falls 3, Burley 2
TWIN FALLS — The second-seeded Bruins clinched a 4A state tournament berth with Saturday’s Great Basin Conference tournament wins.
Twin Falls opened the tournament with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 win over the No. 7 Riverhawks, and they edged the No. 3 Bobcats 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 23-25, 15-11.
“I am so proud of this group of girls,” Bruins first-year coach Andria Harshman wrote in an email. “We set our goal to play every point, one set and one match at a time. This weekend showed our full potential, and I couldn’t be prouder of them making it to the state tournament.”
Taylor Burnham led the Bruins with 36 total kills in the two matches, Clair Hodge had 30 digs and Shelby Veenstra had 73 assists.
The Bruins have reached state every year since 2009, when they moved down from 5A to 4A. They will go for their 10th straight district title on Thursday night at top-seeded Century, which swept Mountain Home and Wood River on Saturday.
Burley 3, Pocatello 1; Twin Falls 3, Burley 2
POCATELLO — The third-seeded Bobcats split a pair of Great Basin Conference tournament battles on Saturday.
Burley beat No. 6 Pocatello 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22, and it fell to No. 2 Twin Falls 19-25, 16-25, 26-24, 25-23, 11-15.
Against the Indians, Makayla Tolman had 23 kills and three blocks, Brinley Wilson had 30 assists and 17 digs, Kennedee Tracy had 16 kills and 21 digs and Mikayla Shirley had 11 digs and a 2.4 passing average.
Against the Bruins, Tolman had 27 kills, 11 digs and five aces, Tracy had 10 kills and 13 digs, Shirley had 17 digs and Brinley Wilson had 25 assists and five kills.
The Bobcats will host No. 4 Minico in a loser-out match on Tuesday night.
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0; Pocatello 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks’ season ended after back-to-back losses to at the Great Basin Conference tournament on Saturday. No other details were available.
Wood River 3, Minico 0; Century 3, Wood River 0; Minico 3, Mountain Home 2
POCATELLO — The No. 4 Spartans and No. 5 Wolverines both went 1-1 Saturday to open the Great Basin Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Minico will play at No. 3 Burley on Tuesday, and Wood River will host No. 6 Pocatello the same night.
Filer 3, Buhl 0
FILER — The top-seeded Wildcats blanked the No. 4 Indians to advance to the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Filer took the sets 25-18, 25-17, 27-25.
Sophomore Ella Fischer led the way for the Wildcats with 12 kills and 10 digs. Junior Gracie Robinson also had 10 digs, while chipping in nine kills. Senior Abee Bandy tallied 11 kills, and freshman Alexis Monson notched six blocks.
Buhl received strong performances from seniors Kylie Crossland and McKenna Lively. Crossland had a game-high 14 kills and 11 digs, while Lively added seven kills and four blocks.
Filer will host No. 2 Gooding on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals, while Buhl will play at No. 3 Kimberly at 6 p.m. the same day in a loser-out match. The winner of Buhl-Kimberly will face the loser of Filer-Gooding at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out, winner-to-semifinals match.
Gooding 3, Kimberly 0
FILER — The second-seeded Senators swept the No. 3 Bulldogs 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 in the first round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Gooding will play at No. 1 Filer on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals, and Kimberly will host No. 4 Buhl at 6 p.m. the same day in a loser-out match. The winner of Buhl-Kimberly will face the loser of Filer-Gooding at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out, winner-to-semifinals match.
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 0
MURTAUGH — The fourth-seeded Trojans swept the No. 5 Pilots in the first round of the Snake River Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Raft River will play No. 1 Shoshone on Monday in the quarterfinals, and Glenns Ferry will face the loser of Monday’s match between No. 2 Valley and No. 3 Oakley later that night in a loser-out match.
Carey 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
SHOSHONE — The top-seeded Panthers beat the No. 8 Cutthroats 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 in their Sawtooth Conference tournament opener on Saturday.
Sun Valley Community School beat No. 9 Camas County earlier in the day 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 in a district tournament play-in match.
Carey senior Shantell Chavez notched 23 digs, 21 kills and three aces. Sophomore Kylie Wood tallied 35 assists to go along with eight digs and four kills. Senior Kodi Green had a team-high five aces, as well as eight kills. Senior Athana Versis totaled 14 digs and six kills. Junior Felicity black added seven digs, four kills and two aces and junior Bailie Morey chipped in two aces and a kill.
The Panthers (15-2) will face No. 4 Dietrich in the semifinals on Tuesday night, while SVCS (5-11) will play No. 5 Castleford the same day in a loser-out match.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Murtaugh 0
SHOSHONE — The second-seeded Lions swept the No. 7 Red Devils 25-10, 25-9, 25-10 in the first round of the Sawtooth Conference tournament.
Murtaugh swept No. 10 Richfield 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 earlier in the day in a tournament play-in match.
Lighthouse’s Gracie Cover had 15 kills, Maycee Holloway had 28 assists and eight digs and Ellie Jones had six kills, nine digs and four aces.
The Lions (12-3) will play No. 3 Hansen on Tuesday night in the semifinals, and the Red Devils (12-10) will face No. 6 Hagerman the same day in a loser-out match.
Hansen 3, Hagerman 1
SHOSHONE — After two tough sets to open the match, the third-seeded Huskies pulled away from the No. 6 Pirates in the first round of the Sawtooth Conference tournament.
Hansen won 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-16.
“They just needed to wake up. … The nerves were just killing them,” Hansen coach Jim Lasso said of his players. “They played a lot harder after that (second set), had some good hits.”
Hansen’s Yolanda Alaniz had 15 kills and four blocks.
For Hagerman, Elly Yore had 16 kills, 21 digs, and three blocks, Kyta Sellers had seven kills and 25 digs, Alana Floyd had 22 assists and 16 digs and Sadie Wadsworth had 18 digs.
The Huskies (13-5) will play No. 2 Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday night in the semifinals, and the Pirates (8-10) will play No. 7 Murtaugh the same day in a loser-out match.
Dietrich 3, Castleford 0
SHOSHONE — The fourth-seeded Blue Devils handled the No. 5 Wolves 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 to open the Sawtooth Conference tournament.
Dietrich’s Dianna Astle had 17 assists, 12 digs and four aces, Madison Christiansen had nine kills and 10 digs, Bailey Hubert had five kills and eight digs and Matigan Bingham had four kills and 17 digs.
The Blue Devils (7-8) will take on No. 1 Carey in the semifinals Tuesday night, and Castleford (10-8) will play No. 8 Sun Valley Community School the same day in a loser-out match.
