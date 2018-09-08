Girls soccer
Community School 5, Wood River 0
SUN VALLEY — The 3A Cutthroats cruised in Saturday's Blaine County matchup to stay undefeated.
Lily Fitzgerald scored two goals, while Crosby Boe, Aubrey Duffield and Christine Estep each scored one. Fitzgerald also provided an assist for Community School (8-0), which will play at Gooding on Monday.
The 4A Wolverines (1-4-3) will host Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 6, Bonneville 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins blasted the Bees for a nonconference win.
Twin Falls led 3-0 at halftime.
"Bonneville was a high pressure team that forced the team to play composed soccer," Bruins coach Katie Kaufman said in an email. "We were very pleased with their ability to rise to the occasion."
Madison Bailey scored twice and dished out two assists. Brinlee Stotts also scored two goals, while Kaylin Bailey and Madison Hicks each had a goal and an assist.
Twin Falls (7-1) will play at Jerome on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 7, Minico 0
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks handled the Spartans for a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Canyon Ridge (2-6, 2-3) will play at Wood River on Tuesday, and Minico (0-6-1, 0-5-1) will host Pocatello the same day.
Boys soccer
Buhl 2, Marsh Valley 0; Buhl 2, American Falls 0
BUHL — The Indians earned a pair of 2-0 nonconference wins on Saturday.
In the first game, against Marsh Valley, Dustin Dominguez scored in the 15th minute, and Mauricio Velasquez scored in the 18th. Versus American Falls, Teo Sanchez found the net in the seventh minute, and Dominguez scored in the 28th.
Buhl (5-1-1) will host Wendell on Monday.
Filer 1, American Falls 1; Filer 2, Marsh Valley 0
BUHL — The Wildcats went undefeated in Saturday's nonconference doubleheader.
Neither Filer nor American Falls scored in the first half of their game. The Beavers struck first, but Anthony Ippolito netted the equalizer, and the scoring ended there.
Ippolito also scored the first goal against Marsh Valley, off an assist from Jesus Lopez around the 20th minute. Josh Farr scored the second and final goal in the second half.
Filer (4-1-1) will play at Bliss on Monday.
Wood River 5, Community School 1
SUN VALLEY — The 4A Wolverines remained unbeaten after Saturday's Blaine County matchup.
The score was 3-0 at halftime.
Rafael Muniz scored twice, while Jovany Armenta, Emerson Flores and Mario Macias each scored once for Wood River (7-0), which will play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Cash Dart netted a second half penalty kick for the 3A Cutthroats (7-2), who will play at Gooding on Monday.
Canyon Ridge 12, Minico 1
RUPERT — The Riverhawks rolled to a Great Basin Conference win.
Seven players scored for Canyon Ridge (4-3, 4-1), which will host Wood River on Tuesday.
Luis Valiente scored for Minico (1-6, 0-6), which will play at Pocatello the same day.
Highland 2, Burley 0
BURLEY — The 4A Bobcats fell to the 5A Rams.
Burley (1-4-2) will host Mountain Home on Tuesday.
