SUN VALLEY — As the minutes ticked on by, Sun Valley Community School boys soccer coach Richard Whitelaw implored his team to see the game out. He asked defenders to hold off from pushing forward in attack and told attackers to be sensible with passing.
Holding on to a 1-0 lead over Bliss on Wednesday, Whitelaw watched as the Cutthroats followed his orders and held on.
Thanks to a 24th-minute goal from junior forward Ridley Lindstrom, top-seeded Sun Valley Community School defeated No. 3 Bliss 1-0 for its second straight High Desert Conference title.
"We want to keep going," Whitelaw said. "Each game gets tougher, and we wanted to go into the (state) tournament on a good note."
After the opening stages of the game didn't yield a score, Lindstrom stepped forward just past the halfway point of the first 40 minutes. Senior midfielder Peter Morawitz sent in a cross from the left-hand side and, from the center of the box, Lindstrom fired a volley home.
Whitelaw said it was a contender for the team's goal of the season, while Lindstrom added it was among the best he's ever scored.
"Highlight of the season (for me)," Lindstrom said, "having it in the finals and getting that No. 1 seed going to state."
Bliss struggled to impose itself on the contest as the Cutthroats (17-2) kept most of the possession through halftime. In the district finals last season, Sun Valley Community School beat Bliss 4-1. One week ago, the Cutthroats trounced Bliss 4-0.
The Bears (10-3-5) were more successful in limiting the Cutthroats' attack in Wednesday's edition. Bears coach Brent Bjornn said their focus ahead of the contest was on tightening up the defense. While the result didn't go Bliss' way, Bjornn said the team wasn't in bad spirits after the game.
"We're really pretty happy," Bjornn said. "We defended well. We played a good game that way. We're fine."
While maintaining the stout defense and lowering Sun Valley Community School's number of opportunities in front of goal, the Bears failed to generate too many chances of their own.
Senior forward Steven Rubio was one of the only outlets in attack for the Bears. He continued to run off the shoulder of the Cutthroat defenders and utilize his pace and strength, but to no avail.
Rubio launched a free kick from about 40 yards in the 56th minute that flew just over the crossbar, then failed to beat Cutthroats Keeper Meeks Sanchez-duPont in a 1-on-1 situation. As the game progressed, Bliss added more and more pressure on the hosts.
"Steven is such a good player, you've got to be careful," Whitelaw said. "You can mark him out of the game, but he's such a good player."
Rubio was not able to get off the mark on Wednesday, and the Cutthroats earned a shutout. Lindstrom said it was nerve-wracking with the tight advantage, but he believed his team kept its composure.
The victory provides a boost ahead of the 3A state tournament, which both Sun Valley Community School and Bliss qualified for when they won Monday's district semifinal games. The Cutthroats will play the top seed out of District 5 and the Bears will take on District 1-2's top seed to open the state tournament, which will take place next Thursday through Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Momentum is key, Whitelaw said, particularly at this stage in the campaign. As the tournament approaches and the level of the opposition and desire rises, the Cutthroats intend to be prepared.
"(Momentum is) really, really important," Lindstrom said. "Especially those games where you know you're better than the other team and might have more skill, it just depends. It's whoever wants it more."
Filer 3, Buhl 2
BUHL — The fourth-seeded Wildcats kept their 3A state tournament hopes alive with a close win in Wednesday’s High Desert Conference loser-out game.
Jesus Lopez scored early to give Filer the lead, which grew to 2-0 minutes later on a goal from Martin Perez. Buhl cut the deficit in half toward the end of the first half, but Lopez scored again in the second half to put the Wildcats up 3-1. The Indians answered with about 15 minutes to play, but Filer held on.
Danny Urias and Mauricio Velasquez scored for Buhl, which finished the season with a 13-4-2 record.
Filer (11-5-3) will prepare for a state-play in game against District 3’s second seed at 1 p.m. Saturday at Timberline High School in Boise.
Volleyball
Kimberly 3, Declo 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs beat the Hornets 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 for a nonconference win on senior night.
“Consistently and overall, that was probably our best match of the season since early in the year,” said Kimberly coach Lawrence Pfefferle.
Zoey Brown had 13 kills, Marleigh Geer had 21 assists, Aspen Askew had nine digs and Ellery Johnson and Paydon Morrissey each had four blocks for Kimberly (11-14), which will end the regular season at Filer on Thursday.
No stats were available for Declo, which will also end the regular season on Thursday with an away match against Buhl.
