Boys soccer
Community School 3, Canyon Ridge 1
SUN VALLEY — The 3A Cutthroats opened their season with a win over the 4A Riverhawks.
Community School’s Fletcher Stumph scored two goals, and Buey Grossman scored the other (his first at the varsity level).
Jose Tapia scored the lone goal for Canyon Ridge (0-2), which will host Rigby on Thursday.
The Cutthroats will open High Desert Conference play at Filer on Monday.
Jerome 2, Sandpoint 0
MOSCOW — The Tigers improved to 2-0 with their second win in as many days in the Kibbie Dome.
Benny Martinez scored both goals — both in the second half — for Jerome, which will open Great Basin Conference play Tuesday at home against Twin Falls.
Girls soccer
Rigby 3, Canyon Ridge 2
RIGBY — The 4A Riverhawks fell to 0-2 with Saturday’s loss at 5A Rigby.
The score was 1-1 at halftime, and Rigby scored the next two goals to build a 3-1 lead, which lasted until the final five minutes.
Grace Tigue and Ambika Monger scored for Canyon Ridge, which will open Great Basin Conference play Saturday at Jerome.
American Falls 7, Burley 5
AMERICAN FALLS — The 4A Bobcats opened their season with a road loss to the 3A Beavers.
Burley’s Mallory Reiter scored three goals, while Nicole Anderton and Dani Gonzalez each scored one.
The Bobcats will open Great Basin Conference play on Tuesday at home against Preston.
Bonneville 6, Jerome 1
IDAHO FALLS — The 4A Tigers opened their season with a road loss to the 5A Bees. No other details were available.
Jerome will open Great Basin Conference play on Tuesday at Twin Falls.
