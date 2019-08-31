{{featured_button_text}}
CSI logo with eagle

Western Nebraska Community College 3, College of Southern Idaho 0: The top-ranked Eagles dropped to 4-4 on the season with the loss at the Salt Lake Community College Invitational. They fell by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.

Taylor Burnham had 14 kills and 10 digs for CSI, Kylie Baumert finished with 16 digs and two assists, and Alexis Mareko had four blocks.

CSI will have its home opener Thursday against Casper College to begin the Starr Corporation Invite.

Boys soccer

Jerome 3, LeGrande (Oregon) 0

Wood River 2, McLoughlin (Oregon) 1

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Girls soccer

American Falls 7, Burley 2

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Volleyball

Wendell 3, Shoshone 0: Wendell picked up a season-opening win over Shoshone by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-24. The Trojans registered 27 service aces.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments