Western Nebraska Community College 3, College of Southern Idaho 0: The top-ranked Eagles dropped to 4-4 on the season with the loss at the Salt Lake Community College Invitational. They fell by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.
Taylor Burnham had 14 kills and 10 digs for CSI, Kylie Baumert finished with 16 digs and two assists, and Alexis Mareko had four blocks.
CSI will have its home opener Thursday against Casper College to begin the Starr Corporation Invite.
Boys soccer
Jerome 3, LeGrande (Oregon) 0
Wood River 2, McLoughlin (Oregon) 1
Girls soccer
American Falls 7, Burley 2
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Volleyball
Wendell 3, Shoshone 0: Wendell picked up a season-opening win over Shoshone by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-24. The Trojans registered 27 service aces.
