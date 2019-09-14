{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday

Volleyball

The College of Southern Idaho finished play at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament with a 2-2 record after going 1-1 on Saturday. They beat Arizona Western 17-25, 27-25, 25-18, 26-24 to start the day behind 12 kills each from Taylor Burnham and Laura Valentina. Kylie Baumert led the defense with 23 digs.

The Golden Eagles dropped the second match of the day to Seward County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17. Burnham had seven kills to go along with seven digs. CSI is 9-8 on the season.

Girls soccer

Sun Valley Community School 1, Wood River 1: Kate Stone scored in the first half for Wood River off of a corner kick, then Christine Estep scored for the Cutthroats in the second half off of an assist by Chloe Tanous.

Twin Falls 7, Bonneville 1: Madison Bailey had a hat trick for the Bruins, and Madelyn McQueen added two more goals. Elizabeth Plouy and Kaylin Bailey also found the net for Twin Falls.

Boys soccer

Mountain Home 3, Bliss 1

Friday

Football

Camas County 48, Hansen 34

