Saturday
Volleyball
The College of Southern Idaho finished play at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament with a 2-2 record after going 1-1 on Saturday. They beat Arizona Western 17-25, 27-25, 25-18, 26-24 to start the day behind 12 kills each from Taylor Burnham and Laura Valentina. Kylie Baumert led the defense with 23 digs.
The Golden Eagles dropped the second match of the day to Seward County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17. Burnham had seven kills to go along with seven digs. CSI is 9-8 on the season.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School 1, Wood River 1: Kate Stone scored in the first half for Wood River off of a corner kick, then Christine Estep scored for the Cutthroats in the second half off of an assist by Chloe Tanous.
You have free articles remaining.
Twin Falls 7, Bonneville 1: Madison Bailey had a hat trick for the Bruins, and Madelyn McQueen added two more goals. Elizabeth Plouy and Kaylin Bailey also found the net for Twin Falls.
Boys soccer
Mountain Home 3, Bliss 1
Friday
Football
Camas County 48, Hansen 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.