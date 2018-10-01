A highly touted College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player made his commitment to the next level.
CSI sophomore forward Khalid Thomas committed to Texas Tech University, he announced on Twitter Monday evening.
Texas Tech was one of 14 Division I schools to extend scholarship offers to Thomas. The others, according to 247Sports: Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Hawaii, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
The Portland, Ore., native is considered one of best junior college recruits in the class of 2019. Last season, the 6-foot-9 forward earned an NJCAA All-American honorable mention after helping the Golden Eagles reach the NJCAA Division I championship game. Thomas was second on the team in points per game (14.7) and rebounds per game (6.5). He shot 54.8 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from 3-point range (on 162 attempts) and 70.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Texas Tech went 27-10 last season. The Red Raiders received a No. 3 seed at the NCAA tournament and went to the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual champion Villanova.
Girls soccer
Community School 9, Filer 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats crushed the Wildcats for a High Desert Conference win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored four goals, Christine Estep had two and Rylee Whorton, Crosby Boe and Addie Rafford each had one. Whorton also recorded an assist.
Community School was scheduled to end its regular season Wednesday at home against Bliss and host Bliss on Saturday to open the district tournament, but the Bears forfeited the rest of their season because they don’t have enough players, according to Community School coaches Kelly Feldman and Richard Whitelaw. That leaves the Cutthroats with a 16-0 overall record (14-0 in conference) and a first-round bye in the district tournament. They will host a second-round game on Monday.
Filer (6-6-3, 6-4-3) will conclude its regular season at home against Buhl on Wednesday.
Wendell 9, Bliss 0
BLISS — The Trojans trounced the Bears for a High Desert Conference game.
In addition to two own goals, Jenny Diaz and Naile Ramirez each scored twice, while Lizbeth Alvarado, Nadia Guadarrama and Maria Jimenez each scored one. Diaz also had two assists, while Yadira Alvarez, Kylia Teixeira and Yadira Guzman each had one.
Wendell (6-7, 6-7) will wrap up regular season play on Wednesday at Declo. Bliss forfeited the rest of its season due to lack of players.
Gooding 1, Declo 1
GOODING — The High Desert Conference foes tied for the second time this season.
Jocelyne Rio scored the Senators’ only goal about 20 minutes in.
“It went back and forth the rest of the game with both defenses playing strong,” Gooding coach Chris Thompson wrote in an email. “Kylie Shaw had an outstanding defensive effort, holding off an impressive Declo attack (and) allowing her team to hold on to the tie.”
Gooding (7-4-3, 7-3-3) will play at Kimberly on Wednesday to end the regular season. Declo (5-5-3, 5-5-3) will host Wendell the same day, also to conclude the regular season.
Kimberly 13, Buhl 3
BUHL — The Bulldogs blasted the Indians for a High Desert Conference win in their second-to-last conference game of the season.
High-scoring freshman Bella Osterman was unstoppable once again, finishing with seven goals in the game. Fellow freshman Madison Smith and senior Josie Schmitz each scored two goals, while senior Sophie Bailey and junior Beza Armstrong both had one.
Osterman and Smith each dished out two assists, and Schmitz, Bailey and Aly Jackman each had one.
For Buhl, Kyra Azevedo scored two goals, and Brisa Arizmendi scored the other.
Kimberly (9-4-1, 8-4-1) will host Gooding on Wednesday, and Buhl (2-13, 2-10) will play at Filer the same day.
Boys soccer
Community School 2, Filer 1
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats secured the High Desert Conference’s top seed with Monday’s close win.
Ridley Lindstrom scored both goals for Community School (13-2, 12-1), which will host Bliss on Wednesday to end the regular season.
Filer (9-3-3, 8-3-2) will host Buhl the same day in its regular season finale.
Bliss 7, Wendell 0
BLISS — The Bears rolled past the Trojans for a High Desert Conference win.
Steven Rubio had four goals and an assist. Sergio Covarrubias and Jose Perez each scored one goal (the seventh scorer was not reported).
Bliss (8-1-5, 7-1-5) will play at Community School on Wednesday to end the regular season. Wendell (5-6-2, 5-6-2) will play its season finale the same day, at Declo.
Buhl 9, Kimberly 0
BUHL — The Indians rolled to a High Desert Conference win in their final home match of the regular season.
Sebastian Loza scored twice, while Dustin Dominguez, Danny Urias, Mauricio Velasquez, Victor Quezada, Josh Cruz, Carlos Razo and Clay Couch each scored one.
Buhl (11-2-2, 9-2-2) will conclude regular season play on Wednesday at Filer, and Kimberly (0-14, 0-13) will host Gooding the same day.
Volleyball
Hansen 3, Oakley 1
OAKLEY — The Huskies rebounded from a down first set and earned a nonconference win, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 26-24. No stats were available.
“I got after them pretty good (after the first set),” said Hansen coach Jim Lasso. “Sometimes they just need a little motivation.”
Hansen (10-4) will host Richfield on Tuesday for senior night, and Oakley will play at Shoshone on Thursday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Community School 0
SUN VALLEY — The Warriors swept the Cutthroats 25-17, 25-23, 25-18. No other details were available.
Community School (2-6) will host Dietrich on Tuesday, and TFCA will play at Camas County on Monday.
Late Saturday
Swimming
Gooding Invitational
GOODING — A school record highlighted Saturday’s meet.
Wood River senior Zach Deal won the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.65 seconds, which narrowly surpassed the old school record. Markus Lemma’s time of 22.68 in 2012 was the previous Wolverine record, according to Wood River coach Ben Parker.
Deal also placed first in the boys 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.19, while sophomore teammate Taylor Dorland won the girls 50 freestyle (26.96) and helped the Wood River girls 400 freestyle relay team finish first (4:17.31).
“We continue to make minor adjustments and show improvements at every meet we attend,” Parker wrote in an email. “It is a great feeling to watch these kids put in all of the extra hard work and then turn around to see the payoff.”
Kimberly’s Asher Brown and Addy Larson each won two events: boys 100 freestyle (53.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.4) for Brown, girls 200 individual medley (2:23.75) and 100 backstroke (1:06.62) for Larson.
Twin Falls’ Bryli Jensen won the girls 200 freestyle (2:11.65) and the 500 freestyle (5:45.51), and Mountain Home’s Kyle McCray placed first in the boys 200 IM (2:17.01) and the boys 100 backstroke (1:04.45).
Mini-Cassia was the top boys team at the meet, and Jerome took first place on the girls side.
Team Scores
Boys: 1. Mini-Cassia 121, 2. Wood River 106, 3. Kimberly 91, 4. Twin Falls 66, 5. Canyon Ridge 52, 6. Jerome 27, 7. Bonneville 23, 8. Mountain Home 16
Girls: 1. Jerome 105, T-2. Canyon Ridge 76, T-2. Twin Falls 76, 4. Kimberly 75, 5. Mini-Cassia 50, 6. Mountain Home 40, 7. Bonneville 29, 8. Vision Charter 28, 9. Wood River 19, 10. Gooding 8
Individual winners
Girls 200 medley relay: Canyon Ridge 2:09.27
Boys 200 medley relay: Jerome 1:57.71
Girls 200 freestyle: Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls, 2:11.65
Boys 200 freestyle: Jackson Brown, Jerome, 2:04.71
Girls 200 IM: Addy Larson, Kimberly, 2:23.75
Boys 200 IM: Kyle McCray, Mountain Home, 2:17.01
Girls 50 freestyle: Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 26.96
Boys 50 freestyle: Zach Deal, Wood River, 22.65
Girls 100 butterfly: Gretchen Thomson, Mini-Cassia, 1:01.87
Boys 100 butterfly: Riccardo Moschen, Vision Charter, 57.15
Girls 100 freestyle: Anna Cook, Mountain Home, 59.87
Boys 100 freestyle: Asher Brown, Kimberly, 53.81
Girls 500 freestyle: Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls, 5:45.51
Boys 500 freestyle: Zach Deal, Wood River, 5:02.19
Girls 200 freestyle relay: Kimberly 1:52.89
Boys 200 freestyle relay: Jerome 1:45.01
Girls 100 backstroke: Addy Larson, Kimberly, 1:06.62
Boys 100 backstroke: Kyle McCray, Mountain Home, 1:04.45
Girls 100 breaststroke: Tyree Thomson, Mini-Cassia, 1:12.86
Boys 100 breaststroke: Asher Brown, Kimberly, 1:07.4
Girls 400 freestyle relay: Wood River 4:17.31
Boys 400 freestyle relay: Twin Falls 3:59.32
