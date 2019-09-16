TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho’s Kylie Baumert earned the honor of Scenic West Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in volleyball. In a tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend, she averaged 6.0 digs per set over five matches, including a 34-dig performance against Parkland College, which was one away from the single-match record for digs in school history.
Volleyball
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 0: The Indians got the win, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 while Katrina Marsh and Megan Wallace each finished with seven kills.
Carey 2, Shoshone 1: Carey won by scores of 25-13, 18-25, 15-11. Katrina Marsh had seven kills for Shoshone, and Suzy Juarez added four.
Jackpot (Nevada) 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0: TFCA fell 25-10, 25-21, 25-16.
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 1: Kaylin Bailey had a pair of goals for the Bruins, and Madelyn McQueen added another. Madison Bailey tallied two assists.
Other scores
Mountain Home 6, Burley 3
Boys soccer
Jerome 1, Twin Falls 0
Wood River 4, Canyon Ridge 3
