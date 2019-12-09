Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge 62, Buhl 52
BUHL — Canyon Ridge got a boost from the inside post presence of Louie Cresto, who scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds while battling foul trouble. Sam Mark and River Osen each added 11 points for the Riverhawks.
Joe Armitage and Jade Juker each finished with 18 points for Buhl, who was outscored 36-22 in the second half.
Buhl 13 17 14 8 — 52
Canyon Ridge 20 6 21 15 — 62
Buhl (52)
Joe Armitage 18, Jade Juker 18, Drexler Jaynes 8, Jake Kelsey 5, Kaden Homan 2, Eli Azevedo 1.
Canyon Ridge (62)
Sam Mark 11, River Osen 11, Sheldon Flanary 7, Aaron Barnes 2, Bam Kondracki 12, Ryker Holtzen 3, Louie Cresto 16.
Hansen 67, Hagerman 49
Hansen 15 23 11 18 — 67
Hagerman 15 13 10 11 — 49
Hansen (67)
Jacob Pittman 4, Dylon Thompson 8, Sam Wayment 16, Tom Gibson 18, Salvador Camarillo 21.
Hagerman (49)
Kyle Turner 2, Cameron Zeltner 2, Austin Belknap 3, Alex Gonzalez 11, Jesse Titone 4, Bryant Osborne 27.
Girls basketball
Castleford 45, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17 Castleford 13 12 10 10 — 45
TFCA 6 9 2 0 — 17
Castleford (45)
Zailee Poulson 11, Zoey Mitton 6, Julia Lilly 2, Aubrey Mahannah 10, Aliviah Fullerton 4, Grace Lowman 6, Ariah Olsen 2, Kenzie Dobey 6.
Twin Falls Christian Academy (17)
Mekenna Jones 4, Annie Novinger 6, Grace Bolyard 5, Aaliyah Hembd 2.
Gooding 45, Wendell 37
WENDELL — Laney Owen and Mallory Brown each had 10 points for Gooding, and Stevie Torres led Wendell with 13.
Gooding 15 12 13 5 — 45
Wendell 2 10 10 15 — 37
Bowling
Kimberly 10, Gooding 4
High bowler: Jenny Leazer, Kimberly, 170.
