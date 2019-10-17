Boys soccer
High Desert Soccer Conference TournamentSun Valley Community School 3, Bliss 0: The defending state-champion Cutthroats topped the Bears despite missing seniors Max Moss and Cash Dart due to illness to earn the top seed out of the High Desert Conference and clinch a spot in the state tournament. Ridley Lindstrom scored two goals, and Williams Everitt added one more.
Bliss will play Saturday against Gooding for the second spot in the state tournament from the conference.
Gooding 7, Wendell 2: Miguel Rodriguez had a hat trick, Andrew Gonzalez had two goals, and Breken Clarke and Carlos Contreras each added one. The Senators will play Bliss Saturday for the second state tournament berth from the conference.
Wendell finished the year 7-9-2.
Girls soccer
High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 8, Kimberly 0: Community School won the conference and clinched its top seed for the state tournament with the victory. Falon Hanna and Laine Allison each scored two goals, and Aubrey Duffield, Christine Estep, Alli Rathfon and Tatum Minor each scored one goal. Kimberly will play Gooding on Saturday for the second spot in the state tournament out of the conference.
You have free articles remaining.
Gooding 4, Wendell 2: The Senators stayed alive in the tournament thanks to three first-half goals. They will play Kimberly Saturday for the second spot from the conference in the state tournament.
Wendell ended the year 9-8-1.
Volleyball
Filer 3, Kimberly 1: The Wildcats took the match in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15. Alexis Monson finished with nine kills and four aces, Ella Fischer tallied 14 kills, Halle Knight had 21 assists, and Kelsie Snyder led with 14 digs. Emma Jensen led Kimberly with 14 kills, Carlee Hardy had 15 assists, and Piper Goff added four blocks.
Declo 3, Buhl 2: Declo hung on in five sets by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11. Reina Elkin had 14 kills for Buhl, and Lilly Waltman added 10. Adriana Azevedo racked up 44 assists, and Taelar Lively and Kayla Morse each added 22 digs.
Jerome 3, Mountain Home 0: The Tigers swept Mountain Home in the play-in match in the Great Basin Ten tournament.
Utah State Eastern 3, CSI 1: The Golden Eagles fell by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22. Payton Spoja had 12 kills and 13 digs while Curtis added 12 kills. Sean Garvin had 22 assists and nine digs, and Kylie Baumert finished with 26.
CSI dropped to 13-11 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.