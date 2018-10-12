Football
Century 31, Minico 15
POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks pulled away from Spartans at Holt Arena to win the Great Basin Conference east pod and earn the conference’s top seed at the 4A state tournament.
“Our kids played tough the whole time. It was a battle. It was a good championship fight,” said Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey. “We were there. We just made a couple mistakes, and they kinda gashed us.”
Century (6-2, 4-0) struck first and led 7-0 through one quarter, but fifth-ranked Minico (7-1, 3-1) cut the deficit to 7-6 on a four-yard touchdown run from junior Rylan Chandler with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. Both teams traded field goals later in the quarter (McKay Chandler kicked in Minico’s), and Century held a 10-9 lead at halftime.
The score didn’t budge until the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, when Century’s Jackson Yearsley punched in a four-yard touchdown run to put his team up 17-9. The Diamondbacks scored two more touchdowns after that, good for 21 straight points and a 31-9 lead.
Junior quarterback Connor Stocking connected with Rylan Chandler for a 49-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 to go, but the Spartans couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick, and the Diamondbacks ran out the clock.
“Our defense was out there a lot, and we kept playing,” McCaffrey said. “We just came up a little bit short. There’s always something to learn, and you move on.”
Rylan Chandler rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries, and he caught four passes for 84 yards. Senior Kasen Jones rushed for 62 yards on 11 carries, and Stocking completed 10-of-14 passes for 101 yards and an interception. Star senior running back/defensive back Colter May played but was limited after tweaking his ankle last week, McCaffrey said.
Minico will finish regular season play at Twin Falls on Friday.
UPDATE: Minico will be the Great Basin Conference's third seed in the 4A state playoffs, and it will face Skyline (District 6's second seed) in the first round in two weeks, according to IdahoSports.com. The Spartans lost to Skyline in last year's state title game.
Kimberly 67, Buhl 0
BUHL — The Bulldogs remained tied for No. 1 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference with the road win over the Indians.
Kimberly put together 464 yards of offense with 359 coming on the ground. Kimberly held Buhl to only four first downs while finishing with 31.
McKade Huft was the rushing workhouse for the Bulldogs with 16 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 20, two and six yards. Senior Hunter O’Berg picked up 60 yards on five attempts and scored on runs of 16 and four yards. Senior quarterback Braxton Hammond finished 7-of-16 for 105 yards and two touchdown passes to Dawson Cummins (37 and 11 yards).
Kimberly (7-1, 2-0) travels to Gooding on Friday for a clash of the two unbeaten conference teams. Buhl (0-7, 0-2) is at Filer on Friday.
Gooding 49, Wendell 0
GOODING — The 3A Senators led 29-0 through one quarter and 49-0 at halftime in Friday’s win over the 2A Trojans.
Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings completed 17-of-20 passes for 257 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers, and he carried the ball three times for 21 yards and a score. Cade Morris rushed for 116 yards and two TDs on six carries, and he caught two passes for 84 yards and a score. Fellow senior Cayden Loveland caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and junior Andrew Prince had five receptions for 87 yards.
All of those numbers came in the first half, as Gooding pulled its starters going into the second.
“We executed really, really well,” said Senators coach Cameron Andersen. “It allowed us to sit a ton of dudes and get ready for Kimberly next week.”
The Senators (7-1), ranked No. 3 in the 3A state media poll, will host No. 4 Kimberly on Friday to end the regular season. Wendell (3-4) will host its lone conference opponent, No. 1-ranked Declo, the same day.
Declo 54, Filer 14
DECLO — The top-ranked Hornets handled the 3A Wildcats on senior night.
The score was 54-0 through three quarters.
Declo quarterback McKay Breshears passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and fellow senior Traver Larsen intercepted two passes. He now has seven picks on the year, per Declo coach Kelly Kidd.
The Hornets (7-0) will end regular season play at Wendell, their only conference opponent, on Friday. Filer (1-7) will host Buhl the same day, also to end the regular season.
Oakley 44, Grace 14
GRACE — The Hornets led 18-0 through one quarter and 38-8 at halftime en route to a Snake River Conference win.
“We got three of our horses back,” said Oakley coach Kade Craner. “I was happy with the way we looked.”
Those horses: junior Chandler Jones, junior Josh Nyman and senior Tate Cranney. Three weeks ago, all three players suffered injuries in a 50-8 loss to Valley. Craner told the Times-News after the loss that Cranney would likely miss the rest of the season, and Jones wouldn’t be back until the end of the season.
While Cranney returned, he was far from 100 percent on Friday. The quarterback has a broken knee bone and no ACL, Craner said, forcing him to play with a brace on his leg.
“He played well tonight,” Craner said. “This week, he really got after it, and he looks pretty good.”
Cranney completed 8-of-12 passes for 161 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers. Jake Pulsipher rushed eight times for 125 yards and a score, and fellow senior Austin Bedke had nine carries for 93 yards.
The win put Oakley in a three-way tie with Challis and Valley atop the conference standings with two games left.
The Hornets (5-1, 3-1), ranked No. 3 in the 1A Division I state media poll, will host Glenns Ferry on Friday in their final home game of the regular season.
Valley 38, Butte County 20
HAZELTON — The Vikings improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Snake River Conference with the home win over the Pirates (2-4, 1-3).
Valley tallied 136 total yards (38 rushing, 98 passing) on 19 plays and picked up eight first downs. The Vikings held the Pirates to only 68 yards, all on the ground. Valley senior quarterback Jason Hardy finished 7-of-10 and tossed scoring passes to seniors Jeremiah Schilz and Alex Korom. Korom had three catches for 33 yards, and senior Zack Gomez had five rushes for 33 yards.
The Valley defense was led by senior Nic Anderson with four tackles, and Korom had three.
Valley, ranked No. 2 in the 1A Division I state media poll, is at Challis on Friday.
Carey 50, Murtaugh 6
CAREY — The Panthers, the top-ranked 1A Division II team in the state, supported their standing with the one-sided home win over the Red Devils in the Sawtooth Conference game. The victory clinched the top seed in the conference for Carey.
The Panthers held Murtaugh scoreless until the third quarter while putting 48 points on the board up to that point. Carey caused five turnovers: three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, both by Carson Simpson.
The Carey offense totaled 422 yards (367 rushing, 55 passing). Porter Mecham rushed for 182 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Simpson rushed 14 times for 97 yards with one rushing touchdown and one receiving score. Quarterback Hunter Smith threw three touchdown passes.
“I was very proud how the boys came out and played on senior night,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland. “We just played our game.”
Murtaugh (5-3, 4-2), tied for fourth in the 1A-DII media rankings, hosts Hagerman on Friday, and Carey (7-0, 6-0) is at Dietrich the same day.
Camas County 72, Castleford 12
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers pounded the Wolves for a Sawtooth Conference win.
Seven Camas County players scored touchdowns, and another scored a two-point conversion. Remington Kramer and Jaydon Rossman each scored three touchdowns for the Mushers, who have 10 total players on their roster.
Camas County (3-3, 3-3) will conclude regular season play on Friday at Lighthouse Christian. Castleford (1-7, 0-6) will host Hansen the same day, also to end the regular season.
Mountain Home 22, Canyon Ridge 12
MOUNTAIN HOME — Canyon Ridge (0-8, 0-3) remained winless with the Great Basin Conference west pod road loss to Mountain Home (4-4, 3-1). No other details were available.
The Riverhawks are at Wood River on Friday to end the regular season.
Raft River 28, Glenns Ferry 18
GLENNS FERRY — The fifth-ranked Trojans evened their Snake River Conference record to 2-2 with the road win over the Pilots. No other details were available.
Raft River (4-2 overall) is at Butte County and Glenns Ferry (3-5, 1-4) is at Oakley on Friday.
Other scores:
- Burley 20, Wood River 14
- Dietrich 54, Hansen 21
- Hagerman 84, Richfield 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.