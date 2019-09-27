Football
Carey 76, Hansen 32
CAREY—The Panthers put up 70 points in the first half on the way to a high-scoring offensive performance.
Carson Simpson rushed 17 times for 167 yards, Hunter Smith had 164 yards through the air, and Brigham Parke accounted for five touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing, and one on an interception return.
Carey moved to (3-1) while Hansen fell to (1-3).
Gooding 41, Vale (Oregon) 14
GOODING—The Senators shook off a slow first quarter to run away with the win.
Gooding had a fumble, and interception and a turnover on downs early on to fall behind 6-0 at the end of the first period before opening up a 19-6 halftime lead and pulling away in the third quarter.
Shane Jennings passed for 177 yards and ran for 95 more and two touchdowns. Skyler Cheney had 119 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Jonathon Carpenter had 94 yards and another score.
Gooding coach Cameron Andersen said his team needs to be more sharp at the start of games, as the Senators have started slow in each of their last three.
“That was a very good Vale team,” he said. “They were very very solid.”
Gooding is now (4-1) on the year.
Mountain Home 28, Kimberly 22
MOUNTAIN HOME—The Tigers put up 20 points in the third quarter to seize the advantage.
Kohl Proffit rushed 19 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and Brandon Bethel had 105 yards passing and a touchdown.
Heath Owens passed for 163 yards and two scores for Kimberly, and Brett Bronson caught both touchdowns in addition to 117 receiving yards.
Mountain Home is (3-2), and Kimberly dropped to (2-3).
Oakley 64, Valley 14
OAKLEY—The top-ranked Hornets rolled past defending state champion Valley in a rematch of last year’s title game. Oakley led 48-0 at the half.
Valley suffered its first loss of the year and fell to (3-1) while Oakley moved to 5-0.
Grace 36, Glenns Ferry 22
GRACE – The Pilots first score didn’t come until the third quarter after Grace held them scoreless in the first half and led 14-0 at the break.
“We moved the ball better in the second half,” said Glenns Ferry coach Lonnie Funkhouser.
Glenns Ferry sophomore Allan Deleon rushed for 80 yards. Glenns Ferry (1-4, 0-1) is at Valley on Friday.
Filer 22, Wendell 21
WENDELL –The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season with the closely fought win over the Trojans. Wendell senior quarterback Tristan Wert was 18 for 37 passing for 208 yards and threw for two touchdowns. Sophomore Zade Swainston had six catches for 91 yards and one touchdown and junior Issac Slade made six catches for 77 yards. Senior Garrett Eldredge carried the rushing work with five attempts for 101 yards and one touchdown. For the Wendell defense, junior Remington Winmill made 13 tackles, junior Teegan Dunn had 12 and senior Jakob French finished with 10. Junior Joseph DeMasters made five tackles and had one fumble recovery and junior Joey Ward made two tackles and had a fumble recovery. Filer (1-4) is at Kimberly on Thursday. Wendell (1-4) is at Buhl on Oct. 11.
Murtaugh 58, Casteford 20
MURTAUGH – Murtaugh evened its overall record to (2-2) with the Sawtooth Conference win over Castleford. Red Devils quarterback junior Ty Stanger threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and a score. Senior Kolby McClure scored three times. He had four receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown. Senior Keil Setoki scored twice and gained 45 yards. The Murtaugh defense was led by senior Garret Berry finishing with 11 tackles. Stanger and McClure each had an interception. Murtaugh (2-1) is at Lighthouse Christian and Castleford (1-4, 0-4) hosts Dietrich on Friday.
Dietrich 42, Rockland 0
DIETRICH- Dietrich senior Raygn Robertson ran the ball 11 times and finished with 181 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils rolled over the Bull-dogs in the nonconference game. Rockland turned over the ball several times in the first half and trailed 36-0 at the break. Dietrich (3-1, 3-1) is at Castleford on Friday.
Raft River 56, Challis 0
CHALLIS – The Trojans improved to (4-1) overall and (2-0) in the Snake River Conference with the road victory over the Vikings. No details available. Raft River is at Valley on Oct. 11.
Teton 19, Declo 14
DECLO – The Hornets lost on the road to the Redskins. No details were available. Declo (3-2) is at Fruitland on Oct. 11.
Wood River 34, Buhl 20
HAILEY –Wood River defeated the visitors from Buhl in the nonconference game, giving the Wolverines their first win of the season. No details were available. Buhl (0-4) is at Gooding on Thursday. Wood River (1-4, 0-3 GB-W) hosts Kimberly on Oct. 11.
