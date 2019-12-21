Saturday
Boys basketball
Carey 79, Riverstone 71
Carey hung on late to win the New Plymouth Tournament championship game. The Panthers scored 26 points in the third quarter and shot 50 percent from the field for the game. Hunter Smith scored 30 points, and Brigham Parke scored 27.
Carey will play on Dec. 26 at the Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz's home court. They'll face off against Wendell.
Carey 17;19;26;17; - 79
Riverstone 18;18;17;18; - 71
Carey (79)
Dallin Parke 9, Carson Simpson 3, Hunter Smith 30, Ashton Sparrow 6, Brigham Parke 27, Tate Squiers 4.
Nampa Christian 59, Lighthouse Christian 50
NAMPA — Lighthouse fell short in the Nampa Christmas Tournament despite a double-double by Casper Block, who finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Stephens had 14 points, and Collin Holloway had nine.
Lighthouse 15;2;28;5; - 50
Nampa Christian 12;20;12;15; - 59
Wilder 46, Murtaugh 31
MURTUAGH — The Red Devils fell to a strongly-shooting Wilder team. Kolby McClure had 10 points and seven rebounds for Murtaugh, and Ty Stanger had nine points and six rebounds.
Murtaugh 6;7;13;5; - 31
Wilder 6;20;12;8; - 46
Girls basketball
Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, Jerome
Burley 46, Vallivue 33: Amari Whiting scored 19 points, and Kelsie Pope finished with 11 for Burley
Burley 50, Emmett 29: Amari Whiting led Burley with 22 points, and Kelsie Pope had 12.
Regular season
Kimberly 45, Canyon Ridge 43
KIMBERLY — Kimberly stormed ahead with a 15-4 fourth quarter to come away with the win. Meg Walker had 10 points for the Bulldogs, and Reece Garey and Hailey Chapa each had eight. Logan Roberts and Dorcas Lupumba each finished with eight points for the Riverhawks.
Murtaugh 55, Wilder 29
MURTAUGH — Leslye Tapia and Addie Stoker each finished with 10 points for the Red Devils, and Alissa Chatelain added eight.
Murtaugh 13;8;20;14; - 55
Wilder 13;9;6;1; - 29
Other scores
Skyview 38, Wood River 18
Wrestling
Wiley Dobbs Invitational, Canyon Ridge
Boys championship matches: 98-Lucas Kanaowink, Boise, def. Dedrick Navarro, Nampa, 5-4; 106-Simon Alberto Luna, Nampa, pinned Craigh Slater, Elko, 1:17; 113-Kade Orr, Buhl, def. Jose Treyes, Jerome, 8-4; 120-Zeth Kinterknecht, Elko, def. Adrian Mendez, Jerome, 7-4; 126-Gabriel Taboa, Jerome, MD over Eli Espino, Jerome, 12-2; 132-Kayd Craig, Gooding, pinned Kase Mauger, Twin Falls, :31; 138-Diego Sekiyama-Nava, Centennial, MD over Dylon Fehrs, Ridgevue, 15-3; 145-Ruben Hernandez, Ontario, over Richard Bain, Boise (DQ); 152-Jett Nelson, Centennial, pinned Teegan Dunn, Wendell, 5:27; 160-Tegan Baumann, Gooding, pinned Austin Blevins, Nampa, 3:02; 170-Broddey Cunningham, Kimberly, MD over Dominic Bush-Bly, Vallivue, 13-5; 182-Tommy McCormick, Churchill County, def. Remington Winmill, Wendell, 9-6; 195-Abe Turpen, Capital, pinned Skeet Newton, Twin Falls, :28; 220-Greg Gissel, Fruitland, def. Charley Hastriter, Capital, 9-3; 285-Zane Lovell, Nampa, pinned Braydon Ary, Vallivue, 2:17.
Girls champions: 109-Lita Cruz, Minico; 116-Frankie Graham, Minico; 123-Savannah Turner, Homedale; 130-Kaydince Turner, Homedale; 136-Tyer Richardson, Vale; 143-Mercedes Elison, Timberline; 155-Shekinah Talamantez, Nampa; 170-Vanessa Rangel, Minico; 190-Aiyanna Luna, Ontario.
Women's basketball
CSI 63, North Idaho 55: The Golden Eagles finished play in the Las Vegas Tournament with a win. Taylia Stimpson had 14 points and seven rebounds for CSI, Jordan Todd had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Karmelah Dean finished with 11 points. CSI finished 2-1 in the tournament and will be off until Dec. 30.
