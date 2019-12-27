Thursday
Boys Basketball
Wendell 59, Carey 52
Wendell 11 10 26 12 —59
Carey 6 10 17 19 —52
WENDELL (59)
Torres 15, Kelsey 13, Slade 4, B French 4, Swainston 6, Demasters 16, D Bunn 1
CAREY (52)
Parke 12, Smith 14, Villanueva 1, B Parke 21, Squirres 4
3 pointers
Wendell: Torres 1, Demasters 2
Carey: Parke 1, Smith 2
