Thursday

Boys Basketball

Wendell 59, Carey 52

Wendell 11 10 26 12 —59

Carey 6 10 17 19 —52

WENDELL (59)

Torres 15, Kelsey 13, Slade 4, B French 4, Swainston 6, Demasters 16, D Bunn 1

CAREY (52)

Parke 12, Smith 14, Villanueva 1, B Parke 21, Squirres 4

3 pointers

Wendell: Torres 1, Demasters 2

Carey: Parke 1, Smith 2

