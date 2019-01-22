Girls basketball
Carey 53, Dietrich 42
CAREY — The Panthers came out on top in a battle of the top two teams in the Sawtooth Conference.
Carey took a nine-point lead after one, but got in foul trouble in the second quarter, head coach Merrilee Sears said. After being forced to sit players down for a bit, the Blue Devils made a 21-12 run to tie the game at halftime.
After an even third quarter led the teams to enter the fourth knotted up at 37-all, Carey ended the game on a 16-5 run, defeating the Blue Devils for a special win on the Panthers’ senior night.
“It was one our girls really wanted to win,” Sears said. “They had a goal of going undefeated at home and they did. They just had one more game to take care of and they did.”
Panthers sophomore Kylie Wood led all scorers with 20 points and senior Kodi Green added 12. Seniors Matigan Bingham and Bailey Hubert led Dietrich with 12 apiece.
Carey (15-1, 7-0) is at Richfield on Thursday. Dietrich (15-3, 5-2) will play at Murtaugh on Jan. 30.
Twin Falls 47, Canyon Ridge 24
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins cruised to a conference win over cross-town rivals Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Twin Falls led, 25-6 at halftime and staved off a better Canyon Ridge second to add four more points to its lead, finishing with a 23-point cushion.
Junior Morgan Cargile and sophomore Paige Beem led Twin Falls with 10 points apiece, while sophomore Brinley Iverson added eight. Beem also pulled down eight rebounds. Senior Grace Lupumpa led Canyon Ridge with six points.
Twin Falls (8-11, 7-7) hosts Minico on Thursday. Canyon Ridge (1-18, 0-13) hosts Gooding the same day.
Minico 53, Preston 43
RUPERT — The Spartans earned a 10-point conference win on their senior night by beating Preston.
Minico jumped out to a 12-6 lead and held a 27-17 advantage at halftime. The Spartans held firm with that 10-point lead, seeing it out until the final whistle.
Senior Taylia Stimpson led all scorers with 19 points, while senior Maddison Vorwaller added 15 and junior Bailey Black had eight.
Minico (13-7, 9-3) will play at Twin Falls on Thursday.
Mountain Home 59, Wood River 56
HAILEY — The Wolverines battled down the stretch in a tight contest, but the Tigers ended up on top.
Mountain Home led, 29-26 at halftime. However, Wood River made a 17-11 run in the third quarter to take a three-point lead into the final frame. In the end, Mountain Home out-dueled the Wolverines, 19-13, to escape with a win.
Wood River was led by senior Torie King with 14 points, senior Patrea Topp with 13 and senior Audra Mary with 12. Mountain Home senior Jazzi Cristobal had 14, sophomore Kyra Johns had 13 and senior Adrie Blanksma added 12.
Wood River (7-13, 4-9) hosts Buhl on Thursday. Mountain Home (15-4, 11-2) is at Burley the same day.
Kimberly 48, Declo 40
KIMBERLY — Despite a slow start, Kimberly found its groove and defeated Declo in a non-conference tilt.
Senior Josie Schmitz led the Bulldogs with 14 points, senior Jesse Wadsworth had 10, junior Meg Walker had eight and senior Demee Rosenkrance added seven. Senior Mattie Ramsey led Declo with 14 points, while junior Sydney Ramsey added eight.
Declo led, 9-6, after one, but a 10-2 Kimberly run in the second game the Bulldogs a 16-11 lead at halftime. Declo closed that gap to two points entering the fourth, but Kimberly got the best of the final period, outscoring the Hornets, 19-13.
“We were slow getting into it,” Kimberly head coach Stanley Watts said. “Eventually we came alive...and we were able to hold them off in the fourth.”
Declo (14-6) will play at Valley on Thursday. Kimberly (11-9) will play next at the district tournament.
Buhl 48, Wendell 27
BUHL — The Indians pulled away from the Trojans for a non-conference victory on Tuesday.
Buhl led by three points after one quarter and made a 12-5 run in the second to lead, 23-13, at halftime. The Indians outscored Wendell, 25-14, in the second half to establish a 21-point cushion by the end.
“We played with them pretty close there and there’s just just a couple turnovers and defensive tops and it’s a different ballgame,” Wendell head coach Robert Lamm said.
Buhl senior Emily Gorrell led all scorers with 14 points. The Indians got 11 points from senior Kyra Azevedo and 10 from senior McKenna Lively. Junior Stevie Torres had 10 for Wendell.
The Trojans (1-18) play at Filer on Wednesday. Buhl (7-12) is at Wood River on Thursday.
Valley 40, Oakley 29
OAKLEY — The Vikings topped the Hornets in a Snake River Conference battle on Tuesday.
Valley took advantage of a big second quarter, outscoring Oakley, 15-6, to lead, 23-9, at halftime. Oakley bettered Valley by two in the third quarter to inch closer, but a 10-8 Valley fourth put an end to that.
“I thought our girls played better defensively in the second and did some things in short spurts but we need to do some good things for the whole game,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “They played hard against a good team.”
Valley (10-9, 5-3) hosts Declo on Thursday, while Oakley (4-15, 1-7) is at Butte County on Wednesday.
Raft River 47, Glenns Ferry 22
MALTA — Raft River senior Audah Jones was the leading scorer with 13 points and sophomore Kaybree Christensen followed with nine points in the home Snake River Conference win over the Pilots. Glenns Ferry senior Annessa Castillo led the Pilots with 11 points.
“We made some adjustments on defense and the girls worked hard adjusting to those changes,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers. ”The girls really stepped up their intensity and clamped down on their defense.”
Glenns Ferry (8-11, 3-5) hosts Victory Charter and Raft River (9-10, 3-5) is at Rockland on Thursday.
Hansen 50, Hagerman 39
HANSEN — The Huskies evened their conference record with the Pirates by defeating them on Tuesday night.
Hansen led after one quarter but a 7-4 run by Hagerman in the second gave the Pirates a one-point lead at halftime. However, Hansen exploded for an 18-8 third-quarter run, and outscored Hagerman, 16-14, in the fourth to seal a big win.
Hagerman had the game’s top scorer as senior Alana Floyd tacked on 15 points, while freshman Sadie Wadsworth had nine. Senior Kendy Kenney and junior Cassie Gibson each had nine for Hansen, while senior Yolanda Alaniz added eight.
Hansen head coach Teejay Berry said having Alaniz back was a big difference, as her presence in the post limited Hagerman’s dangerous senior Elly Yore to just three points.
Hagerman (13-6, 3-3) will host Lighthouse Christian on Thursday. Hansen (9-9, 3-3) is at Camas County the same day.
Murtaugh 32, Richfield 15
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils got a conference win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Murtaugh led, 8-5, after one quarter and took a 13-8 advantage into halftime. A strong second half saw the Red Devils outscore Richfield, 19-7, to help cruise to a victory.
“It’s always good to get a W,” Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen said. “I was very happy with what we did inside. I felt we dominated inside and it was very positive for us.”
Murtaugh seniors Jenna Benites and Juany Arevalo led the way with seven points, while junior Keisha Koch added six. Richfield was led by junior Kyndyl Allen and sophomore Serena Kent, who each scored five.
Murtaugh (11-7, 4-2) hosts Shoshone on Wednesday. Richfield (4-14, 1-5) hosts Carey on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 60, Castleford 43
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian freshman Aleia Blakeslee finished with 17 points to lead the Lions over Castleford in the home Sawtooth Conference game. Lions senior Trudy Millenkamp added 15 and sophomore Lauren Gomez tossed in 11.
“We had a hard time finding our tempo with early foul trouble in the second quarter,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee. “It was difficult to find any kind of flow until Aleia came alive in the fourth quarter getting 11 of her 17 points, assisted by Maycee Holloway and Trudy Millenkamp.”
For Castleford (0-17, 0-6), senior Maddy March had 13 points followed by Sydney Schoth with 10. Lighthouse Christian (10-9, 3-3) is at Hagerman on Thursday. Castleford hosts Murtaugh on Friday
Boys basketball
Kimberly 59, Filer 56
FILER — The Bulldogs had three players in double figures in the win over the Wildcats in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game.
Kimberly senior Braxton Hammond was the team leader and top scorer for the game with 22 points, followed by junior Dawson Cummins with 18 and junior Peyton Bair with 12. Senior Kaden Perron had 13 points, senior Tanner Sullivan finished with 12 and junior Austin Jarolimek added 11 points for Filer.
Filer (7-9, 2-1) is at Gooding on Thursday. Kimberly (12-3, 4-0) is at Buhl on Friday.
Dietrich 74, Carey 52
CAREY — The Blue Devils overpowered the Panthers for a Sawtooth Conference in on Tuesday.
Dietrich jumped out to a 21-8 lead after one and was up, 44-25, at halftime. Carey was closer in the second half, but Dietrich still added three more points to its lead by the end.
Sophomore Brady Power led all scorers by pouring in 27 points for Dietrich. The Blue Devils also got 15 points from junior Kyler Robertson and 10 from junior Raygn Robertson. Junior Brigham Parke led Carey with 12 and sophomore Dallin Parke added 11.
Dietrich grabbed 57 rebounds to Carey’s 29, while shooting 41 percent to Carey’s 29 percent.
“We just got plain out-rebounded,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said.
Dietrich (5-9, 5-0) will be at Sun Valley Community School on Thursday. Carey (5-12, 3-4) is at Richfield the same day.
Murtaugh 55, Richfield 13
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils blanked Richfield in the first quarter and held the Tigers to two points at halftime in a Sawtooth Conference win.
Murtaugh outscored Richfield, 15-6, and 7-5 in the final two periods to finish with a 42-point victory. Senior Graden Dimond led all scorers with 13 points for Murtaugh, while freshman Freddy Martinez and junior Kade Setoki each had 10. Junior Nathaniel Connell had seven for Richfield.
Richfield (0-14, 0-6) hosts Carey on Thursday. Murtaugh (11-5, 5-2) is at Castleford the same day.
Camas County 68, Sun Valley Community School 38
SUN VALLEY — Camas County junior Trey Smith pounded in 26 points and senior Remington Kramer tossed in 16 in the Sawtooth Conference win over Sun Valley Community School in the Fish Tank.
Freshman Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthoats with 14 points. The Mushers held a 30-22 lead at the half but outscored the Cutthoats 38-16 in the second half.
Camas County (11-3, 6-1) hosts Hansen and Sun Valley Community School (4-7, 2-5) hosts Dietrich on Thursday. Camas County Sun Valley Community School.
Wrestling
Jerome 67, Mountain Home 18
MOUNTAIN HOME — 98: Lucas Shewmaker (J) won by forfeit; 106: Kobie Jewett (MH) over Cole Todd (J) (Fall 3:22); 113: Adrian Mendez (J) won by forfeit; 120: Silas Vaughn (J) won by forfeit; 126: Gabriel Taboa (J) over Westley Foster (MH) (Fall 0:00); 132: Zach Park (MH) over Matthew Hess (J) (Fall 4:25); 138: Dustin Farnworth (MH) over Camren Firth (J) (Fall 2:55); 145: Jakob Murillo (J) over Jacob Herrboldt (MH) (MD 11-3); 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) over Gavin Hazell (MH) (Dec 6-4);160: Peyton Ringling (J) over Christian Hodges (MW) (Fall 4:45); 170: Matthew Young (J) over Marcus Robinson (MH) (Fall 5:25); 182: Remington Winmill (J) over Braden Owens (MH) (Fall 2:39); 195: Porter Wright (J) won by forfeit;220: Fernando Luna (J) won by forfeit; 285: Marco Hernandez (J) won by forfeit.
