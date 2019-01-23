Boys basketball
Canyon Ridge 51, Jerome 45
JEROME — A game of runs saw the Riverhawks land the final blow and beat the Tigers on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge led by six after one quarter, but Jerome trimmed its deficit to one point at halftime. The Tigers led, 41-37, entering the fourth, but a 14-4 run by the Riverhawks turned the game in their favor.
“It was a tight game the whole way down to the wire,” Jerome head coach Joe Messick said. “Canyon Ridge hit a couple big shots in the last minute.”
Senior David Lloyd led all scorers with 15 for Jerome, while senior James Slone added 13. Louie Cresto led Canyon Ridge with 12.
Canyon Ridge (6-9, 3-7) hosts Mountain Home on Friday. Jerome (2-14, 1-8) hosts Wood River the same day.
Minico 66, Pocatello 42
POCATELLO — Every player scored for the Spartans in a 24-point rout of Pocatello.
Minico jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and led, 24-19, at halftime. More of a cushion was added in the second half, as the Spartans outscored Pocatello, 42-23.
“We have some sickness and injuries we’re fighting through, some guys are stepping up and it was a real team win,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said.
Junior Kasen Carpenter led with 17 points and senior Kobe Matsen added 16.
Minico (14-2, 8-1) plays at Highland on Friday.
Twin Falls 62, Mountain Home 39
MOUNTAIN HOME — Senior Mitchell Brizee led the Bruins with 14 points and senior Winston Duggan added 13 as they coasted by the Tigers.
Twin Falls led, 32-12, at halftime, and didn’t let Mountain Home gain ground, adding three more points to its lead.
“We played really good in the first half,” Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker said. “Really good defensive effort in the first half and a big road win for us.”
Twin Falls (14-2, 8-2) hosts Pocatello on Friday. Mountain Home (6-9, 3-7) is at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Century 51, Burley 49
BURLEY — The Bobcats dropped a tight contest to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Junior Jace Whiting led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Riley Loveland added 12.
Burley (6-11, 3-7) is at Pocatello on Wednesday.
Valley 57, Wendell 42
WENDELL — Valley senior Jason Hardy “couldn’t miss,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said, firing the Vikings past the Trojans on Wednesday.
Hardy scored 26 points in the victory. Freshman Zade Swainston countered with 14 to lead Wendell.
Valley led by just three points at halftime, but extended it to seven after the the third and finally finished with a 15-point win.
“Right at the end of the third, they kinda took off with it,” Kelsey said. “We played pretty tight with them until then, but they started hitting a lot of shots, mainly Hardy.”
Wendell (6-9) hosts Declo on Friday. Valley (13-4) is at Glenns Ferry the same day.
Girls basketball
Filer 53, Wendell 18
FILER — The Wildcats took a 15-point lead after the first half and continued to dominate, outscoring Wendell, 23-3, in the second half to earn a win on senior night.
“A good third and fourth-quarter defensive effort helped Filer earn a victory in the last home game of the year!” head coach Mike Amaya said via email.
Junior Kelsie Snyder and sophomore Kynlee Thornton each had 12 points, while Amaya noted seniors Maddie Ferrell and Fallon Stoddard, on their senior night, added four and two points, respectively.
Filer (8-10) and Wendell (1-19) both finished their regular seasons.
Shoshone 42, Murtaugh 27
MURTAUGH — The Indians defeated the Red Devils by 15 on Wednesday. No other details were available.
Shoshone (19-1) will turn to its district tournament. Murtaugh (11-8) will play at Castleford on Friday.
Butte County 43, Oakley 23
ARCO — The Hornets dropped a game at the hands of the Pirates. No other details were available.
Oakley (4-16) finished its regular season and is due next in the district tournament.
Wrestling
Weight classes with double-forfeits are omitted.
Minico 48, Buhl 27
RUPERT — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over Hernan Dominguez (M) (Fall 2:42) 106: Izzy Ixta (M) over Devin Rowland (B) (Dec 7-2) 113: Chance Bennett (B) over James Burr (M) (MD 12-4) 120: Wesley Pearson (B) over Token Kirst (M) (Fall 0:25) 126: Isaac Herrera (M) (For.) 132: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Benn Winkle (B) (Fall 0:32) 138: Milton Hernandez (M) over Alan Jaramillo (B) (Dec 4-1) 145: Adam Mings (B) over Daniel Vega (M) (Dec 4-1) 152: Austin Meredith (M) over Wesley Kliegl (B) (Fall 0:50) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Luke Arthur (M) (Dec 12-5) 170: Tazyn Twiss (M) over Jordan Ruiz (B) (TF 18-2 2:39) 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Nathan Long (M) (Fall 2:25) 195: Jesus Ramirez (M) over AJ Dominguez (B) (Fall 2:00) 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) (For.) 285: Mason Harwood (M) (For.)
Buhl 51, Burley 27
RUPERT — 98: Teo Sanchez (BUHL) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (BUHL) (For.) 113: Chance Bennett (BUHL) (For.) 120: Wesley Pearson (B) over Deegan Hanks (BURL) (Fall 3:54) 126: Chase Price (BUHL) over Jacob DeTemple (BURL) (Fall 3:31) 132: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) (For.) 138: Alexys Rivas (BURL) over Benn Winkle (BUHL) (Fall 3:47) 145: Lee Nyblade (BURL) over Adam Mings (BUHL) (Dec 4-3) 152: Parker Jones (BURL) over Wesley Kliegl (BUHL) (Fall 3:20) 160: Anibal Barragan (BUHL) (For.) 170: Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) 182: Samuel Sullivan (BUHL) over Jakolby Valdez (BURL) (Dec 5-0) 195: Jayden Paul (BURL) over AJ Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 0:35) 285: Franklin Tilley (BURL) (For.)
Kimberly 54, Filer 24
MALTA — 106: Jared Hanchey (K) (For.) 113: Dylan Curry (F) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 1:37) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Elliot Pastoor (F) (Fall 1:12) 126: Nathan Easterday (F) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 5:01) 132: Ethan Coy (K) over Arath Chavez (F) (Fall 3:24) 138: Edward Pastoor (F) (For.) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Tom Henderhan (F) (Fall 1:42) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 0:37) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 3:33) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Skyler Moore (F) (Fall 5:10) 195: McCall Hopkins (K)(For.) 220: Zach Gunnell (K)(For.) 285: Michael McKay (F) (For.)
Kimberly 52, Wendell 30
MALTA — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) (For.) 106: Jared Hanchey (K) (For.) 113: Quay Lindsay (W) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 3:27) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Kyle Sears (W) (MD 9-1) 126: Jesus Hernandez (K) (For.) 132: Ethan Coy (K) over (W) (For.) 145: Riley Hallett (K) (For.) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Keevan Lindsay (W) (Fall 2:00) 160: Ethan Priebe (W) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Kyler Lukesh (W) (Fall 2:27) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) (For.) 195: McCall Hopkins (K) (For.) 220: Ben Orozco (W) over Zach Gunnell (K) (Fall 2:57) : Kevin Green (W) (For.)
Kimberly 50, Raft River 23
MALTA — 98: Isaac Powers (R) (For.) 106: Jared Hanchey (K) over JT Smith (R) (Fall 1:50) 113: Hunter Anderson (R) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (TF 15-0 3:47) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Tegan Whitaker (R) (MD 16-7) 126: Ethan Johnson (K) (For.) 132: Jesus Hernandez (K) over Brodey Ottley (R) (MD 11-2) 138: Ryan Nelson (R) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 1:12) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Ethan Bernad (R) (Fall 0:42) 152: Michael Coy (K) (For.) 160: Carson Durfee (R)(For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Ethan Southern (R) (Fall 1:53) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) (For.) 195: Zach Gunnell (K) (For.)
Raft River 28, Filer 18
MALTA — 113: Dylan Curry (F) over Hunter Anderson (R) (Fall 3:10) 120: Tegan Whitaker (R) over Jaimen Swainston (F) (MD 16-8) 132: Arath Chavez (F) over Brodey Ottley (R) (Fall 1:57) 138: Ryan Nelson (R) over Edward Pastoor (F) (Fall 2:40) 152: Ethan Bernad (R) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 0:40) 160: Carson Durfee (R) over Chris Coach (F) (Fall 2:00) 170: Ethan Southern (R) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 4:29) 285: Michael McKay (F) over Teegan Grush (R) (Fall 1:25)
Raft River 18, Wendell 17
MALTA — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) over JT Smith (R) (Fall 3:12) 113: Hunter Anderson (R) over Quay Lindsay (W) (MD 16-8) 120: Tegan Whitaker (R) over Kyle Sears (W) (Dec 8-3) 152: Keevan Lindsay (W) over Ethan Bernad (R) (Fall 3:00) 160: Carson Durfee (R) over Ethan Priebe (W) (Fall 5:20) 170: Ethan Southern (R) over KYLER LUKESH (W) (Fall 2:40) 195: Tyler Torres (W) over Teegan Grush (R) (Fall 2:34)
From Tuesday
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 70, Castleford 33
TWIN FALLS — The Lions eased their way to a conference win over the Wolves on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian took a 25-6 lead after one and was up, 49-18 at halftime. A 14-7 third-quarter run took the Lion lead to 40 points before Castleford finished on top in the fourth to set the final margin at 37.
“We did our jobs on defense and on the glass and we were able to control the tempo most of the game,” Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said. “Castleford is a young core and they kept fighting the whole game.”
Junior Tyler Munsee led the Lions with 23 points, while junior Casper Block added 16. Freshman Eric Taylor led Castleford with 11.
Castleford (5-10, 0-6) hosts Murtaugh on Thursday. Lighthouse Christian (16-0, 7-0) is at Hagerman on Friday.
