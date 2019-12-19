Thursday Girls basketball
Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 40
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers took down Tri-Valley, one of the top teams in the state, thanks to a balanced scoring attack and some help off the bench. Sophomore Alyssa Whittle had a team-high 13 points off the bench, and sophomore Ashly Botz had 10 points. Camas County outscored Tri-Valley 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve played some tough games lately, so it was good to get a big one tonight,” Camas County coach Jon Botz said.
Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 40
Camas County 13 16 4 16 —49
Tri-Valley 13 12 10 5—40
CAMAS COUNTY (49)
Rayann Martin 2, Samantha McFadyen 8, Aisha Clarke 6, Ashlynn Whittle 9, Ashly Botz 10, Laura Thompson 1, Alyssa Whittle 13.
Twin Falls 58, Canyon Ridge 17
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls sophomore Regan Rex led the game scoring with 14 points and senior McKayla Rodriguez added 10 in the Great Basin Conference win over Canyon Ridge. Sophomore Jordan Roberts led the Riverhawks with seven points and junior Dorcas Lupumba followed with six. Canyon Ridge is at Kimberly on Saturday. Twin Falls is at Bishop Kelly on Jan. 4.
Twin Falls 58, Canyon Ridge 17
Twin Falls 14 18 19 7 - 58
Canyon Ridge 4 5 3 5 -17
Hansen 40, Dietrich 24
DIETRICH — The Huskies picked up a road win in the victory over the Blue Devils. Junior Rakel Williams sparked the Huskies with 25 points. Freshman Hailey Astle had 15 points to lead Dietrich and sophomore Tobi Hubert grabbed 10 rebounds. Hansen is at Richfield and Dietrich hosts Castleford on Jan.7.
Hansen 40, Dietrich 24
Hansen 12 10 6 12 - 40
Dietrich 4 13 3 4 -24
HANSEN (40)
Aubrey Peters 3, Lizbett Manzano 4, Cassie Gibson 5, Sydney Brizuela 3, Rakel Williams 25
DIETRICH (24)
Jenna Christiansen 1, Tobi Hubert 3, Hailey Astle 15, Abby Hendricks 4, Layla Von Berndt 1
Shoshone 51, Hagerman 33
SHOSHONE — The Indians gave themselves an early Christmas present with the home victory over the Pirates for the first win of the season. Shoshone was led by junior Ashlee Gage with 13 points and freshman Karlie Chapman tossed in 11. Gage, Chapman and sophomore Suzy Juarez each finished with seven rebounds. Hagerman sophomore Sadie Wadsworth led all players with 15 points. Shoshone (1-8) is at Carey on Friday, Jan.3. Hagerman hosts Camas County on Tuesday, Jan.7.
Shoshone 51, Hagerman 33
Hagerman 8 4 6 15 -33
Shoshone 13 13 13 12 - 51
HAGERMAN (33)
Sadie Wadsworth 15, Samantha Osborne 6, Kyta Sellers 9, Krista Farnsworth 3
SHOSHONE (51)
Ashlee Gage 13, Kaci Kelley 7, Karlie Chapman 11, Destiny Rodriguez 2 , Suzy Juarez 15, Suzette Rodriquez 3
Other scores
Raft River 55, Castleford 25
Declo 55, Wendell 23
Filer 45, Gooding 41
Rigby 56, Minico 29
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 50, Declo 48
NAMPA — A physical game between the Lions and Hornets led to the two-point victory by Lighthouse Christian in the Nampa Christian Christmas Tournament.
“Both teams were battling the whole time,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “It came down to the end with possessing the ball and making free throws which we did just enough to win. Declo is a good big team and is coached very well.”
Lighthouse Christian senior Casper Block finished with a double-double, 11 points and 12 rebounds, senior Alex Shetler chipped in 12 and junior Collin Holloway was the leading scorer for the Lions with 15 points. Declo was paced by senior Garrett Powell with 15 points and seniors Tyler Andersen and Sam Mallory both had 14. Lighthouse Christian (5-3) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Declo (1-4) plays at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Carey 60, Victory Charter 54
CALDWELL — Senior Brigham Parke recorded a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds in the Carey win over Victory Charter at the New Plymouth Tournament at the College of Idaho. Parke’s 17 boards were half of the Panthers total of 33. The two teams were tied 28-28 at the half and 51-all after three quarters. Junior Hunter Smith followed with 16 points and junior Dallin Parke added 14. Carey (4-3) will play Adrian, Oregon, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Carey 60, Victory Charter 54
Carey 17 11 13 19 - 60
Victory Charter 18 10 13 13 - 54
Jerome 65, Buhl 34
JEROME — The Tigers won their first game of the season with the home victory over the Indians,
“It was a great defensive effort with a ton of energy,” said Jerome coach Joe Messick. ”I am really pleased with our effort.”
Sophomore Michael Lloyd led with 19 points, senior Garrett Elison followed with 14 and junior Alfredo Ortiz had 12 points for the Jerome offense. Junior Kaden Homan was the leading scorer for Buhl with nine points. Buhl is at Canyon Ridge and Jerome hosts Caldwell on Jan.3.
Jerome 65, Buhl 34
Buhl 9 5 8 12 - 34
Jerome 16 19 11 19 - 65
BUHL (34)
Drexler Jaynes 2, Edgar Hernandez 7, Eli Azevedo 6, Joe Armitage 4, Jade Juker 4, Trey Nye 2, Kaden Homan 9
JEROME (65)
Alfredo Ortiz 12, Dillon Farnsworth 2, Stockton Lott 4, Garrett Elison 14, Scott Cook 9, Michael Lloyd 19, Angel Moreno 4, Xander Whitby 1
Sun Valley Community School 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 40
TWIN FALLS — Sophomore Sid Tomlinson added 18 points and Braden Buchanan added 12 points in the Cutthroats’ win over their host, the Warriors. Junior Ethan Fenderson tied for game-high honors with 18 points and junior Evan Walker had a double-double with 10 points and 16 boards for Twin Falls Christian Academy.
Sun Valley Community School 55,
Twin Falls Christian Academy 40
SVCS 12 9 16 18 - 55
TFCA 5 12 10 13 - 40
Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 32
FAIRFIELD — Camas County senior Trey Smith scored team-high points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five blocks in the Mushers win over the Titans. Sophomore Dawson Kramer had 11 points and senior Colby Thompson finished with 10 rebounds. Camas County (5-1) hosts Garden Valley on Jan.2.
Camas County 49, Tri-Valley 32
Tri-Valley 6 4 10 12- 32
Camas County 18 7 12 12 —49
TRI-VALLEY (32)
CAMAS COUNTY (49)
Dawson Kramer 11, Alex Robles 1, Breken Clarke 8, Trey Smith 27, Xyler Niehay 2
Other scores
Kuna 64, Canyon Ridge 50
Capital 33, Wood River 32
Wrestling
Kimberly 48, Filer 15
98: Double forfeit: 106: Dallin Walters (K) over (F), Forfeit: 113: Tegan Newlan (K) over Lauren Henderhan (F), Fall 1:10 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over (F), Forfeit: 126: Preston Shaw (K) over Darold Hart (F), Fall 3:38:132: Tristian Cota (K) over (F), Forfeit: 138: Jaimen Swainston (F) over Gage Carter (K), Dec. 6-0: 145: Arath Chavez (F) over (K), Forfeit: 152: Ethan Coy (K) over Elliott Jack (F), Fall 3:27: 160: Trace Mayo (K) over Salvador Plascencia (F), Fall 1:31: 170: Double forfeit: 182: Owenn Meyer (F) over (K). Forfeit: 195: Double forfeit: 220: Zach Gunnell (K) over Joey McKay (F), Fall 2:42: 285: Double forfeit.
Buhl 60, Filer 18
98: Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 113: Taylor Hood (BUHL) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 5:30) 120: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Darold Hart (FILE) (Fall 1:05) 132: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Trace Nielsen (BUHL) (Fall 1:59) 145: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 0:53) 152: David Tennant (BUHL) over Elliott Jack (FILE) (Fall 0:32) 160: Salvador Plascencia (FILE) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 2:09) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Demetrio Canchola (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.)
Buhl 54, Kimberly 15
98: Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over Dallin Walters (KIMB) (Fall 1:40) 113: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Tegan Newlan (KIMB) (Fall 1:42) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Chance Bennett (BUHL) (Dec 10-4) 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Fall 0:45) 132: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over Tristian Cota (KIMB) (Fall 1:11) 138: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Gage Carter (KIMB) (Dec 6-2) 145: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 152: David Tennant (BUHL) over Ethan Coy (KIMB) (Dec 14-10) 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 1:42) 170: Tate Douglas (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over Demetrio Canchola (BUHL) (Fall 2:23) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over (KIMB) (For.)
Women's basketball
CSI 70, Dawson Community College 60: The Golden Eagles picked up their fifth straight win thanks to 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Taylia Stimpson and 19 points and five rebounds by Petra Farkas.
CSI will continue play in the Las Vegas Tournament on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.