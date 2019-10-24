Thursday
Volleyball
4A Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Burley 3, Pocatello 0
BURLEY — Burley eliminated Pocatello in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12. The Bobcats were led by senior Makayla Tolman with 22 kills and four blocks, followed by junior Lauren Cook with five kills. Junior Natalie Hepworth and senior Carrie Baker each added four kills and Hepworth also had four blocks. Burley will now play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gooding against the third place team from District III to earn a trip to state.
Century 3, Wood River 0
POCATELLO — Century swept Wood River, 25-21, 25-8, 25-19 to win the Great Basin Ten title and take the top seed from Districts IV and V at the state tournament. Wood River will still advance to the tournament as the second seed from the district. State begins Saturday, Nov. 2 in Couer d’Alene.
1A DII District Tournament, Shoshone
Castleford 3, Murtaugh 0
SHOSHONE — Castleford eliminated Murtaugh and took the second seed from District IV in next week’s state tournament.
Murtaugh 3, Carey 0
SHOSHONE — Murtaugh eliminated Carey with a three-set win, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 leaving the Red Devils a chance to make it to state.
1A DI state play-in match
Butte County 3, Raft River 0: Butte County swept the Trojans to end their season and advance to the state tournament.
College
TWIN FALLS — Snow College, the fifth-ranked team in the country, handed CSI the 15-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 loss. Sean Garvin had 20 assists and 14 digs for the Golden Eagles, Hannah Karrasch had 14 kills and five digs, Kylie Baumert finished with 24 digs, and Alyssa Curtis added 10 kills.
CSI fell to a record of 14-12 on the season and will host the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cross country
POCATELLO – The Coed Varsity District Meet was held at the Portneuf Well-ness Complex in Pocatello. The Twin Falls boys team finished in fifth place earning a trip to state. They were led by seniors Payson Bingham who placed 11th overall and Matthew Withers in 21st. The Twin Falls ladys team are the district champions with the score of 65.
They were led by the three-time district champion, Mattie Geddes who ran a time of 17 minutes 27 seconds. Brinlee Garling finished fourth overall and Lara Maccabee was 13th.
BOYS
You have free articles remaining.
Team scoring
1. Preston, 37; 2. Pocatello, 50; 3. Century, 112; 4. Jerome, 118; 5. Twin Falls, 136; Mountain Home, 145; 7. Canyon Ridge, 182; 8. Burley, 199; 9. Wood River, 230; 10. Minico, 318.
Area runners in top third of finishers (state qualifiers)
2. Kobe Yost, Jerome, 15:31.9; 8. Jacob DeTemple, Burley, 15:59.1; 10. Ryker Holtzen, Canyon Ridge, 16:01.4; 12. Payson Bingham, Twin Falls, 16:07.9; 17. George Showers, Jerome, 16:29.6; 21. Matthew Withers, Twin Falls, 16:47.9; 30. Anthony Corrales, Wood River, 17:22.2; 32. Drake Driscoll, Jerome, 17:27;4; 35. Aaron Seitz, Canyon Ridge, 17:32.6; 36. Benjamin Schenk, Twin Fall, 17:34.9; 37. Harrison Clegg, Jerome, 17:41.5; 38. Blake Crandall, Twin Falls, 17:41.6; 39. Sheldon Flanary, Canyon Ridge, 17:43.5; 42. Eli Steele, Jerome, 17:44.8; 43. James Wright, Twin Falls, 17:46.2.
GIRLS
Team scoring
1.Twin Falls, 65; 2. Preston, 68; 3. Pocatello, 74; 4. Century, 106; 5. Jerome, 118; 6. Mountain Home, 146; 7. Wood River, 177; 8. Burley, 184; 9. Minico, 236; 10. Canyon Ridge, 255.
Area runners in top third of finishers (state qualifiers)
1. Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls, 17:27.6; 4. Brinlee Garling, Twin Falls, 19:14.0; 11. Elizabeth Lipman, Wood River, 20:15.2; 12. Sage Holter, Wood River, 20:16.5; 13. Lara Maccabee, Twin Falls, 20:19.0; 14. Talin Stimpson, Minico, 20:33.2; 15. Annika Johnson, Burley, 20:33.9; 17. Ashley Cook, Jerome, 20:36.1; 18. Amaya Thomas, Jerome, 20:36.5; 21. Jaycee Yost, Jerome, 20:41.3; 23. Jennaveve Bingham, Twin Falls, 20:50.8; 24. Andrea Maccabee, Twin Falls, 20:55.7; 27. Sarah Rushing, Jerome, 21:00.6; 31. Kamryn Bradshaw, Burley, 21:07.6; 32. Alayna Geddes, Twin Falls, 21:08.3; 33. Skyla Bingham, Twin Falls, 21:10.8; 35. Summer Garling, Twin Falls, 21:14.4; 37. Emma Frampton, Twin Falls, 21:15.4.
Swimming
District IV Championship
BOYS
Team scoring
Canyon Ridge, 185; 2. Kimberly, 167; 3. Wood River, 136; 4. Mountain Home, 125; 5. Oakley, 109; 6. Twin Falls, 109; 7. Gooding, 86; 8. Burley, 85; 9. Century, 84; 10. Minico, 25; t-11. Declo, 20; t-11. Jerome, 20; 12. Pocatello, 8.
Event winners
50 freestyle-Coleman Sandy, Canyon Ridge, 23.23; 100 frestyle-Coleman Sandy, Canyon Ridge, 50:96; 100 backstroke-Robert Fouse, Canyon Ridge, 58; 100 butterfly-Parker Case, Twin Falls, 59.31; 100 breaststroke-Asher Brown, Kimberly, 1:04.43; 200 freestyle-John Kaiser, Canyon Ridge, 1:52.99; 200 IM-Tylar Pittock, Gooding, 2:11.48; 500 freestyle-Tylar Pittock, Gooding, 5:15.65; 200 freestyle relay-Burley, 1:38.70; 200 medley relay-Canyon Ridge, 1:49.08; 400 freestyle relay-Canyon Ridge, 3:30.75.
GIRLS
Team scoring
1. Century, 185; 2. Kimberly, 167; 3. Wood River, 136; 4. Minico, 125; 5. Twin Falls, 109; 6. Jerome, 86; 7. Burley, 85; 8. Canyon Ridge, 84; 9. Mountain Home, 25; 10. Declo, 20; 11. Oakley, 8.
Event winners
50 freestyle-Kaitlyn Shelley, Century, 25.68; 100 freestyle-Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 57.54; 100 butterfly-Olivia Hall, Canyon Ridge, 1:00.77; 100 backstroke-Lillian Cluff, Twin Falls, 1:08.92; 100 breaststroke-Tyree Thomson, Minico, 1:09.88; 200 freestyle-Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 2:08.49; 200 IM-Addy Larson, Kimberly, 2:20.82; 500 freestyle-Addy Larson, Kimberly, 5:41.91; 200 freestyle relay-Kimberly, 1:49.55; 200 medley relay-Kimberly, 2:04.13; 400 freestyle relay-Wood River, 4:06.60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.