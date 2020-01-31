Friday
Boys basketball
Burley 74, Caldwell 51
CALDWELL — Jace Whiting scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Bobcats. Creighton Hansen added 12 points.
BURLEY (74)
Jace Whiting 40, Creighton Hansen 12, Jarrett Orthman 6, Bridger Guiles 4, Hunter Hansen 4, Steve Ramirez 4, Karson Hinckley 2.
Kimberly 65, Buhl 39
BUHL — Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins scored 13 points in the first quarter on his way to a 32-point game in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Buhl. Cummins also pulled down seven rebounds. Senior Brant Etherington followed with 16 points and senior Peyton Bair added 12.
“Cummins was amazing tonight,” said Buhl coach Dan Winn.
For the Indians, juniors Drexler Jaynes scored 13 points and Eli Azevedo had 10. Kimberly (14-1, 5-0) hosts Sugar-Salem on Saturday and Buhl (2-15, 0-4) is at Filer on Tuesday.
Kimberly 65, Buhl 39
Kimberly 22;8;19;16;—65
Buhl 7;5;19;8;—39
KIMBERLY (65)
Dawson Cummins 32, Peyton Bair 12, Jackson Cummins 5, Brant Etherington 16.
BUHL (39)
Drexler Jaynes 13, Eli Azevedo 10, Jake Kelsey 3, Joe Armitage 6, Jade Juker 2, Trey Nye 2, Ryker Trevino 3.
Canyon Ridge 52, Mountain Home 40
MOUNTAIN HOME — Canyon Ridge seniors Bam Kondracki knocked down 20 points and Louie Cresto tossed in 15 in the road Great Basin Conference win over Mountain Home. Senior Noah Moseley led the Tigers with 15 points. Canyon Ridge (8-9, 4-7) is at Wood River on Wednesday and Mountain Home (2-16, 2-10) is at Jerome next Friday.
Canyon Ridge 52, Mountain Home 40
Canyon Ridge 7;10;17;18;—52
Mountain Home 9;5;12;14;—40
CANYON RIDGE (52)
Sam Mark 4, River Osen 3, Aaron Barnes 4, Bam Kondracki 20, Brody Osen 4, Jayden Kelson 2, Louie Cresto 15.
Wood River 63, Jerome 51
JEROME — Wood River’s Johnny Radford scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half to spark the Wolverines. Gavin Capps led Jerome with 14 points.
Wood River 63, Jerome 51
Wood River 20;16;13;14;—63
Jerome 9;12;17;13;—51
WOOD RIVER (63)
Johnny Radford 27, McCade Parke 2, Edgar Salamanca 2, Peter De la Cruz 1, Davis Ros 20, Walter Kreisien 9, Kade Heitzman 2.
JEROME (51)
Alfredo Ortiz 3, Jarom Wallace 2, Garrett Elison 10, Scott Cook 7, Michael Lloyd 7, Xander Whitby 8, Gavin Capps 14.
Filer 63, Gooding 39
FILER — Teagan Anderson had 14 points to lead the Wildcats, Austin Jarolimek had 12, and Kelson Gilett had nine on three three-pointers. Colston Loveland had 18 points to lead the Senators.
Filer 63, Gooding 39
Filer 19;17;15;12—63
Gooding 16;7;13;3—39
FILER (63)
Teagan Anderson 14, Kelson Gilett 9, Austin Jarolimek 12, Austin Perkins 8, Jonathan Gale 2, Joseph Bertao 5, Miguel Perez 2, Tegun Tews 11.
GOODING (39)
Owen Rogers 12, AJ Darcy 2, Gavin Martin 7, Colston Loveland 18
Pocatello 57, Twin Falls 38
You have free articles remaining.
POCATELLO — Haylen Walker had nine points for Twin Falls, and Nick Swensen and Mason Swafford each added 7.
Pocatello 57, Twin Falls 38
Pocatello 14;15;13;15;—57
Twin Falls 11;12;6;9;—38
Valley 56, Glenns Ferry 44
GLENNS FERRY — Sophomore Jadon Johnson led the Vikings with 18 points and freshman Kyle Christensen followed with 14 in the Snake River Conference win over the Pilots who were led in scoring by senior Kody Henslee with a game-high 22 points. Valley led 28-8 at the half and Glenns Ferry made a run with 22 points in the third quarter. The Pilots won the second half, 36-28 but had a little too much ground to make up and came up short. Valley (13-3, 5-0) hosts Oakley and Glenns Ferry (4-11, 1-5) hosts Camas County on Saturday.
Valley 56, Glenns Ferry 44
Valley 13;15;18;10;—56
Glenns Ferry 6;2;22;14;—44
VALLEY (56)
Jackson Fife 2, Omar Campos 4, Jadon Johnson 18, Kyle Christensen 14, Rawlin Godfrey 4, Garrett Christensen 6, Brody Mussmann 8.
GLENNS FERRY (44)
Tanner Martinez 2, Allan Deleon 5, Josue Messillas 5, Bradley Christensen 8 Kody Henslee 22, Gage Peak 2.
Shoshone 47, Raft River 42
MALTA — Andrew Sant led Shoshone with 11 points while Seth Tracy had 14 points for Raft River. Ryan Spaeth also scored 12 points for the Trojans.
Other scores
Minico 60, Highland 56
Declo 70, Wendell 56
Girls basketball
Camas County 61, Hagerman 40
FAIRFIELD — Sophomore Ashly Botz finished with 22 points, senior Ashlynn Whittle added 15 and sophomore Alyssa Whittle tossed in 14 to lead the Mushers over the Pirates in the Sawtooth Conference home game. Junior Samantha McFadyen and sophomore Laura Thompson each had nine rebounds. Hagerman (4-15, 1-7) sophomore Sadie Wadsworth had a team-high 18 points. Camas County (11-4, 5-3) is at Murtaugh on Saturday.
Camas County 61, Hagerman 40
Hagerman 7;20;3;10;—40
Camas County 18;15;9;19;—61
HAGERMAN (40)
Sadie Wadsworth 18, Kearra Orth 6, Laura Peterson 4, Kyta Sellers 8, Krista Farnsworth 4.
CAMAS COUNTY (61)
Samantha McFadyen 6, Aisha Clarke 4, Ashlynn Whittle 15, Ashly Botz 22, Alyssa Whittle 14.
Dietrich 53, Richfield 42
DIETRICH — Senior Caylee Dilworth sparked the Blue Devils with 17 points and freshman Hailey Astle followed with nine to help Dietrich (3-16, 0-8) win its first game against a Sawtooth Conference opponent for the season. Sophomore Mackenzie Riley downed 11 points and junior Serena Kent added nine for Richfield (5-15, 3-5).
College Softball
CSI 10, Eastern Arizona 8: Kalena Shepherd went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Maya Williams homered for CSI.
CSI 17, Arizona Western 5: Six different players had multi-hit games as CSI racked up 19 hits as a team. Kalena Shepherd drove in four runs, and Kylie Baumert went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Mya Washington and Carley Croshaw each homered.
CSI 14, Central Arizona 8: The Golden Eagles scored five runs each in the fourth and sixth innings. Miranda Page, Nikki Zielinski and Carley Croshaw each had three hits, and Croshaw homered twice while driving in six runs. Kylie Baumert went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
College baseball
Cochise 6, CSI 5: The Golden Eagles got ahead 5-0 but surrendered six consecutive runs to fall in the season opener. Sophomore Jayson Hibbard pitched six innings and gave up one hit, no runs, and struck out nine for CSI.
Colton Easton and Tyler Curtis each picked up two hits.
Thursday
Girls basketball
Highland 44, Jerome 32
Hansen 49, Dietrich 35
Rockland 59, Raft River 32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.