Canyon Ridge Run
Burley’s Jacob DeTemple takes fourth place in the boys varsity race during the Canyon Ridge Run, Sept. 13, 2017, at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Cross country

Canyon Ridge Run

TWIN FALLS — Out-of-area runners dominated Wednesday’s meet, but some District 4 runners ran well.

Burley junior Jacob Detemple highlighted the local performances with a first-place finish in the varsity boys race. His time of 16 minutes, 31.1 seconds is a season best and is 5.1 seconds behind his best ever time.

Elsewhere for District 4 boys, Mountain Home junior Jacob Criddle finished fifth (17:01.4), and Canyon Ridge sophomore Ryker Holtzen was eighth (17:15.4).

Holtzen helped the Riverhawks place second among the 13 boys teams in attendance. Canyon Ridge’s score of 83 was 36 points behind first-place Idaho Falls. Mountain Home was sixth (153), Wood River was seventh (183), Burley was ninth (190) and Minico was 11th (280).

Shelley placed first in the 11-team girls race with 30 points, followed by Idaho Falls (35) and Mountain Home (132). Wood River was ninth (202), and Burley was 11th (240).

Boys soccer

Buhl 5, Gooding 1

GOODING — The Indians handled the Senators for a High Desert Conference win.

Buhl senior Sebastian Loza scored two goals, while seniors Victor Quezada and Mauricio Velazquez and junior Danny Urias each scored one.

Buhl (7-1-1, 5-1-1) will play at Community School on Saturday, and Gooding (2-5, 2-5) will play at Filer on Monday.

Bliss 5, Declo 0

BLISS — The Bears cruised by the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win.

Five players scored for Bliss: junior Alex Cruz, junior Kaleb Gabriel, senior Jose Rosales, senior Steven Rubio and junior Jesse Swift.

“Well-rounded team effort,” Bliss coach Brent Bjorrn said in an email. “Showing improvement in passing and coordination as a team.”

Bliss (4-1-3, 3-1-3) will play at Buhl on Monday, and Declo (1-6, 1-6) will play at Community School the same day.

Community School 8, Kimberly 0

KIMBERLY — The Cutthroats crushed the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win.

Junior Ridley Lindstrom recorded a hat trick, juniors Cash Dart and William Everitt each scored twice and sophomore Kai Nelson scored once.

The Cutthroats (8-2, 6-1) will host Buhl on Saturday, and the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-6) will play at Wendell on Monday.

Filer 0, Wendell 0

FILER — The Wildcats and Trojans played to a High Desert Conference draw.

Filer (4-1-3, 3-1-2) will host Gooding on Monday, and Wendell (2-2-2, 2-2-2) will host Kimberly the same day.

Girls soccer

Filer 1, Wendell 0

FILER — The Wildcats subdued the Trojans for a High Desert Conference win.

Senior Saisha Serratos scored the games lone goal, off an assist from junior Riley Eldredge.

Filer (4-4, 4-2) will host Gooding on Monday, and Wendell (3-3, 3-3) will host Kimberly the same day.

Gooding 4, Buhl 0

GOODING — The Senators shut out the Indians for a High Desert Conference win.

Sophomore Monserrat Ferreira opening the scoring in the 20th minute, and senior Jocelyne Rios scored twice near the end of the first half (one of the goals was assisted by freshman Laura Thompson). In the second half, junior Aisha Clarke scored the fourth and final goal from midfield, according to Gooding coach Chris Thompson.

Gooding (3-3-1, 3-3-1) will play at Filer on Monday, and Buhl (1-8, 1-6) will play at Community School on Saturday.

Declo 3, Bliss 0

BLISS — The Hornets shut out the Bears for a High Desert Conference win. No other details were available.

Declo (3-3-1, 3-3-1) will play at Community School on Monday, and Bliss (0-7, 0-7) will play at Buhl on Monday.

Volleyball

Hagerman 3, Valley 1

HAZELTON — The Pirates edged the Vikings 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 for a nonconference win.

Hagerman’s Elly Yore finished with 15 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, Alana Floyd had 21 assists, 18 digs and nine kills and Laura Peterson had 18 digs.

Valley had 26 kills as a team.

The Pirates (2-5) will play at Dietrich on Thursday, and the Vikings (5-2) will play at Shoshone on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday

Girls soccer

Mountain Home 9, Burley 0

MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers stormed past the Bobcats for a Great Basin Conference win.

Junior Kaitlyn Francisco scored four goals and dished out one assist, while senior Asia Jackson had one goal and four assists. Dylan DeLange scored two goals, and Kasey Derrick and MacKenzie Niksich each had one goal and one assist.

Mountain Home (3-4-1, 3-3-1) will host Wood River on Thursday, and Burley (0-6-1, 0-5-1) will play at Preston the same day.

Jerome Country Club Eclectic Invitational

Championship Flight

Gross

1. Rachel Hansen 69

2. Sally Leyse 76

3. Babe Hansen 79

Tuesday putts: Janice Larsen 26

Net

1. Larie Hash 60

2. Kali Jo Lemoyne 63

3. Marta Lemoyne 64

Most improved: Terry McCarthy 17 strokes

First Flight

Gross

1. Kris Box 79

T-2. Vicki Wood 82

T-2. Lauralee Ericson 82

Tuesday Putts: Joyce Westfall 28

Net

1. Diane Philbin 61

2. Eileen Patterson 63

T-3. Rexanne Whelley 65

T-3. Marianne Bate 65

T-3. Patti Stumpf 65

T-3. Jennifer Kulm 65

Most improved: Janet Cantor 8

Second Flight

Gross

1. Sandra Lemoyne 83

2. Terry Ann Keegan 89

T-3. Deb Swaringen 91

T-3. Kathy Hanchett 91

T-3. Nancy Bragg 91

Tuesday Putts: Bonnie Bruce 30

Net

T-1. Dixie McClain 65

T-1. Mary Lou Alves 65

T-1. Pauline Van Holland 65

Most improved: Shirley Hansten, Jan Whygle 13

Third flight

Gross

1. Shanon Keyes 83

2. Tamara Yost 88

3. Ellen Huettig 92

Tuesday Putts: Shanon Keyes 29

Net

1. Angela Grant 58

2. Vonnie Olson 63

T-3. Barbara Frith 66

T-3. Penny Cash 66

Most improved: Carole Bennett, Mary Shaw 17

Fourth flight

Gross

1. Becky Hazen 97

2. Helen Lickley 99

3. Sandy Pasly 104

Tuesday Putts: Sandy Pasly 32 (winner of putt-off)

Net

1. Betty Manning 58

2. Missy Wingall 65

3. Sandy Wilson 66

Most improved: Norma Jensen 14

