Cross country
Canyon Ridge Run
TWIN FALLS — Out-of-area runners dominated Wednesday’s meet, but some District 4 runners ran well.
Burley junior Jacob Detemple highlighted the local performances with a first-place finish in the varsity boys race. His time of 16 minutes, 31.1 seconds is a season best and is 5.1 seconds behind his best ever time.
Elsewhere for District 4 boys, Mountain Home junior Jacob Criddle finished fifth (17:01.4), and Canyon Ridge sophomore Ryker Holtzen was eighth (17:15.4).
Holtzen helped the Riverhawks place second among the 13 boys teams in attendance. Canyon Ridge’s score of 83 was 36 points behind first-place Idaho Falls. Mountain Home was sixth (153), Wood River was seventh (183), Burley was ninth (190) and Minico was 11th (280).
Shelley placed first in the 11-team girls race with 30 points, followed by Idaho Falls (35) and Mountain Home (132). Wood River was ninth (202), and Burley was 11th (240).
Boys soccer
Buhl 5, Gooding 1
GOODING — The Indians handled the Senators for a High Desert Conference win.
Buhl senior Sebastian Loza scored two goals, while seniors Victor Quezada and Mauricio Velazquez and junior Danny Urias each scored one.
Buhl (7-1-1, 5-1-1) will play at Community School on Saturday, and Gooding (2-5, 2-5) will play at Filer on Monday.
Bliss 5, Declo 0
BLISS — The Bears cruised by the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win.
Five players scored for Bliss: junior Alex Cruz, junior Kaleb Gabriel, senior Jose Rosales, senior Steven Rubio and junior Jesse Swift.
“Well-rounded team effort,” Bliss coach Brent Bjorrn said in an email. “Showing improvement in passing and coordination as a team.”
Bliss (4-1-3, 3-1-3) will play at Buhl on Monday, and Declo (1-6, 1-6) will play at Community School the same day.
Community School 8, Kimberly 0
KIMBERLY — The Cutthroats crushed the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win.
Junior Ridley Lindstrom recorded a hat trick, juniors Cash Dart and William Everitt each scored twice and sophomore Kai Nelson scored once.
The Cutthroats (8-2, 6-1) will host Buhl on Saturday, and the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-6) will play at Wendell on Monday.
Filer 0, Wendell 0
FILER — The Wildcats and Trojans played to a High Desert Conference draw.
Filer (4-1-3, 3-1-2) will host Gooding on Monday, and Wendell (2-2-2, 2-2-2) will host Kimberly the same day.
Girls soccer
Filer 1, Wendell 0
FILER — The Wildcats subdued the Trojans for a High Desert Conference win.
Senior Saisha Serratos scored the games lone goal, off an assist from junior Riley Eldredge.
Filer (4-4, 4-2) will host Gooding on Monday, and Wendell (3-3, 3-3) will host Kimberly the same day.
Gooding 4, Buhl 0
GOODING — The Senators shut out the Indians for a High Desert Conference win.
Sophomore Monserrat Ferreira opening the scoring in the 20th minute, and senior Jocelyne Rios scored twice near the end of the first half (one of the goals was assisted by freshman Laura Thompson). In the second half, junior Aisha Clarke scored the fourth and final goal from midfield, according to Gooding coach Chris Thompson.
Gooding (3-3-1, 3-3-1) will play at Filer on Monday, and Buhl (1-8, 1-6) will play at Community School on Saturday.
Declo 3, Bliss 0
BLISS — The Hornets shut out the Bears for a High Desert Conference win. No other details were available.
Declo (3-3-1, 3-3-1) will play at Community School on Monday, and Bliss (0-7, 0-7) will play at Buhl on Monday.
Volleyball
Hagerman 3, Valley 1
HAZELTON — The Pirates edged the Vikings 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 for a nonconference win.
Hagerman’s Elly Yore finished with 15 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, Alana Floyd had 21 assists, 18 digs and nine kills and Laura Peterson had 18 digs.
Valley had 26 kills as a team.
The Pirates (2-5) will play at Dietrich on Thursday, and the Vikings (5-2) will play at Shoshone on Tuesday.
Late Tuesday
Girls soccer
Mountain Home 9, Burley 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers stormed past the Bobcats for a Great Basin Conference win.
Junior Kaitlyn Francisco scored four goals and dished out one assist, while senior Asia Jackson had one goal and four assists. Dylan DeLange scored two goals, and Kasey Derrick and MacKenzie Niksich each had one goal and one assist.
Mountain Home (3-4-1, 3-3-1) will host Wood River on Thursday, and Burley (0-6-1, 0-5-1) will play at Preston the same day.
Jerome Country Club Eclectic Invitational
Championship Flight
Gross
1. Rachel Hansen 69
2. Sally Leyse 76
3. Babe Hansen 79
Tuesday putts: Janice Larsen 26
Net
1. Larie Hash 60
2. Kali Jo Lemoyne 63
3. Marta Lemoyne 64
Most improved: Terry McCarthy 17 strokes
First Flight
Gross
1. Kris Box 79
T-2. Vicki Wood 82
T-2. Lauralee Ericson 82
Tuesday Putts: Joyce Westfall 28
Net
1. Diane Philbin 61
2. Eileen Patterson 63
T-3. Rexanne Whelley 65
T-3. Marianne Bate 65
T-3. Patti Stumpf 65
T-3. Jennifer Kulm 65
Most improved: Janet Cantor 8
Second Flight
Gross
1. Sandra Lemoyne 83
2. Terry Ann Keegan 89
T-3. Deb Swaringen 91
T-3. Kathy Hanchett 91
T-3. Nancy Bragg 91
Tuesday Putts: Bonnie Bruce 30
Net
T-1. Dixie McClain 65
T-1. Mary Lou Alves 65
T-1. Pauline Van Holland 65
Most improved: Shirley Hansten, Jan Whygle 13
Third flight
Gross
1. Shanon Keyes 83
2. Tamara Yost 88
3. Ellen Huettig 92
Tuesday Putts: Shanon Keyes 29
Net
1. Angela Grant 58
2. Vonnie Olson 63
T-3. Barbara Frith 66
T-3. Penny Cash 66
Most improved: Carole Bennett, Mary Shaw 17
Fourth flight
Gross
1. Becky Hazen 97
2. Helen Lickley 99
3. Sandy Pasly 104
Tuesday Putts: Sandy Pasly 32 (winner of putt-off)
Net
1. Betty Manning 58
2. Missy Wingall 65
3. Sandy Wilson 66
Most improved: Norma Jensen 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.