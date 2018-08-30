Football
Burley 40, Buhl 15
BUHL — The Bobcats passed for 235 yards and rushed for 195 in their second straight win to begin the season.
After sneaking past Jerome for a 29-26 Great Basin Conference win last week, Burley controlled Monday’s game from start to finish, thanks in part to some early defensive stops when Buhl was threatening.
“We didn’t capitalize in the red zone,” said Buhl coach Seth Blick. “We’ve gotta get better, coach better, play better, all those things.”
Burley junior quarterback Ethan Gibbons completed 11-of-18 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 92 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Elsewhere for the Bobcats, senior Riley Stephens had 95 total yards and a touchdown, senior Alex Ramos ran for 93 yards and a score on 10 rushes, senior Brayden Bowen scored two TDs (one receiving, one rushing) and ran for 53 yards and junior Luis Gomez intercepted two passes.
Burley will play at rival Minico on Friday, and Buhl (0-2) will receive a bye before playing at Declo on Friday, Sept. 14.
Cole Valley 54, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Chargers blew out the Trojans for a nonconference win.
“Sometimes, the guys on the other side of the ball are better,” said Wendell coach Cody Howerton. “We’ll stick with it, bounce back and get ready for Malad.”
Kyler Lukesh had 80 all-purpose yards for Wendell (1-1), which will play at Malad on Friday.
Pocatello 42, Mountain Home 24
POCATELLO — The Tigers dropped a Great Basin Conference on Thursday night at Holt Arena. No other details were available.
Mountain Home (1-1) will host Nampa on Friday.
Cross Country
Valley Invitational
HAZELTON — Sugar-Salem High School dominated overall, but several District 4 runners stood out at Thursday’s meet.
Raft River sophomore Kaybree Christensen took first in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 8.3 seconds, more than 20 seconds faster than second-place Sarenady Price of Sugar-Salem. Gooding senior Keely Wolf took third (21:52.5), Kimberly junior Brinley Humphreys took fifth (22:42.3) and Raft River senior Karlee Christensen (Kaybree’s twin sister) placed sixth (22:58.4).
The Sugar-Salem girls placed first in the teams standings with a score of 22. Kimberly was second (50), and Oakley was third (86).
Sugar-Salem also rolled on the boys side with a team score of 21, while Kimberly was second (86) and Gooding was third (94).
Sugar-Salem senior Kooper Williams rolled to an individual victory by almost a minute with a time of 16:55.7. Second-place Owen Rodgers, a Gooding junior, finished in 17:53.9. Valley sophomore Garrett Christensen was sixth (18:40.9), and Buhl junior Daniel Butler was seventh (18:50.9).
For full results from this meet, click here.
Team scores
Boys: 1. Sugar-Salem 21, 2. Kimberly 86, 3. Gooding 94, 4. Valley 107, 5. Buhl 108, 6. Declo 149, 7. Castleford 190, 8. Filer 192, 9. Oakley 249, 10. Xavier Charter 273
Girls: 1. Sugar-Salem 22, 2. Kimberly 50, 3. Oakley 86, 4. Valley 131, 5. Declo 150, 6. Xavier Charter 160, 7. Filer 177, 8. Buhl 210, 9. Wells 252
Individual results
Boys (top 10): 1. Kooper Williams, SS, 16:55.7; 2. Owen Rogers, GOOD, 17:53.9; 3. Kaysen Klingler, SS, 18:08.5; 4. Parker Galbraith, SS, 18:23.5; 5. Brigham Dalling, SS, 18:31.9; 6. Garrett Christensen, VAL, 18:40.9; 7. Daniel Butler, BUHL, 18:50.9; 8. Tanner Baggett, SS, 19:12.1; 9. Justin Bybee, KIM, 19:13.3; 10. Duncan Blackmon, DEC, 19:33.1
Girls (top 10): 1. Kaybree Christensen, RR, 21:08.3; 2. Sarenady Price, SS, 21:28.6; 3. Keely Wolf, GOOD, 21:52.5; 4. Jaresa Jackson, SS, 22:33.7; 5. Brinley Humphreys, KIM, 22:42.3; 6. Karlee Christensen, RR, 22:58.4; 7. Annie Walker, KIM, 23:08.4; 8. Ryley Klingler, SS, 23:28.7; 9. Jade Jackson, SS, 23:30; 10. Keeley Cranney, OAK, 23:30.7
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 4, Century 0
POCATELLO — The Bruins held a 1-0 lead at the half on a goal by Kaylin Bailey. Madison Bailey scored the first Bruins goal in the second half followed by a second goal by Kaylin Bailey. Madison Hicks completed the Twin Falls scoring in the Great Basin Conference win over the Diamondbacks.
“The girls played high quality defense and mounted some really exciting offensive play,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman. “It was a great road win.”
Twin Falls (5-1, 4-0) hosts Wood River on Tuesday.
Burley 0, Minico 0
RUPERT — The Bobcats and Spartans played to a tie in the Great Basin Conference game.
Burley hosts Canyon Ridge and Minico is at Preston on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Burley 4, Minico 2
BURLEY — The Bobcats earned their first win of the season over their Great Basin Conference rival.
Kevin Quiroz scored two goals, while Fermin Sanchez and Juan Villavazo each scored one for Burley (1-1-2, 1-1-2), which will play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Minico (1-3, 0-3) will host Preston the same day.
Twin Falls 0, Century 0
TWIN FALLS — Neither team could find the net in Thursday’s Great Basin Conference game.
Twin Falls (1-1-2, 1-1-1) will play at Wood River on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 7, Mountain Home 3
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks earned their first win of the season in Thursday’s Great Basin Conference game.
Loveson Pokhrel scored three goals, while Freddy Zavala, Saroj Shahshankhar, Jose Tapia and Michael DeLaTorre scored the other four for Canyon Ridge (1-3, 1-1), which will host Burley on Tuesday.
Mountain Home (1-2-1, 1-2-1) will host Jerome the same day.
Wood River 4, Jerome 1
JEROME — Wood River’s Kevin Montes had two goals, while fellow seniors Josset Guzman and Lucas Beste each scored once and had assists in the Great Basin road win over the Tigers.
Jerome scored its lone goal in the 80th minute.
Jerome is at Mountain Home and Wood River hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Declo 3, Valley 1
DECLO — The Hornets defeated the visiting Vikings 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23. No stats were available.
Valley (2-1) hosts Oakley on Tuesday. Declo is at Malad next Thursday.
Hansen 3, Castleford 2
HANSEN — Hansen won the thrilling five-set home match over Castleford, 14-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14, 17-15.
Huskies setter Neilani McDaniel distributed 13 assists in the balanced Hansen offense, with Yolanda Alaniz leading with five kills.
“The match was a real dog fight,” said Hansen coach Jim Lasso. “Evy Jones just played with superior confidence. She only missed three of 17 serves.”
Hansen (3-0) is at Hagerman and Castleford hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 2, Carey 0; Lighthouse Christian 2, Shoshone 0
CAREY — Lighthouse Christian picked up two nonconference wins over Carey and Shoshone. No scores or stats were available for any matches.
Lighthouse Christian hosts Watersprings and Carey is at Wood River on Tuesday. Shoshone hosts Raft River on Wednesday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Camas County 0
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors improved to 2-1 with the home 25-9, 25-16, 25-15 win over the Mushers.
Senior Victoria Glaze led Twin Falls Christian with 14 kills. Rese Walker had seven assists, and fellow senior setter Grace Miller added five.
Camas County (0-1) is at Community School on Tuesday. Twin Falls Christian (2-1) and Community School are at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Aberdeen 3, Raft River 0
MALTA — The Trojans lost to the Tigers, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23 in the home nonconference match.
“We kind of lost our fuel in the second set but fought back in the third to try and push for a fourth and fifth set but we just missed it,” said Raft River coach Branden Severe.
Raft River (0-2) is at Shoshone on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 2, Dietrich 0; Murtaugh 2, Oakley 0
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils swept a pair of Sawtooth West Conference matches. No other details were available.
