TWIN FALLS — Burley picked up a close conference win behind 22 points from freshman Amari Whiting and 10 each from Carrie Baker and Kelsie Pope.
The Bobcats held Twin Falls without a three-pointer. Keelie Peterson led the Bruins with 12 points, and Brinley Iverson had 10.
Burley 50, Twin Falls 47
Burley 10;16;8;16;—50
Twin Falls 12;11;13;11;—47
Filer 64, Canyon Ridge 31
FILER — Filer got everyone in on the scoring action with a balanced attack, led by Alexis Monson with 18 points.
Filer 64, Canyon Ridge 31
Filer 17;18;21;8;—64
Canyon Ridge 4;11;11;5;—31
FILER (64)
Mikayle Meyer 1, McCarty Stoddard 2, Kori Gartner 5, Alexis Monson 18, Kelsie Barnes 2, Ella Fischer 7, Jazmyn Smothers 11, Haven Jones 5, Kelsie Snyder 1, Sophie Bartholomew 7.
CANYON RIDGE (31)
Leann Swoboda 2, Lily Teske 3, Jordan Roberts 8, Abby Giardina 2, Dorcas Lupumba 7.
American Falls 35, Buhl 30
AMERICAN FALLS — Kayla Morse had 11 points for Buhl, and Brynlee Nebeker added eight.
American Falls 35, Buhl 30
American Falls 6;12;8;9;—35
Buhl 7;6;11;6;—30
Murtaugh 41, Glenns Ferry 20
MURTAUGH — Four different players scored six points for Murtaugh, and Leslye Tapia led the Red Devils with seven points.
“Murtaugh has a group of girls that play very well together and are well coached,” Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance said. “If we shut down one of their offensive threats, another would step up to take her place.”
TWIN FALLS — Junior Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 12 points and sophomore Aleia Blakeslee followed with 10 in the home win over the Warriors. Lighthouse Christian led 27-8 at the half and held Watersprings to single figures in each quarter including the third period where the Lions allowed no points.
“They bought into playing four good quarters of solid defense,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee. “They moved and worked as one tonight. It was fun to watch.”
Lighthouse Christian (9-2, 2-0 Sawtooth) plays at Wendell on Monday.
Lighthouse Christian 52, Watersprings 17
Watersprings 2;6;0;9;- 17
Lighthouse Christian 17;10;19;6;- 52
WATERSPRINGS (17)
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (52)
Maycee Holloway 8, Jordan Morton 2, Taylor Smith 9, Lauren Gomez 3, Kynlee Thornton 12, Aleia Blakeslee 10, Jordan Wolverton 8
Minico 39, Pocatello 27
RUPERT — Senior Bailey Black led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points in the Great Basin Conference game win over Pocatello. Minico (6-9, 3-5) is at Burley on Tuesday.
RICHFIELD — The leading scorer for Richfield was junior Emma Telford with 15 points and Dietrich was led by freshman Hailey Astle also with 15 points in the Tigers home Sawtooth Conference win over the Blue Devils. Dietrich (1-10, 0-5) hosts Glenns Ferry on Saturday and Richfield (3-10, 1-2) hosts Castleford on Thursday.
Richfield 54, Dietrich 51
Dietrich 9;10;11;21;- 51
Richfield 15;13;9;17;- 54
Snake River 40, Kimberly 33
KIMBERLY — Kimberly senior Meg Walker led the Bulldogs with 11 points, followed by senior Brinley Humphreys with nine and senior Annie Walker tossed in six in the loss to the Panthers. Kimberly (6-7) is at Buhl on Thursday.
Snake River 40, Kimberly 33
Snake River 8;10;14;8;- 40
Kimberly 6;10;2;15;- 33
Other scores
Century 60, Mountain Home 46
Jerome 49, Preston 42
Boys basketball
Wendell 62, Buhl 59
WENDELL — Wendell had three players who scored double figures led by junior Joe DeMasters with 17 points, followed by junior Zane Kelsey with 15 and senior Tristan Wert, who tossed in 12 in the home win over Buhl. Senior Jade Juker matched DeMasters for game-high honors with a team-high 17 points and junior Edgar Hernandez added 10. Buhl (2-8) is at Kimberly on Wednesday. Wendell (6-4) is at Declo on Jan. 18.
Wendell 62, Buhl 59
Buhl 15;6;15;23;-59
Wendell 10;14;22;16;- 62
BUHL (59)
Drexler Jaynes 6, Edgar Hernandez 10, Eli Azevedo 8, Jake Kelsey 9, Joe Armitage 8, Jade Juker 17, Trey Nye 1
WENDELL (62)
Zane Kelsey 15, Tristan Wert 12, Diego Torres 8, Isaac Slade 5, Zade Swainston 5, Joe DeMasters 17
Raft River 50, Hansen 47
MALTA — Juniors Ryan Spaeth with 24 points and Jed Boden with 10 points led Raft River in the home win over the Huskies. Hansen’s top scoring player was freshman Salvador Camarillo with 12 points, followed by junior Jonathan Camarillo with 10 and senior Sam Wayment, also with 10. Raft River (4-5, 0-2) is at Oakley on Tuesday and Hansen (2-7) hosts Sun Valley Community School on Thursday.
Raft River 50, Hansen 47
Hansen 9;20;13;5;—47
Raft River 14;9;11;16;—50
Other scores
Middleton 38, Minico 23
Wrestling
Buhl Invitational
Team scoring (Day 1)
South Fremont 137, Spring Creek 131.5, American Falls 70, North Fremont 53, Twin Falls 53, Fruitland 52.5, Marsh Valley 52, Snake River 52, Kimberly 51, Ririe 48.5, Weiser 48, Declo 47, Grace 44, Buhl 43, Emmett 42, Gooding 39, Salmon 34, Battle Mountain 33, Raft River 31, Elko 28, Filer 23, Oakley 17, Canyon Ridge 16, Wendell 15, Wells 14, Burley 10, Valley 10, Homedale 9, Glenns Ferry 6.
