Girls basketball
Class 4A District IV Tournament
Burley 44, Preston 30
PRESTON — The Bobcats earned a spot in the Great Basin championship game and clinched a slot at the state tournament with the win over the conference’s second seed. Amari Whiting had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the charge.
Burley will play on Thursday against Century, who beat Jerome 53-38 on Saturday and sent the Tigers to the losers’ bracket, where they will play Mountain Home on Tuesday in an elimination game.
Preston will also fall to the losers’ bracket, playing Twin Falls on Tuesday. The Bruins picked up a home win over Pocatello to stay alive in the tournament.
BURLEY (44)
Amari Whiting 26, Kelsie Pope 5, Lynzey Searle 3, Alli Hege 4, Sydney Searle 2, Brooklyn Hege 4.
Mountain Home 59, Minico 48
RUPERT — Minico’s late rally was not enough to come back from an early deficit, as the Spartans’ season came to an end. Bailey Black had 13 points for Minico, and Talin Stimpson added 12. Mountain Home will move on to play Jerome, who lost to Century, on Tuesday.
Minico 5 18 6 19 —48
Mountain Home 17 12 14 16 —59
MINICO (48)
Shaya Hawkes 6, Itzel Guzman 7, Talin Stimpson 12, Bailey Black 13, Brittana Koyle 3, Kylee McManus 5.
MOUNTAIN HOME (59)
Maddie Keener 18, Ashley Drake 21, Cara Grindle 5, Emily Harper 13.
Class 1A Division II District IV Tournament, Shoshone High School
Carey 63, Camas County 54
Camas County had a lead early in the fourth quarter before the Panthers took over, winning the final period 25-13. Kylie Wood scored 37 points for Carey to lead all players. Ashly Botz had 22 points to lead Camas County, and Samantha McFadyen scored nine points to go along with 13 rebounds.
Carey advanced to play Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday for the district championship while Camas County will go against Castleford, who beat Richfield Saturday, in the losers’ bracket.
Carey 16 16 6 25 —63
Camas County 15 6 20 13 —54
CAREY (63)
Bernice Vargas 6, Bailie Morey 3, Zowie Quillin 1, Kourtney Black 13, Kylie Wood 37, Felicity Black 3.
CAMAS COUNTY (54)
Samantha McFadyen 9, Aisha Clarke 8, Ashlynn Whittle 10, Ashly Botz 22, Laura Thompson 2, Alyssa Whittle 3.
Lighthouse Christian 56, Hansen 43
Lighthouse earned its spot in the district championship game against Carey behind a balanced scoring effort. Lauren Gomez had 12 points, Kynlee Thornton scored 11, Jordan Wolverton added 10, and Aleia Blakeslee scored eight. Rakel Williams led Hansen with 18 points while Cassie Gibson finished with 11.
Lighthouse and Carey will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and Hansen will play Murtaugh in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lighthouse 18 11 16 11 —56
Hansen 10 12 14 7 —43
Murtaugh 38, Dietrich 23
Murtaugh’s big third quarter helped them pull away and stay alive in the tournament. Alissa Chatelain scored 12 points to lead the Red Devils, and Addie Stoker and Kynzlee Jensen each had six. Caylee Dilworth scored 11 points for Dietrich, whose season is now over.
Murtaugh will play Hansen on Tuesday in an elimination game.
Murtaugh 6 6 17 9 —38
Dietrich 4 7 9 3 —23
Castleford 37, Richfield 27
Castleford survived to move on and play Camas County on Tuesday while Richfield was eliminated from the tournament. Aubrey Mahannah scored 13 points to lead the Wolves.
Caslteford 11 3 12 11 —37
Richfield 3 13 9 2 —27
CASTLEFORD (37)
Zailee Poulson 4, Martha Maya 5, Aubrey Mahannah 13, Halle Ramos 5, Grace Lowman 7.
RICHFIELD (37)
Serena Kent 6, Mackenzie Riley 6, Maddyson Jones 8, Victoria Truman 2, Emma Telford 5.
Boys basketball
Dietrich 65, Raft River 50
MALTA — Kyler Robertson scored 20 points to lead the Blue Devils while Brady Power added 19. Ryan Spaeth led Raft River with 17 points, and Justin Schumann scored 14.
Wrestling
Challis Invitational
Team scoring: 1. Ririe 213, 2. Minico 184.5, 3. Emmett 157.5, 4. Declo 150.5, 5. Grace 141, 6. South Fremont 125, 7. Teton 124.5, 8. Bonneville 119, 9. Firth 112, 10. Jerome 107, 11. Shelley 98.5, 12. West Jefferson 92, 13. Burley 84, 14. Challis 72, 15. Canyon Ridge 69, 16. Raft River 58.5, 17. Valley 44, 18. Wood River 43, 19. Wendell 38.5, 20. Aberdeen 36, 21. Thunder Ridge 32.5, 22. Glenns Ferry 17.5.
Top area finishers: 106—1st. Izzy Ixta, Minico, 113—3rd. Joseph Terry, Minico, 126—3rd. Ethan Borrayo, Jerome, 132—3rd. Isaiah Ford, Minico, 145—1. Dawson Osterhout, Minico, 160—1. Derek Matthews, Declo, 170—1. Dylan Muir, Declo, 195—1. Remington Winmill, Wendell 2. Jayden Paul, Burley, 220—1. Dawson Osterhout, Declo, 1. Adan Coria, Valley, 3. Peyton Thompson, Declo.
Weiser Invitational
Team scores: 1. Columbia 199, 2. South Fremont 179, 3. Burns 16.5, 4. Weiser 124, 5. Fruitland 110, 6. Caldwell 104, 6. Nyssa 104, 8. Vallivue 96.5, 9. Kimberly 93.5, 10. Capital 89, 11. Buhl 78.5, 12. Gooding 68, 13. Cleawater Valley 60, 13. Oakley 60, 15. Ontario 52.5, 16. Payette 49, 17. Borah 36.5, 18. Parma 26, 19. Vale 24, 20. Filer 17.
Top area finishers: 113—1. Kade Orr, Buhl 120—2. Jonah Bacon, Kimberly; 126—3. Jayce Bower, Buhl; 132—1. Kayd Craig, Gooding; 145—2. Levi Jackson, Oakley; 152—2. Tayten Gillette, Gooding; 170—1. Broddey Cunningham, Kimberly; 182—2. Kade Toribau, Oakley.
Men’s basketball
Snow College 80, CSI 75: The Golden Eagles went cold from three-point land, shooting just 6-of-24 for the game. Mike Hood had 16 points to lead CSI, Kendall McHugh had 15, and Nehemie Kabeya scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds.
CSI dropped to 14-13 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
Women’s basketball
CSI 61, Snow College 50: CSI used a 19-5 fourth quarter to take control and improve to 18-8 overall and 5-4 in conference play.
Jalen Callender was the only Golden Eagle to reach double-figure scoring with 10 points, but nine different players scored. Petra Farkas had nine rebounds, and Finley Garnett had eight.
Softball
Florida Southwestern 7, CSI 5: Payton Hammond, Carley Croshaw and Sidney Eyre each collected two hits for CSI, and Hammond hit a home run.
Central Florida 6, CSI 5: Miranda Page and Payton Hammond each had two hits and a run scored for CSI.
