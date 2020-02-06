Thursday
Girls basketball
4A Great Basin Ten District
Burley 50, Minico 41
BURLEY — The third-seed Bobcats won their opening game in the 4A Great Basin Ten District play over the sixth-seeded Spartans. Freshman Amari Whiting led Burley with 14 points and senior Carrie Baker tossed in 12. Minico senior Bailey Black was the top scorer for the game with 20 points. Minico will host Mountain Home at 3 p.m. and Burley is at Preston at 7 p.m. with both games on Saturday.
Burley 50, Minico 41
Minico 10;9;11;11;—41
Burley 18;10;8;14;—50
MINICO (41)
Shaya Hawkes 2, Talin Stimpson 4, Bailey Black 20, Triniti Peralez 7, Kylee McManus 3, Allison Vorwaller 5
BURLEY (50)
Amari Whiting 14, Kaia King 3, Alli Hege 4, Kelsie Pope 8, Carrie Baker 12, Brooklyn Hege 1, Sydney Searle 1, Lynzey Searle 7
1AD2 District
Dietrich 48, Hagerman 27
SHOSHONE — Ninth-seeded Dietrich fought to play another day defeating eight-seeded Hagerman in the 1AD2 District play-in game and will face Carey on Friday at 3 p.m. Sophomore Layla Von Berndt finished with a game-high 18 points and freshman Hailey Astle chipped in 11 for the Blue Devils. Senior Krista Farnsworth led the Pirates with 15 points. Hagerman finished at 4-16.
Dietrich 48, Hagerman 27
Dietrich 13;12;9;14;—48
Hagerman 3;2;10;12;—27
DIETRICH (48)
Ashlyn Wells 2, Emi Berthelson 2, Jenna Christiansen 2, Hailey Astle 11, Caylee Dilworth 9, Abby Hendricks 4, Layla Von Berndt 18
HAGERMAN (27)
Sadie Wadsworth 2, Kyta Sellers 8, Krista Farnsworth 15
1AD1 District
Oakley 34, Valley 31
MURTAUGH — Oakley freshman Hope Payton scored 12 points and senior Keely Cranney added 11 as the second-seeded Oakley Hornets defeated the fourth-seeded Valley Vikings in 1AD1 district play. Junior Bailey Stephens pounded in a game-high 13 points for the Vikings. On Monday at CSI, Valley plays Glenns Ferry at 6 p.m. and Oakley plays Raft River in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Oakley 34, Valley 31
Valley 3;4;14;10;—31
Oakley7;6;6;15;—34
VALLEY (31)
Kalea Delgado 2, Mackenzie Dimond 3, Makenna Kohtz 6, Kelbi Lewis 2, Justyce Schilz 5, Bailey Stephens 13
OAKLEY (34)
Keely Cranney 11, Kayzia Gillette 4, Lyzan Gillette 1, Kylan Jones 6, Hope Payton 12,
Glenns Ferry 34, Shoshone 24
MURTAUGH — Third-seeded Glenns Ferry kept its season alive defeating fifth-seeded Shoshone in the loser-out game in the 1AD1 districts. Junior LeaBeth Hance finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in the Pilots win and senior Jaysan Self had 10 boards. Freshman Karlie Chapman scored a team-high eight points for Shoshone which ends the season at 2-18.
“Shoshone came out hard and it took us awhile to get ourselves under control,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance.
Glenns Ferry plays Valley Monday at 6 p.m. at CSI.
Glenns Ferry 34, Shoshone 24
Shoshone 1;5;9;9;—24
Glenns Ferry 8;5;13;8;—34
SHOSHONE (24)
Ashlee Gage 4, Karlie Chapman 8, Destiny Rodriguez 7, Suzy Juarez 4, Suzette Rodriquez 1
GLENNS FERRY (34)
Aly Samano 2, Fabby Arevalo 8, LeaBeth Hance 11, Jaysan Self 3, Princess Arce 2, Cierra Nielson 4, Paige Dickson 4
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 49, Murtaugh 25
TWIN FALLS — Casper Block had 21 points, and Alex Shetler added 12 as the Lions rolled past Murtaugh on senior night.
“Tonight was a great show of their legacy and what they have done in four years,” Lighthouse coach Tony Standlee said of his seniors. “They will be missed.”
Kolby McClure scored 10 points to lead Murtaugh.
Sun Valley Community School 70, Twin Falls Christian Academy 58
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats will go into district play off of a win in the Fishtank over the Warriors. Three sophomores led the Sun Valley Community School (4-9, 1-8 conference) with Braden Buchanan the top scorer with 24 points followed by Sid Tomlinson with 20 and Wilson Baker had 11. Twin Falls Christian Academy junior Evan Walker tied Buchanan for game-high honors with 24 points, junior Joel Thompson added 13 and junior Ethan Fenderson had 12. The Cutthroats open district play on Monday, February 17 at Shoshone. TFCA is at Castleford on Thursday.
Sun Valley Community School 70, Twin Falls Christian Academy 58
TFCA 8;13;16;21;- 58
SVCS 20;19;19;12;-70
TWIN FALLS CHRISTIAN (58)
Joel Thompson 13, Isaac Adams 2, Nathaniel Roberson 7, Ethan Fenderson 12, Evan Walker 24
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (70)
Jack Colgate 2, Braden Buchanan 24, Eli Fuller 7, Jackson Giles 4, Jamie Moore 2 , Wilson Baker 11, Sid Tomlinson 20
Butte County 54, Carey 51 OT
ARCO — Despite 25 points from juniors Hunter Smith and Dallin Parke with 10, the Panthers lost in overtime on the road to the Pirates. The two teams were tied 47-all at the end of regulation and Butte County won the overtime, 7-4.
“We had a turnover at with 20 seconds to go and had to foul and they made the shot,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson.
Carey (13-7, 7-2 Sawtooth) is at Glenns Ferry on Monday.
Butte County 54, Carey 51 OT
Carey 6;12;17;12;4; -51
Butte County 6;13;15;13;7;- 54
CAREY (51)
Dallin Parke 10, Hunter Smith 25, Brigham Parke 6, Tate Squires 8, Wyatt Mecham 2
BUTTE COUNTY (51)
Wendell 58, Hagerman 22
WENDELL — The Trojans held the Pirates to single digits in each quarter in the home nonconference win. Wendell junior Zane Kelsey was the leading scorer for the night with 15 points and Derek Herrington led Hagerman with nine.
Wendell (8-7, 0-2 Canyon) is at Castleford on Monday and Hagerman (3-16, 0-9 Sawtooth) hosts Shoshone on Wednesday.
Wendell 58, Hagerman 22
Hagerman 5;5;6;6;- 22
Wendell 6;25;18;9;-58
HAGERMAN (22)
Kyle Turner 2, Austin Belknap1, AB Salas 3, Alex Gonzalez 1, Derek Herrington 9, Bryant Osborne 6
WENDELL (58)
Zane Kelsey 15, Diego Torres 3, Isaac Slade 5, Bode French 5, Aden Bunn 4, Zade Swainston 4, Jakob French 3, Don Bunn 6, Melvin Paniagua 5
Wrestling
Kimberly 47, Parma 33
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over Jesse Stephens (PARM) (Fall 0:57); 106: Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) over (PARM), Forfeit: 113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (PARM), Forfeit: 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Colt Murdock (PARM) (TF 16-1 3:21); 126: Charlie Camacho (PARM) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Dec 6-5);132: Fernando Camacho (PARM) over Josh Clark (KIMB) (Fall 0:22);138: Payton Navarrete (PARM) over Gage Carter (KIMB) (Fall 3:37);145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Evan Weber (PARM) (Fall 4:16);152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Cooper Rowland (PARM) (Fall 2:47);160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over Davis Rudkin (PARM) (Fall 1:31);170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over Adrian Munoz (PARM) (Fall 1:00);182: Layne Murdock (PARM) over (KIMB) (For.);195: Double Forfeit; 220: Sean Wilhite (PARM) over (KIMB), Forfeit; 285: Danny Camacho (PARM) over (KIMB), Forfeit
Weiser 60, Kimberly 20
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over Bobby Nevarez (WEIS) (Fall 3:33); 106: Arron Despain (WEIS) over Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) (Dec 8-7);113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (WEIS), Forfeit; 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Conor Marsh (WEIS) (MD 11-1); 126: Kooper vonBrethorst (WEIS) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Fall 0:34);132: Ander Barbot (WEIS) over Josh Clark (KIMB) (Fall 0:45);138: Braden Edwards (WEIS) over Gage Carter (KIMB) (Fall 1:01);145: Maddox Stevens (WEIS) over Ethan Coy (KIMB) (Fall 0:58);152: Robert Sudderth (WEIS) over Travis Erickson (KIMB) (Dec 9-5);160: Mat-thew Morris (WEIS) over Trace Mayo (KIMB) (Fall 1:47);170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over Malachi Hoobery (WEIS) (MD 9-0);182: Calvin Clapperton (WEIS) over (KIMB), Forfeit; 195: Rylee Willet (WEIS) over (KIMB), Forfeit; 220: Jesse Lockett (WEIS) over (KIMB), Forfeit; 285: Elijah Carter (WEIS) over (KIMB), Forfeit
Fruitland 57, Kimberly 20
98: Ezra Clemens (FRUI) over Dallin Walters (KIMB) (Fall 0:57); 106: Kolton Farrow (FRUI) over Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) (Fall 1:17); 113: Kolby Rau (FRUI) over Tegan Newlan (KIMB) (Fall 1:55); 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Arik Haro (FRUI) (Fall 3:08); 126: Haden Tamura (FRUI) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Dec 10-4); 132: Kaedon Galloway (FRUI) over Josh Clark (KIMB) (Fall 5:33); 138: KJ Dullanty (FRUI) over Gage Carter (KIMB) (Fall 1:10);145: Brandon Stowe (FRUI) over Ethan Coy (KIMB) (Fall 4:14); 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Ethan Skel-ly (FRUI) (Dec 9-7); 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over Austin Sargent (FRUI) (Fall 1:56); 170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over Carter Stowe (FRUI) (Fall 0:33); 182: Double Forfeit; 195: Mark Chruch (FRUI) over (KIMB), Forfeit; 220: Greg Gissel (FRUI) over (KIMB), Forfeit; 285: Brody Holaday (FRUI) over (KIMB), Forfeit
Boys bowling
Canyon Ridge 11, Twin Falls 11
Minico 12, Declo 2
Girls bowling
Canyon Ridge 13, Twin Falls 1
Declo 9, Minico 5
Baseball
CSI 7, Scottsdale CC 2
Scottsdale CC 3, CSI 2
Wednesday
Boys basketball
Burley 58, Pocatello 50: Jace Whiting had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and McCray Mort added 14 points as Burley got a conference win. Creighton Hansen finished with six points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Wrestling
Twin Falls 72, Preston 18
106: Tyson Tatton (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 113: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 120: Clancy Mummert (TWFA) over Tayden Edwards (PRES) (Fall 0:21) 126: Brayden Weisbeck (PRES) over Ty Mauger (TWFA) (Fall 3:35) 132: Kase Mauger (TWFA) over Lincoln Bradford (PRES) (Fall 1:49) 138: Hunter Gause (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 145: Caigun Keller (PRES) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (Fall 2:40) 152: David Seamons (PRES) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (Fall 2:28) 160: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 170: Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) over Tait Rawlings (PRES) (Fall 0:51) 182: Alexzander Baker (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 220: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.) 285: Supi Lugo (TWFA) over Luis Herring (PRES) (Fall 3:18) 98: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over (PRES) (For.)
College baseball
CSI 5, Scottsdale CC 4: Colton Easton’s walk-off hit gave CSI the win.
