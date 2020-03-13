Local roundup: Burley gets payback win over Minico

Friday
Baseball
Burley 12, Minico 6: RUPERT — Just one day after falling to Minico to open the season, Burley got a game back with a road win over the Spartans.
The Bobcats scored three first-inning runs, scored two in the third and four in the fourth. Matt Evans and Jace Robinson each had two hits and two RBIs, and Clayton Douglas also added two hits. Burley also drew nine walks as a team.
Jace Robinson and Slayder Watterson combined to pitch seven innings for Burley and struck out a total of eight batters.
Declo 15, Rockland 2: DECLO — The Hornets came out fast against the Bulldogs scoring three runs in the first inning, eight in the third and four in the fourth in the five inning win over Rockland. Declo outhit Rockland 7-4 and the Eagles committed five errors and the Hornets none. Declo was led at the plate by junior Koby Zaharis with two hits, including a double, in three at bats with two RBIs. Both senior Garrett Powell and sophomore Keegan Ramsey had five stolen bases. Declo freshman Tyler Palmer went three innings allowing one hit, six strikeouts and one walk and senior Garret Powell followed and gave up two runs (both earned) three hits and three strikeouts and one walk.
Softball
Notus 13, Wendell 3; Notus 15, Wendell 5: NOTUS — Notus scored early in game one with four runs in the first inning and followed with five in the second. Single runs in the fourth and sixth and two in the fifth cemented the win over Wendell. The Pirates had 12 hits with Katheryn Hostetler leading Notus with three hits including a double and one RBI. Wendell only had four hits and were led by sophomore Ana Maria Scott with two hits in three at bats and one RBI. Senior Gaby Ponce was the losing pitcher for the Trojans. In 5 2/3 innings. Ponce allowed 13 runs (seven earned) with 12 hits, one strikeout and four walks. Notus pitcher Alexis Cudaback was the winning pitcher allowing three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Game two followed the same pattern with the Pirates jumping on the Spartans early with two runs in the first inning followed by six more in the second. Wendell finally got the offense working with four runs in the fourth to close the score to 8-4, but the Pirates added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and a single run in the fifth inning. Wendell started Jordyn Young and in 5 1/3 innings, the freshman gave up 15 runs (11 earned), nine hits, four strikeouts and eight walks. Cudaback was on the on the mound again for Notus and gave up five unearned runs, four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. The Pirates defense committed seven errors. Cudaback was 2-for-3 with two triples and Savannah Darling was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Freshman Jessica Duran had two of the four hits for Wendell.
Gooding 20, Declo 3; Gooding 17, Declo 1: DECLO — Gooding senior Mallory Brown had a busy day at the plate and on the mound smacking four hits in the Senators victory over Declo in game one. Brown homered in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth, and homered in the fifth finishing with seven RBIs. Brown was also the winning pitcher allowing one hit and three runs over four innings, striking out seven and walking four. Sophomore Alx Roe threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen with two strikeouts. Roe also saw the ball well with four hits in five at bats including a double and two RBIs. Amanda Bott took the loss for Declo going five innings, allowing 20 runs on 17 hits and striking out two. Bott also had the lone Hornets hit and two RBIs.
Scoring 13 runs in the first inning should have be an indicator that there might be a lopsided win ahead and it was so as the Senators took the victory over the Hornets in game two. Gooding added four more runs in the win with 15 hits as Roe and senior Kassie Adkinson combined for the one-hitter. Roe picked up the win in one inning allowing no Gooding hits with one strikeout and one walk and Adkinson gave up one hit with one earned run, three strikeouts and two walks. Katelynn Koyle took the loss (2/3 inning, 11 runs, nine hits including two homeruns and Aubrie Johnson (2 1/3 innings with six runs, six hits, one strikeout and one win) were on the mound for Declo. Six Gooding hitters had two hits, sophomore Lexy Trana, Roe (homerun), senior Brown (homerun), senior Kelly Huddleston, sophomore Reece Fleming (two doubles) and freshman Eryka Silver (double). Bailee Burton led Declo with one hit in one at bat and drove in the lone Hornets run.
Blackfoot 16, Canyon Ridge 8: TWIN FALLS — Blackfoot poured it on late with eight runs in the sixth inning, and Canyon Ridge was unable to recover. Kyah Henderson, Malia Taufui, Tylar Daley, Demry Wixom and Madi Duke each had two hits for Blackfoot.
Jaycee Massie went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four runs scored to lead Canyon Ridge. She had three of the five hits for the Riverhawks.
Mountain Home 10, Kimberly 0; Mountain Home 8, Kimberly 1: KIMBERLY — Mountain Home got two sizable wins over the Bulldogs. Five different Mountain home players earned a hit in game one, and a six-run third inning helped to put the game away. Kiana Bishop and Adi Olson each had a hit for Kimberly.
Emma Burboyne had the only hit and the only run for Kimberly in game two while Paisley Mederios, Reece Floyd, Kylee Cook, Avery Berry and Maddyson Cote each had two hits for Mountain Home. Floyd had two doubles.
Thursday
Track and field
Kimberly Spring Opener
Girls event winners
100 meters—Carrie Cook, Filer, 13.09; 400 meters—Carrie Cook, Filer, 1:00.19; 800 meters—Elise Kelsey, Bear Lake, 2:32.51; 1600 meters—Josi Kelsey, Bear Lake, 5:44.61; 3200 meters—Ellie Kelsey, Bear Lake, 12:17.50; 100 hurdles—Meg Walker, Kimberly, 16.65; 300 hurdles—Sarah Bateman, Declo, 52.20; 4x100 relay—Kimberly (Jaques, Jensen, Moeller, Bright), 54.34; 4x200 relay—Kimberly (Humphreys, Kunau, Russell, Hardy), 1:55.82; 4x400 relay—Bear Lake (Crane, Holmquist, Mattison, Kelsey), 4:47.48; 800 sprint medley—Bear Lake (Flake, Collins, McDowell, Kelsey); high jump—Shaelee Brackenbury, Declo, 4-8; pole vault—Ellie Stockham, Gooding, 11-1; long jump—Carrie Cooke, Filer, 15-9; triple jump—Brinley Humphreys, Kimberly, 34-11; shot put—Chelsea Gundersen, Bear Lake, 34-2; discus—Aryana Kahlioumi, Declo, 105-9.50.
Girls team scoring
Kimberly 92, Bear Lake 79, Oakley 70, Filer 58.5, Declo 45.5, Teton 37, Buhl 32, Soda Springs 31, South Fremont 29, Aberdeen 28, Gooding 27, Rockland 21, Wendell 21, Carey 20.5, Homedale 16, Camas County 15.5, Snake River 10, Grace 4.
Boys event winners
100 meters—Peyton Bair, Kimberly, 10.97; 400 meters—Peyton Bair, Kimberly, 49.76; 800 meters—Brett Bronson, Kimberly, 2:09.19; 1600 meters—Kelson Smith, Soda Springs, 5:00.42; 3200 meters—Owen Rogers, Gooding, 10:18.37; 110 hurdles—Ryan Turner, Bear Lake, 16.49; 300 hurdles—Joe DeMasters, Wendell, 44.70; 4x100 meter relay—Homedale (Collett, Binford, Hernandez, Smith), 44.83; 4x200 relay—Kimberly (Bronson, Mendonca, Merrick, Owens), 1:35.18; 4x400 relay—Kimberly (Funk, Jackson, Fife, Okelberry), 3:43.44; 1600 sprint medley—Buhl (Garcia, Jaynes, Juker, Butler), 3:48.78; high jump—Jake Lamoreaux, Filer, 6-2; pole vault—Jaxon Bair, Kimberly, 12-6; long jump—Peyton Bair, Kimberly, 21-10.50; triple jump—Austin Jarolimek, Filer, 40-11.50; shot put—Jared Conrad, Gooding, 51-00; discus—Jake Lamoreaux, Filer, 136-10.
Boys team results
Kimberly 115.5, Filer 75, Gooding 73, Bear Lake 49.5, Teton 42, Declo 38, Soda Springs 34.5, Buhl 33.5, Aberdeen 33, Homedale 31.5, Wendell 30.5, Grace 23, Carey 21, South Fremont 16.5, Snake River 13, Rockland 7.5, Oakley 7, Camas County 3.
Tennis
Jerome 7, Canyon Ridge 4Singles
Boys
- No. 1—Michael Lloyd, Jerome, def Max Jensen, Canyon Ridge, 6-2, 6-4
- No. 2—Justin Leavens, Jerome, def Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-3
- No. 3—Cameron Couch, Jerome, def Hunter Barlow, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-0
Girls
- No. 1—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge def Natalia Licano, Jerome, 3-6, 6-2
- No. 2—Mariana Del Cid, Jerome def Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, 7-5, 6-3
- No. 3—Stephanie Gonzalez, Jerome def Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
Boys
- No. 1—Tyler Greaves/Duncan Roberts, Canyon Ridge def Collin Magalogo, /Gabe Anderson, Jerome, 6-2, 7-5
- No. 2—Kaden Smith/Garrett Peter, Canyon Ridge def Benny Martinez/Jose Lugo, Jerome, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Girls
- No. 1—Kammi Stoker/Gabby Lopez, Jerome def Sophie Bryant/Kennedy Detweiler, Canyon Ridge, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6
- No. 2—Leah Houston/Alli Bakes, Jerome, def Audrey Pryde/Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6
Mixed
- No. 1—Zackary Nedbalek/Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def Blake Poulsen/Kaydence Poulsen, Jerome, 6-0, 6-0
- No. 2—Landon Lloyd/Donna Paurevic, Canyon Ridge def Cason Cartisser/Ezy Vergara, Jerome, 6-2, 6-0
Canyon Ridge 6,
Sugar-Salem 5Singles
Boys
- No. 1—Sam Peterson, Sugar-Salem def Max Jensen, Canyon Ridge, 6-4, 6-0
- No. 2—Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge def Landon Bingham, Sugar-Salem, 6-3, 6-7, 1-0
- No. 3—Tanner Dupree, Sugar-Salem def Hunter Barlow, Canyon Ridge 6-1, 4-6, 1-0
Girls
- No. 1—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge def Grace Michaelson, Sugar-Salem, 5-7, 6-4, 1-0
- No. 2—Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge def Mariah Willis, Sugar-Salem, 6-0, 6-1
- No. 3—Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem def Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Boys
- No. 1—Tyler Greaves/Duncan Roberts, Canyon Ridge def Spencer Ollerton, /Quinn Miller, Sugar-Salem, 7-6, 6-0
- No. 2—Kaden Smith, Canyon Ridge/Garrett Peter, Canyon Ridge def Spencer Blaser/Isaac Nelson, Sugar-Salem, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4
Girls
- No. 1—Greta Michaelson/Shyanne Christensen, Sugar-Salem def Sophie Bryant/Kennedy Detweiler, Canyon Ridge 6-0, 6-0
- No. 2—Haleigh Birch/Corrine Flaig, Sugar-Salem def Audrey Pryde/Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge 6-1, 7-5
Mixed
- No. 1—Zackary Nedbalek/Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def Logan Jones/Alyssa Owens, Sugar-Salem, 6-0, 7-5
- No. 2—Landon Lloyd/Donna Paurevic, Canyon Ridge def Nate Christean/Suzi Galbraith, Sugar-Salem, 6-4, 6-3