Local roundup: Burley gets payback win over Minico

Friday

Baseball

Burley 12, Minico 6: RUPERT — Just one day after falling to Minico to open the season, Burley got a game back with a road win over the Spartans.

The Bobcats scored three first-inning runs, scored two in the third and four in the fourth. Matt Evans and Jace Robinson each had two hits and two RBIs, and Clayton Douglas also added two hits. Burley also drew nine walks as a team.

Jace Robinson and Slayder Watterson combined to pitch seven innings for Burley and struck out a total of eight batters.

Declo 15, Rockland 2: DECLO — The Hornets came out fast against the Bulldogs scoring three runs in the first inning, eight in the third and four in the fourth in the five inning win over Rockland. Declo outhit Rockland 7-4 and the Eagles committed five errors and the Hornets none. Declo was led at the plate by junior Koby Zaharis with two hits, including a double, in three at bats with two RBIs. Both senior Garrett Powell and sophomore Keegan Ramsey had five stolen bases. Declo freshman Tyler Palmer went three innings allowing one hit, six strikeouts and one walk and senior Garret Powell followed and gave up two runs (both earned) three hits and three strikeouts and one walk.

Softball