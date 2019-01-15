Girls basketball
Kimberly 41, Filer 38
FILER — A tight game that went down to the wire resulted in a three-point conference win for Kimberly on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead, but the Wildcats kept grinding away, coming back into the fold and making it a close one down the stretch. Filer outscored Kimberly, 11-9, in the final period, but needed three more points to send the game to an extra frame.
“Turnovers and missed shots put us in a hole early,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said. “Kimberly capitalized on those two things. We had a chance late but pressure and turnovers again stopped the comeback bid.”
Filer junior Haven Jones led the Wildcats with 10 points.
Kimberly (10-8, 4-1) will host Gooding on Thursday. Filer (7-9, 3-2) then plays at Gooding next Monday.
Century 44, Twin Falls 26
TWIN FALLS — Century (19-0, 12-0) remained unbeaten in the Great Basin Conference with the road victory over the Bruins.
Twin Falls senior Gracie Mumford and sophomore Paige Beem each had ten points for the Bruins. Junior McKayla Rodriguez finished with nine rebounds and sophomore Brinley Iverson had seven. Twin Falls (6-10, 5-6) hosts Wood River on Thursday.
Minico 54, Wood River 41
HAILEY — Minico senior Taylia Stimpson led all players with 16 points and Madison Vorwaller had 10 points in the Great Basin Conference win over the host Wolverines. Minico led at the break, 19-16, and increased their lead with a 24-point burst in the third quarter. Senior Patrea Topp had a team-high seven points, seniors Luci Cuellar and Audra Mary each added six and senior Hailey Bjorkman finished with 10 rebounds for Wood River..
“It was a hard fought game,” said Wood River assistant coach JC Nemecek. “Minico came out in the third quarter and really went after it.”
Minico (12-6, 8-2) hosts Century and Wood River (7-10, 4-6) travels to Twin Falls on Thursday.
Declo 65, Wendell 36
WENDELL — A tight first half turned into a runaway win for the Hornets in their conference battle with the Trojans.
Declo held a slight, 23-20, advantage at the break, but, after the break, senior Mattie Ramsey turned it on with a few 3-pointers and the Hornets outscored the Trojans, 24-9, and 18-7 in the final two periods.
“We played really well but it got away from us halfway through the third,” Wendell head coach Robert Lamm said. “Ramsey hit those 3’s and got on fire and they kept creeping away.”
Ramsey finished with 29 points and junior Brooke Olsen added 13. Sophomore Aspen Stinmates led Wendell with nine.
Declo (13-5, 2-0) hosts Oakley on Thursday, while Wendell (1-16, 0-2) hosts Shoshone on Saturday.
For a full photo gallery from this game, visit magicvalley.com.
Glenns Ferry 28, Oakley 24
OAKLEY — The Pilots came out on top in a low-scoring affair on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry led, 9-7, at halftime, then outscored Oakley, 14-12, in the third, before an even fourth preserved the Pilots’ four-point lead.
Senior Talli Crone led all scorers with 14 points for Glenns Ferry. Senior Mallory Beck had eight for Oakley.
“We got out-hustled and out-rebounded,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “They beat us to every loose ball and we just didn’t play good basketball.”
Oakley (4-12, 1-5) is at Raft River on Wednesday. Glenns Ferry (8-8, 3-3) will be at Shoshone on Thursday.
Murtaugh 52, Camas County 49
FAIRFIELD — The Red Devils evened their Sawtooth Conference record to 2-2 and 9-6 overall with the road win over the Mushers.
The two teams were tied 23-all at the break. The Red Devils topped the Mushers 20-9 in the third quarter for a 43-32 lead. Camas County came back with a big fourth quarter scoring 17 points as Murtaugh tacked on nine.
“It was anybody’s game until the end.” said Camas County coach Matt McLam. “It was tied 47-47 with a minute and 13 seconds to go. They hit five-of-six free throws and we made a basket. The girls picked up the defense and tried to run the floor in the fourth quarter. I was proud of the girls for not losing their heads and getting back in the game.”
Murtaugh senior Jenna Benites was the top scorer for the game with 19 points followed by junior Leslye Tapia with 11 and junior Alissa Chatelain with 10.
Camas County (5-7, 2-3) was led by junior Ashlynn Whittle with 14 points, freshman Ashly Botz tossed in 10 and sophomore Samantha McFadyen pulled down 10 rebounds, had six steals and added eight points.
Murtaugh (9-6) hosts Hagerman and Camas County is at Dietrich on Thursday.
Hagerman 48, Castleford 33
HAGERMAN — Hagerman senior Alana Floyd recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds and added six steals, while fellow senior Elly Yore finished with 16 in the Sawtooth Conference win over Castleford.
Senior Maddy March had 15 points and junior Grace Loman followed with 10 points for the Wolves, with each player making two 3-pointers.
Hagerman (13-4, 3-1) at Murtaugh on Thursday. Castleford (0-14, 0-3) hosts Richfield on Friday.
Carey 33, Hansen 26
CAREY — The Panthers won a Sawtooth Conference tilt against the Huskies on Tuesday.
What started as a defensive battle gave no real edge to either side, as Hansen held a 12-10 advantage at halftime. However, Carey was able to double-up on Hansen, 16-8, in the third, and that run helped them to a win.
“Both teams played really good defense, patient defense,” Carey head coach Merrilee Sears said. “The third quarter, we were able to get out, run and get some easy baskets.”
Senior Athana Versis scored a game-high of 13 points for Carey. Hansen senior Haylee Pittman led the Huskies with six points.
Carey (13-1, 5-0) plays at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday. Hansen (8-8, 2-3) hosts Rimrock on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Buhl 44, Jerome 36
JEROME — The Indians defeated Jerome in a non-conference battle on Tuesday.
Buhl took a four-point lead after one quarter and held a 23-15 advantage at halftime. Jerome cut Buhl’s lead to 34-28 entering the final frame, but the Indians toughed it out and won by eight.
Senior A.J. Armitage led all scorers by putting up 13 points for Buhl, while Jerome senior David Lloyd was the Tigers’ high-scorer with nine.
Buhl is at Filer on Thursday. Jerome is hosting Preston on Friday.
Valley 48, Gooding 43
HAZELTON — The Vikings trailed at halftime but turned things around to defeat the Senators on Tuesday.
Gooding led, 23-21, at halftime, but the Vikings were better after the break and went on a 12-5 run in the third that offered the needed separation for the hosts.
“It wasn’t an offensive explosion by either team but they played hard and got us out of some things we tried to do,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “It was a back-and-forth game.”
Senior Zane Mussmann had 18 for Valley, while senior Cayden Loveland put up 17 for Gooding.
Gooding (0-12) is at Kimberly on Friday. Valley (10-4) hosts Shoshone the same day.
Sun Valley Community School 56, Richfield 39
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats jumped out to a commanding lead and held on from there as they dispatched of the Tigers on Tuesday.
SVCS led, 25-10, after one quarter and 42-17 at halftime. A third-quarter turnaround showed Richfield’s resolve, though, as the Tigers outscored the Cutthroats, 17-3, to make it an 11-point game. However, SVCS went on an 11-5 run to end the game, cementing a 17-point win.
Senior Peter Morawitz led the Cutthroats with 18 points, while freshman George Murray had 12. Richfield junior Jacob Whitesell poured in a game-high of 23.
The Cutthroats (4-5, 2-3) host Hansen on Thursday. Richfield (0-13, 0-5) will be at Castleford on Friday.
Camas County 61, Murtaugh 46
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers earned a conference win over the Red Devils on Tuesday.
Camas County jumped out to an early lead behind junior Trey Smith’s strong shooting, and were up, 33-9, at halftime, and coasted to the win.
“We came out pretty hot,” Mushers head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “Trey hit three 3’s and we were finding guys open and making nice passes.”
Smith finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while senior Remington Kramer added 19 for the Mushers. Murtaugh was led by junior Kolby McClure’s 23 points and senior Gio Zavala’s 13.
Camas County (10-2, 5-0) is at Dietrich on Thursday. Murtaugh (9-5, 3-2) hosts Hagerman the same day.
Lighthouse Christian 90, Dietrich 44
DIETRICH — Lighthouse Christian demonstrated its fire power as the Lions exploded for 90 points in the Sawtooth Conference road win over the Blue Devils. Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee finished with 19 points, followed by senior Cooper Dastrup with 14 and Peyton Lookingbill had 11. Junior Casper Block had a team-high 16 rebounds. For Dietrich junior Payden Zimmers and sophomore Brady Power each tossed in 13.
“They just shot the lights out the whole game and dominated the boards,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “We executed well at times but we just didn’t shoot the ball very well.”
Lighthouse Christian (4-0, 5-0) hosts Carey and Dietrich (3-8, 3-1) hosts Camas on Thursday.
Carey 69, Hansen 58
CAREY — The Panthers earned a conference win over the Huskies on Tuesday.
Carey jumped out to an early lead, but Hansen didn’t go away and tied the contest up at halftime. The Huskies then outscored Carey, 22-20, in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the fourth.
However, the fourth belonged to Carey, as the Panthers went on a 22-9 run to seal the win.
“We played good defense in that second half and made a lot of baskets in that fourth quarter,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said.
Carey went 8-of-12 from the field in the fourth and 5-of-6 from the free throw line, while forcing nine turnovers. Four players hit double digits for the Panthers, as junior Brigham Parke and sophomore Hunter Smith each had 17 points, sophomore Dallin Parke had 16 and junior Tate Squires had 10.
Sophomore Jonathan Camarillo scored a game-high 23 for Hansen, while senior Paxton Stimpson chipped in 11.
Carey (5-10, 3-2) is at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday. Hansen (2-9, 1-3) will play at Sun Valley Community School the same day.
Wrestling
Kimberly 66, Wood River 12
98: Jacob Drummond (WR) won by forfeit: 106: Jared Hanchey (K) won by forfeit: 113: Brogan Leckenby (K) won by forfeit: 120: Jonah Bacon (K) won by forfeit: 126: Jesus Hernandez (K) won by forfeit: 132: Ethan Coy (K) won by forfeit:138: Braedon Searby (K) won by forfeit: 145: Riley Hallett (K) won by forfeit:152: Michael Coy (K) over Cole Duncan (WR) (Fall 0:40); 160: Double Forfeit;170: Drake Humphreys (WR) won by forfeit:182: Hunter O`Berg (K) won by forfeit; 195: McCall Hopkins (K) won by forfeit: 220: Zach Gunnell (K) won by forfeit: 285: Double Forfeit.
Kimberly 66, Valley 12
98: Double Forfeit; 106: Jared Hanchey (K) won by forfeit: 113: Brogan Leckenby (K) won by forfeit: 120: Jonah Bacon (K) won by forfeit: 126: Jesus Hernandez (K) over Jessy Cardenas (V) (Fall 2:12); 132: Ethan Coy (K) won by forfeit; 138: Braedon Searby (K) over Zach Ross (V) (Fall 1:02); 145: Riley Hallett (K) over James Taylor (V) (Fall 1:33); 152: Michael Coy (K) over Ike Godfrey (V) (Fall 0:30); 160: Double Forfeit;170: Matt Rogers (V); 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Robbie Staffen (V) (Fall 2:26); 195: McCall Hopkins (K) over Andrew Gomez (V) (Fall 1:20); 220: Zach Gunnell (K) over Luis Cervantes (V) (Fall 1:38);285: Nycolas Gomez (V).
Wendell 36, Oakley 18 (Monday)
98: Wyatt Flick (W) won by forfeit; 106: Double Forfeit; 113: Quay Lindsay (W) won by forfeit; 120: Kyle Sears (W) won by forfeit; 126: Dace Jones (O) won by forfeit; 132: Double Forfeit; 138: Double Forfeit; 145: Levi Jackson (O) won by forfeit; 152: Teegan Dunn (W) over Isaac Mitton (O) (Dec 10-3); 160: Ethan Priebe (W) won by forfeit; 170: Double Forfeit; 182: Kade Toribau (O) won by forfeit; 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Ben Orozco (W) over Karl Bedke (O) (Fall 1:29); 285: Kevin Green (W) over Miguel Almaras (O) (Dec 3-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.