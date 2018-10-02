Volleyball
Kimberly 3, Buhl 2
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs rallied for a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win.
After winning the first set 25-20, Kimberly dropped the second and third sets 22-25 and 18-25. The Bulldogs rebounded and won the final two sets 25-14 and 15-8.
Kimberly coach Lawrence Pfefferle was pleased with his team’s comeback, but he was hardly satisfied with the overall performance.
“We just need to be a little more consistent to be able to compete more in conference,” he said.
No stats for Buhl were available. For Kimberly, Zoey Brown had 25 kills, Marleigh Geer had 32 assists, Demi Rosenkrance had 29 digs and Paydon Morrissey and Ellory Johnson each had four blocks.
Kimberly (2-3 in conference) will host Canyon Ridge on Wednesday, and Buhl will play at Gooding on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins handled the Tigers 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 for a Great Basin Conference win on senior night.
Five Twin Falls seniors were either first or second in multiple statistical categories. Taylor Burnham had 10 kills, Jorja Hadden had nine kills, Shelby Veenstra had 25 assists, Taylor Avram had 11 digs and Gracie Mumford had two blocks.
Twin Falls (10-1 in conference) will play at Preston on Thursday, and Jerome will host Wood River the same day.
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
HAILEY — On senior night, it was only fitting that several seniors led the Wolverines in the 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 Great Basin Conference win over the Tigers.
Patrea Topp recorded a double-double with 15 assists and 12 digs. Annie Kaminski led the offense with 19 kills, followed by Haley Bjorkman with six kills. Torie King finished with 18 assists, and junior Emily Vandenberg had 18 digs and seven kills.
Wood River (12-10, 6-5) is at Jerome on Thursday.
Declo 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The visiting Hornets shutout the Trojans 25-13, 25-10, 25-20 in the Canyon Conference match. No other details were available.
Declo (2-6, 1-0) hosts Filer on Thursday and Wendell (2-10, 0-1) hosts Gooding on Friday.
Shoshone 3 Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots were beaten by the visiting Indians 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 in the Snake River Conference match.
Glenns Ferry was led by Talli Crone with two kills and two blocks, and Marilin Castro had three digs.
“Shoshone was really showing their strengths in beating us in three,” said Glenns Ferry coach April Wootan.
Shoshone (8-4, 5-0) hosts Oakley and Glenns Ferry (0-13, 0-6) is at Raft River on Thursday.
Valley 3, Raft River 0
HAZELTON — Valley improved to 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the Snake River Conference with the home, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 win over the Trojans.
Valley, as a team, had 14 aces, 23 kills, 29 digs and 20 assists.
Raft River (2-12, 1-6) hosts Glenns Ferry and Valley joins Camas County at Hagerman on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Camas County 0
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian (10-1 overall) improved to 7-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 home win over the Mushers.
Lions’ seniors Gracie Cover had a team-high 15 kills, Jordan Morton followed with six and sophomore Ellie Jones added five. Junior setter Maycee Holloway finished with 27 assists, and Morton had four aces. For the Lions defense, Lauren Gomez had six digs, and Morton had five.
Lighthouse Christian hosts Hansen and Camas County (0-7, 0-5) is at Hagerman on Thursday.
Carey 3, Castleford 0
CAREY — Behind 11 kills, nine digs and four blocks from senior Shantell Chavez, Carey defeated the Wolves 25-19,25-16, 25-13 in the Sawtooth Conference match.
Senior Kody Green matched her four kills with four blocks, and sophomore setter Kylie Wood dished out 14 assists.
Carey (13-2, 6-0) is at Dietrich and Castleford (9-6, 4-3) is at Richfield on Thursday.
Hansen 3, Richfield 0
HANSEN — Senior Yolanda Alaniz led the Huskies with 14 kills, five aces and seven blocks in the 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 Sawtooth Conference home win over the Tigers.
Hansen setters Neilani McDaniel and Kendy Kenney combined for 15 assists.
The Huskies (11-4, 6-1) travel to Lighthouse Christian and Richfield (0-8, 0-5) hosts Castleford on Thursday.
Dietrich 3, Community School 0
SUN VALLEY — The Blue Devils won three tight sets for a Sawtooth Conference win. Dietrich topped the Cutthroats 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.
“It was very close, but we pushed through,” said Dietrich coach Charley Bingham.
For the Blue Devils, Matigan Bingham recorded 11 kills and 17 digs, Madison Christensen had six kills and 13 digs, Brianna Astle had five kills and 17 digs, Bailey Hubert had five kills and 12 digs and Tobi Hubert had three kills and five aces.
No stats for Community School were available.
Dietrich (5-7, 5-2) will host Carey on Thursday, and Community School (2-8, 0-5) will host Murtaugh the same day.
Minico 3, Preston 1
PRESTON — The Spartans beat the Indians 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 for a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Minico will host Pocatello on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.