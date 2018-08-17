Girls soccer
Kimberly 4, Minico 1
RUPERT — The brand new Bulldogs cruised past the 4A Spartans for a nonconference win.
Kimberly, playing its first girls soccer game in school history, led 2-0 at halftime and 3-0 for some of the second half before Minico scored its only goal. Madison Smith scored two goals, and fellow freshman Bella Osterman scored the other two for the Bulldogs.
“The girls have been working so hard,” Minico coach Suzy Harper said. “I expected them to do their best and put everything into it, and they really came together.”
Kimberly had nearly 30 girls try out for soccer, Harper said, enough that the team had to make cuts. The current roster of 21 players includes seven seniors.
“I was definitely surprised to see that many come out,” Harper said. “We don’t have a huge bank of experience, but there’s a lot of talent.”
The Spartans will host Blackfoot on Saturday, and the Bulldogs will host Wendell on Wednesday for their first 3A High Desert Conference game.
Highland 3, Twin Falls 0
POCATELLO — The 5A Rams shut out the 4A Bruins to open the season.
Twin Falls will open Great Basin Conference play Tuesday at home against Jerome.
Madison 12, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The 5A Bobcats blew out the 4A Riverhawks to begin the season.
Canyon Ridge will play at Rigby on Saturday.
Wood River 3, Blackfoot 2
BLACKFOOT — The Wolverines opened their season with a hard fought nonconference win over the Broncos, also a 4A school.
The score was 1-1 at halftime. Payton Bacca, Audra Mary and Grace Parke scored Wood River’s goals.
The Wolverines will host 5A Highland on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Jerome 3, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — The Tigers opened their season with a close nonconference win in the Kibbie Dome.
Jerome led 1-0 at halftime and went ahead 2-0 around the 50th minute. Moscow cut the deficit to 2-1 in minute 60, and the Tigers capped the score five minutes later.
Nestor Palacios scored two goals for Jerome, and Baldomero Sandoval scored the other.
The Tigers will play Sandpoint on Saturday back in Moscow.
Twin Falls 1, Idaho Falls 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins opened their season with a nonconference tie against another 4A team.
Guillermo Fregoso put Twin Falls ahead 1-0 in the first half, but the Bruins also lost a player in the first 40 minutes because of a red card, coach J.J. Stagge said. They held off the Tigers for most of the game despite being down a man, but Idaho Falls finally found the net in the final five minutes.
“The first half, I thought we dominated,” Stagge said. “The second half, we didn’t put two and two together.”
Twin Falls will open Great Basin Conference play on Tuesday at Jerome.
Madison 2, Canyon Ridge 1
REXBURG — The 5A Bobcats held off the 4A Riverhawks in the season opener.
Madison broke a 0-0 tie in the second half, but Canyon Ridge’s Saroj Shanshankhar quickly tied it up. The Bobcats netted the game-winner with about 10 minutes left.
The Riverhawks will play at Community School on Saturday.
