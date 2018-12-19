Boys basketball
Kimberly 60, Jerome 50
JEROME — The Bulldogs trailed for the first three quarters but continued to dig their way out of a hole and ended up defeating Jerome by 10 on Wednesday.
Jerome led, 21-13, after one and 28-24, at half. After three quarters, Kimberly had trimmed the deficit to one point, and outscored Jerome, 18-7, in the final quarter.
“Kimberly did a nice job in the fourth quarter of getting offensive rebounds and put-backs,” Jerome head coach Joe Messick said. “They made a few extra plays than us.”
Junior Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with 18 points, while junior Angel Moreno had 15 for Jerome and senior David Lloyd added 14 for the Tigers.
Jerome (2-7) will play at Caldwell on Friday. Kimberly (5-2) will play at Canyon Ridge on Jan. 3.
Canyon Ridge 52, Wood River 49
HAILEY — The Wolverines trailed by 16 points at halftime, but clawed back into the came, only to fall just short as the Riverhawks held on for a win.
Junior Johnny Radford had 34 points for Wood River and grabbed five rebounds, while senior Brayden Olson had nine points and five boards. Senior Isaac Loomis had a team-high seven rebounds for Wood River.
The Wolverines (2-6, 0-3) will play Pocatello on Jan. 5. Canyon Ridge (5-3, 2-3) will host Kimberly on Jan. 3.
American Falls 46, Gooding 34
GOODING — The Senators struggled shooting on the night and suffered because of it in a loss to American Falls.
Gooding (0-7) shot seven percent from the field in the first half and 15 percent overall. Shane Jennings played well, head coach Chris Comstock said, leading the team with 10 points.
“Our kids fought, battled and played hard but we couldn’t make a shot,” Comstock said.
The Senators host Marsing on Dec. 29.
Lighthouse Christian 58, Glenns Ferry 56
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee hit a contested jumper wtih 4.1 seconds remaining to win the tight contest for the Lions.
He led with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Casper Block had 11 points and 13 boards for Lighthouse Christian. Senior Wacey Williams had 22 for Glenns Ferry, while junior Kody Henslee added 15.
The Lions led for the early stages of the contest, but had to fend off a late Pilots push, as Glenns Ferry outscored the Lions, 23-15, in the final period, but Lighthouse Christian found a way to win.
“We were able to stay strong on the boards throughout the game and that really helped us limit their turnovers and keep the possession battle on our side,” Lions head coach Tony Standlee said.
Lighthouse Christian (9-0) will play Richfield on Jan. 4. Glenns Ferry (6-3) will host Shoshone on Jan. 9.
Murtaugh 42, Shoshone 32
SHOSHONE — The Red Devils had just a one-point lead at the halftime break, but found separation in the second half for a win over Shoshone on Wednesday.
Murtaugh (5-3) outscored the Indians (3-4) by four in the third quarter and five in the fourth to ensure the victory. Junior Kolby McClure led the Red Devils with 15 points, while junior Kade Setoki had 12, senior Graden Dimond had seven and senior Gio Zavala had six.
Senior Patrick Taber had a team-high 12 for Shoshone.
“It was a great win for us,” Murtaugh assistant coach Matt Miller said. “An excellent defense kept us in the game.”
Murtaugh will play at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday. Shoshone will return to action at home against Castleford on Jan. 2.
Raft River 65, Richfield 30
MALTA — The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised to simple win over the Tigers.
Raft River led 26-5 after one quarter, 34-15 at halftime and 50-26 after three, before finishing up a 35-point victory. Senior Zac Powers led the Trojans with 15 points, sophomore Kagen Knudsen had 11 and senior Rylee Spencer added 10.
Richfield (0-8) will host Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 4. Raft River (6-2) will play at Valley on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Filer 49, Declo 45
FILER — The Wildcats held off a late Declo push to earn a win on Wednesday.
Filer led, 20-10, at halftime, but the Hornets got the best of the hosts, 15-12, and 20-17 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to make it close.
Sophomore Ella Fischer led Filer with 14, while junior Kelsie Snyder had nine. Junior Sydney Ramsey led Declo with 17 and senior Mattie Ramsey added 13.
Filer (5-5) will host Nampa Christian on Friday. Declo (7-4) will host American Falls on Jan. 2.
Raft River 46, Oakley 45 (OT)
OAKLEY — The Trojans battled back from a 15-point deficit to snatch a one-point, overtime win on Wednesday.
“Credit to Raft River,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “They came out, we even hit a few shots to open the second half and they just clawed their way back into it.”
Mace said the Trojans had 29 points off their bench, while sophomore Kaybree Christensen led with 12. Senior Liz Hardy had a game-high 18 for the Hornets, who were outscored, 22-12, in the fourth period and overtime combined.
Oakley (3-8, 1-3) will play at Grace on Friday. Raft River (5-6, 1-3) will host Shoshone on Jan. 3.
Valley 35, Richfield 21
HAZELTON — The Vikings earned a straightforward victory on Wednesday by stifling the Tigers’ efforts all night.
Valley was only outscored in the fourth quarter, by five, when the game was already out of reach for Richfield. The Tigers had seven in the first, six in the second and zero in the third, compared to the Vikings’ 12, 6 and 4, in that order.
Valley sophomore Bailey Stephens led with 15 points, while Richfield sophomore Serena Kent was the high-scorer for the Tigers with eight.
“It was a good win for us,” Valley head coach Jamie Kohtz said.
Richfield (3-10) will host Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 4. Valley (5-8) will play at Wendell on Jan. 5.
Hagerman 35, Hansen 23
HAGERMAN — The Pirates put in a strong defensive performance to limit Hansen and get a win on Wednesday.
“We were able to play good defense aside from the fact that our offense didn’t click,” Hagerman head coach Derrick Lyons said. “We just hung in there and were able to grind out a win.”
Hagerman (10-2, 1-0) held a 17-8 lead at halftime and was able to add an extra point to that cushion after the third quarter and two more at the final whistle. The Pirates were led by two seniors, as Alana Floyd had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Elly Yore had 10 points, too. Hansen (6-5, 0-2) was led by senior Shyla Brown, who scored seven.
The Pirates will host Dietrich on Thursday, while the Huskies will host Murtaugh on Jan. 4.
Wrestling
Note: weight classes not included indicates a double-forfeit.
Buhl 48, Valley 21
WENDELL — 113: Chance Bennett (B) over (V) (For.) 120: Kade Orr (B) over Jessy Cardenas (V) (Fall 0:54) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over (V) (For.) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Zach Ross (V) (Fall 0:17) 138: Adam Mings (B) over (V) (For.) 145: David Tennant (B) over James Taylor (V) (Fall 2:14) 152: Ike Godfrey (V) over Kaleb Lemmons (B) (Fall 0:39) 170: Anibal Barragan (B) over Matt Rogers (V) (Fall 0:29) 182: Kaden Buhler (V) over Samuel Sullivan (B) (Dec 4-3) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Luis Cervantes (V) (Fall 0:00) 220: Eric Cisneros (V) over (B) (For.) 285: Tito Garcia (V) over (B) (For.)
Buhl 54, Glenns Ferry 6
WENDELL — 113: Chance Bennett (B) over (G) (For.) 120: Kade Orr (B) over (G) (For.) 126: Braden Chafin (G) over Ismael Salas (B) (Fall 1:09) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over (G) (For.) 138: Adam Mings (B) over (G) (For.) 145: Tate Douglas (B) over (G) (For.) 152: Kaleb Lemmons (B) over (G) (For.) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Wyatt Castagneto (G) (Fall 1:08) 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over (G) (For.) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over (G) (For.)
Wendell 39, Glenns Ferry 6
WENDELL — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) over (G) (For.) 113: Quay Lindsay (WEND) over (G) (For.) 120: Kyle Sears (W) over (G) (For.) 132: Braden Chafin (G) over Jason Valencia (W) (Fall 2:38) 145: Teegan Dunn (W) over (G) (For.) 152: Keevan Lindsay (W) over Wyatt Castagneto (G) (Dec 8-5) 220: Ben Orozco (W) over (G) (For.) 285: Kevin Green (W) over (G) (For.)
Buhl 42, Wendell 30
WENDELL — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) over (B) (For.) 113: Chance Bennett (B) over Quay Lindsay (W) (Fall 3:42) 120: Kade Orr (B) over Kyle Sears (W) (Fall 1:18) 126: Ismael Salas (B) over (W) (For.) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Jason Valencia (W) (Fall 5:21) 138: Adam Mings (B) over (W) (For.) 145: Teegan Dunn (W) over David Tennant (B) (Fall 3:35) 152: Keevan Lindsay (W) over Kaleb Lemmons (B) (Fall 1:05) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over (W) (For.) 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over (W) (For.) 220: Ben Orozco (W) over AJ Dominguez (B) (Fall 3:39) 285: Kevin Green (W) over (B) (For.)
Wendell 45, Valley 24
WENDELL — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) over (V) (For.) 113: Quay Lindsay (W) over (V) (For.) 120: Kyle Sears (W) over Jessy Cardenas (V) (Dec 9-5) 138: Jason Valencia (W) over (V) (For.) 145: Teegan Dunn (W) over James Taylor (V) (Fall 0:49) 152: Keevan Lindsay (W) over (V) (For.) 160: Ike Godfrey (V) over (W) (For.) 170: Matt Rogers (V) over (WEND) (For.) 182: Kaden Buhler (V) over (W) (For.) 195: Luis Cervantes (V) over (W) (For.) 220: Ben Orozco (W) over Eric Cisneros (V) (Fall 0:18) 285: Kevin Green (W) over Tito Garcia (V) (Fall 4:16)
