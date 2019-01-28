Girls basketball
Buhl 42, Gooding 32
GOODING — The fourth-seeded Indians, who had gone winless in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play all season, pulled off a district tournament upset over No. 1 Gooding on Monday.
The Indians jumped out to a 16-9 first-quarter lead, but Gooding controlled the next two, outscoring Buhl, 11-5, and 10-4. Heading into the final frame, the Senators led, 30-25.
Buhl head coach Dan Hill said the game was close throughout, about a two-point game with a few minutes left in the fourth, but the Indians managed to get to the line and make a lot of their free throws to nab a 10-point win—a margin Hill noted did not represent how close the game actually was.
Senior Emily Gorrell led Buhl with a game-high 21 points, while senior Grace Parker paced Gooding with 14.
Buhl (8-13) will face Filer in the semifinals on Wednesday. Gooding (15-7) will go up against Kimberly the same day with the hopes of staying alive in the tournament.
Filer 39, Kimberly 34
KIMBERLY — The No. 3-seed Wildcats got the victory over the Bulldogs in the SCIC tournament, booking a spot in the semifinals against Buhl.
Filer went up, 11-7, after one and led, 20-13, at halftime. Kimberly made a run in the third, cutting it to a three-point Filer lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats held the Bulldogs off in the final frame, outscoring the hosts, 11-9.
Sophomore Kynlee Thornton and junior Haven Jones scored eight points apiece for Filer. Kimberly senior Josie Schmitz had a game-high of 13 points, while junior Annie Walker added seven for the Bulldogs.
Filer (9-10) will face Buhl in the semifinals on Wednesday. Kimberly (11-10) takes on Gooding in a loser-out game the same day.
"We've just got to shoot the ball better and hopefully we can get a win on Wednesday," Kimberly head coach Stanley Watts said.
Boys basketball
Wood River 51, Gooding 25
HAILEY — The Wolverines held the Senators to less than 10 points in each quarter for a non-conference win on Monday.
Wood River led, 26-16, at halftime, 40-23, after three, then held Gooding to two points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Brayden Olson scored a game-high of 18 points for Wood River, while junior Johnny Radford chipped in 13. Senior Cayden Loveland led Gooding with 11 points.
Gooding (0-15) hosts Wendell on Tuesday. Wood River (4-12) plays at Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Murtaugh 52, Shoshone 40
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils cruised to a non-conference win over the Indians on Monday.
Senior Gio Zavala led Murtaugh with 20 points, junior Kolby McClure had 11 and junior Kade Setoki notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Denny Arroyo led Shoshone with 13 points, while senior Patrick Taber added 10.
The Red Devils led, 36-15 at halftime, and comfortably held on to that lead, despite Shoshone outscoring the hosts, 25-16, in the second half.
"Shoshone's a tough team," Murtaugh assistant coach Matt Miller said. "We just played great defense."
Murtaugh (13-5) hosts Dietrich on Wednesday. Shoshone (6-11) hosts Glenns Ferry the same day.
Hansen 67, Twin Falls Christian Academy 39
TWIN FALLS — The Huskies pulled off a 28-point victory over the Warriors on Monday.
Hansen led by just four after one quarter, but a 27-5 run in the second distanced the Huskies from the hosts. From there, it was smooth sailing, although the Warriors got the best of the fourth quarter, going on a 14-9 run.
Hansen senior Paxton Stimpson led the way with 24 points and sophomore Jonathan Camarillo added 20. Sophomore Evan Walker led the way for TFCA with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophomore Nathaniel Roberson also had 13, while sophomore Joel Thompson added 10.
Hansen (6-12) hosts Castleford on Thursday. TFCA (5-8) hosts Sun Valley Community School on Feb. 5.
Wrestling
Weight classes with double forfeits are omitted.
Kimberly 40, Mountain Home 35
MOUNTAIN HOME — 106: Kobie Jewett (M)(For.) 113: Gage Wilson (M) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (Fall 1:17) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Hawk Lohmeier (M) (Fall 3:32) 126: Westley Foster (M) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 2:45) 132: Zach Park (M) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 3:17) 138: Dustin Farnworth (M) (For.) 145: Jacob Herrboldt (M) over Travis Erickson (K) (TF 22-7 5:11) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Gavin Hazell (MOHO) (Fall 1:27) 160: Trace Mayo (K) over Christian Hodges (M) (MD 12-4) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Dallin Powell (M) (Fall 1:43) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Braden Owens (M) (Fall 1:34) 195: McCall Hopkins (KIMB) (For.) 220: Zach Gunnell (K) over Amanda Dominguez (M) (Fall 0:42)
Kimberly 48, Gooding 26
MOUNTAIN HOME — 113: Brogan Leckenby (K) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Carter McLaughlin (G) (Fall 1:00) 126: Brian Hernandez (GOOD) over Ethan Johnson (KIMB) (Dec 9-8) 132: Ethan Coy (K) (For.) 138: Tayten Gillette (G) (For.) 145: Tegan Baumann (G) over Travis Erickson (K) (TF 15-0 4:24) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Keith Needham (G) (Fall 0:28) 160: Trace Mayo (K) over Dale Shaw (G) (Fall 0:34) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Logan Anderson (G) (Fall 2:20) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) (For.) 195: McCall Hopkins (K) (For.) 220: Elijah Williams (G) over Zach Gunnell (K) (Fall 1:46) 285: Kurtis Adkinson (G) (For.)
College of Southern Idaho Softball
Evans earns SWAC Player of the Week honor
TWIN FALLS — CSI sophomore Tristin Evans was honored as the Scenic West Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday after excelling on the softball field over the weekend.
Leading the Golden Eagles to a 3-2 record at the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic, Evans went 13-for-18 at the plate, putting her average at .722 over those five games. She walked four times, added a double, three home runs and nine runs batted in, while scoring 13 runs.
An All-American last season, Evans has carried her good form into this campaign, and will look to stay hot when the Golden Eagles (3-2) head to Arizona for a seven-game stretch, beginning on Thursday with Phoenix College.
