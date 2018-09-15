Volleyball
Jerome Tournament
JEROME — The Twin Falls volleyball team went a perfect 5-0 at Saturday’s tournament.
The Bruins opened pool play with a 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Buhl. They also swept Mountain Home 25-14, 25-21 and Filer 25-22, 25-13, and they fought Skyline in three sets, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13.
In the championship match against Rigby, Twin Falls dropped the first set 18-25 but edged the Trojans 26-24 and 16-14 in the final two sets.
Taylor Burnham led the Bruins with 53 kills in the five matches (4.4 per set) and notched 45 digs. Fellow senior Shelby Veenstra had 114 total assists (9.5 per set), while junior Clair Hodge averaged 4.5 digs per set and had a 2.41 pass rating.
The Bruins (17-4) will host Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 2, North Gem 0; Murtaugh 2, Raft River 0
MALTA — The Red Devils swept both of their matches at Saturday’s tri-match.
Murtaugh beat North Gem 25-20, 25-20 and Raft River 25-14, 25-15.
The Red Devils (8-4) will host Carey on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 12, Minico 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins blew out the Spartans for a Great Basin Conference win.
Madison Bailey (one assist) and Kaylin Bailey each scored three goals, Brinlee Stotts had one goal and one assist, and Elisabeth Plouy, Madison Hicks, Madelyn McQueen, Aylah Strong and Olivia Zierenberg each scored once.
Twin Falls (10-1, 9-0) will play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, and Minico (0-9-1, 0-8-1) will play at Wood River the same day.
Community School 10, Buhl 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats cruised to another High Desert Conference win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored four goals, Lyla Maxwell scored two and Frances Cherp, Aubrey Duffield, Christine Estep and Addie Rafford each scored one. Fitzgerald dished out three assists, Christine Estep had two and Maxwell and Crosby Boe each had one.
Community School (11-0, 9-0) will host Declo on Monday, and Buhl (1-9, 1-7) will host Bliss the same day.
Boys soccer
Twin Falls 12, Minico 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins rolled to a Great Basin Conference win.
Josh Stagge scored three goals, while Steven Thueson, Caden Zierenberg and Tairan Smith each scored two.
Twin Falls (3-3-3, 3-3-2) will host rival Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, and Minico (1-9, 0-9) will host Wood River the same day.
Canyon Ridge 7, Pocatello 0
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks handled the Indians for a Great Basin Conference win.
Nishal Magar, Jose Tapia, Michael DeLaTorre, Leo Triana, Saroj Shahshankhar, Pau Khai and Jorge Sosa scored for Canyon Ridge, while Tapia, DeLaTorre, Loveson Pokhrel and Victor Gurung all had assists.
The Riverhawks (5-4-1, 5-2-1) will play at rival Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Wood River 0, Century 0
CENTURY — The Wolverines didn’t earn a win for the first time this season in Saturday’s Great Basin Conference road game.
Wood River still had the best record in the conference. Century is also undefeated but has two conference ties.
“We played good, had opportunities but did not capitalize,” Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said via text message. “They had a few breakaways, but we were able to contain. Our defense and goalkeeper did a great job.”
Wood River (9-0-1, 8-0-1) will play at Minico on Tuesday.
Late Friday
Cross Country
Century Challenge
POCATELLO — Several Twin Falls runners ran well at Friday’s meet.
For the fourth time in as many meets this season, Bruins junior Mattalyn Geddes placed first in the girls race. Her time of 19:07 on Friday was more than a minute faster than the second-place finisher, Rylie Lusk of Spring Creek (Nev.).
Fellow junior Brinlee Garling placed third in the girls race (20:30.5), helping the Bruins take second place in the six-team girls standings behind Spring Creek (63 points for Twin Falls, 36 for Spring Creek).
In the seven-team boys race, Twin Falls placed fifth, but a couple runners placed well individually. Junior Payson Bingham was second (17:31.7) and senior Tucker Burnham was third (17:45.6).
Spring Creek senior George Skivington won the boys race with a time of 17:15.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.