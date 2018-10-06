Boys soccer
Twin Falls 5, Jerome 3
JEROME — The sixth-seeded Bruins upset the No. 3 Tigers in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament.
In their two regular season matchups, Jerome beat Twin Falls 5-2 and 5-3.
Twin Falls junior Sergio Varela scored three goals, while sophomore Caden Zierenberg scored the other two and had an assist.
The Bruins (5-4-5) will play at No. 2 Century on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the district semifinals. The Tigers (11-4-1) will host No. 7 Burley the same day at 4:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Canyon Ridge 2, Preston 1
PRESTON — The fifth-seeded Riverhawks edged the No. 5 Indians in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament.
Pau Khai and Rigo Garcia (Nishal Magar assist) scored the goals for Canyon Ridge (7-7-2), which will play at No. 1 Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals.
Preston (9-7) will host No. 8 Mountain Home the same day and time in a loser-out game.
Wood River 9, Mountain Home 0
HAILEY — The top-seeded Wolverines rolled over the No. 8 Tigers in the opening round of the Great Basin Conference tournament.
“Great rhythm and intensity the whole game,” Wood River coach Luis Monjaras wrote in a text message.
Andres Vargas scored three goals, Lucas Beste and Isaac Esparza each scored two and Josset Guzman and Brandon Loayza each scored one.
Wood River (13-0-2) will host No. 5 Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Mountain Home (4-11-2) will play at No. 4 Preston the same day and time in a loser-out game.
Century 4, Burley 1
POCATELLO — The seventh-seeded Bobcats lost to the No. 2 Diamondbacks in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Burley (3-10-4) will play at No. 3 Jerome on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Filer 4, Wendell 1
TWIN FALLS — The fourth-seeded Wildcats handled the No. 5 Trojans in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
In the first half, Jesus Lopez scored two goals, and Tristan Sullivan scored one to give Filer a 3-0 lead. Wendell cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second half, but Jose Perez responded for the game’s final score.
Filer (10-4-3) will play at No. 1 Community School at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals. Wendell finished its season with a 6-7-2 record.
Buhl 4, Gooding 1
TWIN FALLS — The second-seeded Indians rolled past the No. 7 Senators in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
For Buhl, Victor Quezada scored two goals, while Josh Cruz and Carlos Razo each scored one.
The Indians (13-2-2) will host No. 3 Bliss on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the district semifinals. Gooding finished the season with a 3-14 record.
Bliss 5, Declo 0
TWIN FALLS — Steven Rubio scored all five goals for the third-seeded Bears in their win over the No. 6 Hornets in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
“(Rubio) was aided greatly by his teammates who gave some nice assists and overall good passing,” Bliss coach Brent Bjornn wrote in an email. “The defense held up very well, and there was good passing in the midfield. There are still things to work on and get better at. But it was a good game against a team that tied with us a week ago.”
Bliss (9-2-5) will play at No. 2 Buhl at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals. Declo ended the season at 3-11-1.
Community School 7, Kimberly 0
TWIN FALLS — The top-seeded Cutthroats crushed the Bulldogs in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
Junior Ridley Lindstrom and senior Henry Cherp each scored two goals, while sophomore Ryder Sarchett, sophomore Toby Rafford and junior William Everitt each scored one.
Community School (15-2) will host Filer at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals. Kimberly finished its inaugural season with an 0-16 record.
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The top-seeded Bruins shut out the No. 8 Riverhawks in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament.
“Great play today,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman wrote in an email. “Proud of the team defense to earn the shutout, and saw some really good offensive looks.”
Madison Bailey scored the only goal of the first half, while Madelyn McQueen and Paige Beem (Abigail Williams assist) each scored in the second.
Twin Falls (15-1) will host No. 5 Wood River on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the district semifinals, and Canyon Ridge (3-15) will play at No. 4 Pocatello the same day and time in a loser-out game.
Preston 3, Jerome 2
PRESTON — The third-seeded Indians held off the No. 6 Tigers in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Preston (11-4-2) will play at No. 2 Century at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals, and Jerome (6-8-2) will host No. 7 Mountain Home the same day at 2:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Wood River 2, Pocatello 0
POCATELLO — The fifth-seeded Wolverines shut out the No. 4 Indians in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Wood River (7-7-3) will play at No. 1 Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals, and Pocatello (8-6-1) will host No. 8 Canyon Ridge the same day and time in a loser-out game.
Century 5, Mountain Home 1
POCATELLO — The second-seeded Diamondbacks handled the Tigers in the first round of the Great Basin Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Century (12-3) will host No. 3 Preston on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the district semifinals, and Mountain Home (6-8-2) will play at No. 6 Jerome the same day at 2:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Wendell 1, Gooding 0
TWIN FALLS — The sixth-seeded Trojans upended the No. 3 Senators in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
Jenny Diaz scored the game’s only goal in the first 20 minutes off an assist from Liz Alvarado.
Wendell (7-7-1) will play at No. 2 Kimberly on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the district semifinals. Gooding finished its season with a 7-6-3 record.
Kimberly 8, Buhl 2
TWIN FALLS — The second-seeded Bulldogs blew out the No. 7 Indians in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
Freshmen Bella Osterman and Madison Smith each scored three goals, while junior Beza Armstrong and senior Josie Schmitz scored the other two. Osterman, Armstrong and seniors Sophie Bailey and Rebekah Durgin each dished out one assist.
Kimberly (11-4-1) will host No. 6 Wendell on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the district semifinals. Buhl ended its season at 2-15.
Declo 4, Filer 0
TWIN FALLS — The fifth-seeded Hornets shut out the No. 4 Wildcats in the first round of the High Desert Conference tournament on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
Jo Koyle scored three goals, and Mateya Gentry scored the other.
Declo (6-5-4) will play at No. 2 Kimberly on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the district semifinals. Filer finished its season at 7-7-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.