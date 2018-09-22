Girls soccer
Twin Falls 2, Preston 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins clinched the top seed in the Great Basin Conference by holding off Preston on Saturday afternoon.
Madison Bailey notched the opener in the first half by splitting a couple of Preston players in the middle of the field and firing a shot from distance, according to Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman. In the second half, Madelyn McQueen “gutted it out through a couple defenders,” Kauffman said, and scored to put the Bruins up 2-0.
Preston (8-3-2, 8-2-2) tallied a score with about 10 minutes to go, but the Bruins (13-1, 12-0) held on to earn the top seed at the district tournament.
“It certainly feels good to clinch that one-seed,” Kauffman said. “If not, you get deep into the tournament and you’re traveling to Pocatello or other places. ... It definitely makes you feel a lot better going into the tournament.”
It was also senior day for the Bruins, who honored Madison Hicks, Kaitlyn Gardner, Ruth Nelson and Aubrey Stansberry. Kauffman was impressed with the way her players handled the occasion on their way to victory.
“It’s always an emotional day, in general, so being able to get a win after a little emotion before the game is always good,” Kauffman said. “You never know how the girls are going to react to that type of situation so going out there and getting the win in a day like today is huge.”
The Bruins will close out the regular season at Wood River on Thursday.
Pocatello 4, Jerome 2
JEROME — The Indians beat the Tigers for a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Jerome (4-6-1, 4-5-1) will host Gooding on Tuesday.
Kimberly 3, Wendell 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs snapped their three-game losing skid with a shutout against the Trojans on Saturday.
Freshman Bella Osterman continued to pour in goals for Kimberly, scoring all three on Saturday. Senior Josie Schmitz and freshman Madison Smith provided assists on the first two, and the third came on a free kick about 30 yards from goal.
The Bulldogs (6-3-1, 5-3-1) will host Bliss on Monday. Wendell (4-5, 4-5) will travel to Gooding the same day.
Cross country
Bob Firman Invitational
EAGLE — For the second straight year, Twin Falls High School’s Mattalyn Geddes ran her fastest time of the season at the Bob Firman, which featured 134 high schools from all over the West.
On Saturday, Geddes ran the 5,000-meter Elite race in 18 minutes, 3.7 seconds — three seconds slower than her personal record, which she set at last year’s Bob Firman. That run of 18:00.54, good for seventh place, also set a Twin Falls girls record.
Geddes’ run on Saturday was 21 seconds faster than her previous season best. Her time was 10 seconds behind the winner, Tori Gaitan of Great Oak (Calif.), and netted her a fourth-place finish. It’s the first time this season that the junior has not won a race.
Brinlee Garling placed 56th in the 139-girl Elite race (19:32.8), and fellow Bruins junior Lara Maccabee placed 114th (20:53.5). The top Twin Falls boy in the Elite race was senior Tucker Burnham, who finished 80th out of 165 with a time of 16:41.3.
Burley junior Jacob Detemple placed first in the boys varsity Division I Sec 1 A-L race with a time of 16:03.7. Canyon Ridge senior Ryker Holtzen was ninth in the race (16:30.8), and Jerome senior Koby Driscoll was 17th (16:46.5).
In the girls varsity Division II race, Raft River sophomore Kaybree Christensen placed second (19:09.5), and her twin sister Karlee Christensen was 15th (20:03.3). Gooding senior Keely Wolf was 16th (20:08.2).
Buhl junior Daniel Butler placed eighth (16:24.7) in the boys varsity Division II race, and Valley sophomore Garrett Christensen was 14th (16:35.6).
Boys soccer
Preston 1, Twin Falls 0
PRESTON — The Bruins fell to 4-5-3 in the Great Basin Conference play and 4-5-4 overall with Saturday’s loss.
After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, Preston was awarded a penalty kick and converted it to take a 1-0 lead that they would hold on to until the final whistle.
Twin Falls head coach JJ Stagge said it was a “hard fought game.”
The Bruins will host unbeaten Wood River on Thursday.
Wood River 7, Burley 0
HAILEY — The Wolverines stayed undefeated with Saturday’s Great Basin Conference win.
Josset Guzman and Kevin Montes each scored one goal, while Emerson Flores, Lucas Beste and Andres Vargas each scored one.
“Great ball movement and smart runs by our forwards,” Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said via text message.
Wood River (11-0-1, 10-0-1) will host Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Jerome 4, Pocatello 1
POCATELLO — The Tigers topped the Indians for a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Jerome (9-3-1, 7-3-1) will host Preston on Thursday.
Wendell 4, Kimberly 2
WENDELL — The Bulldogs remain winless at 0-9 in conference play and 0-10 overall after suffering a two-goal loss at Wendell (4-3-2, 4-3-2).
Kimberly freshman Victor Vara notched a goal in the 33rd minute, and sophomore Jesus Hernandez tacked one on in the 63rd, but the Bulldogs couldn’t match the Trojans’ output.
Wendell senior Luis Rodriguez led all scorers with two, while juniors Christian Rodriguez and Harold Perez each scored one.
The Trojans will travel to Gooding on Monday, and the Bulldogs will host Bliss the same day.
American Falls 5, Gooding 2
GOODING — The Senators dropped their nonconference contest against the Beavers on Saturday.
Sophomore Jovani Gonzalez and freshman Anthony Garcia tallied scores for Gooding (2-8, 2-8), which will host Wendell on Monday.
