Boys Soccer
Twin Falls 4, Canyon Ridge 2
TWIN FALLS — A 1-1 halftime tie turned into a two-goal victory for the Bruins over their crosstown rival.
Sergio Varela scored the first Twin Falls goal on a penalty kick, and Andre Golay added two goals in the second half. The final Bruins goal came on a Canyon Ridge own goal.
Pau Kahi and Loveson Pokhrel scored for the Riverhawks
Twin Falls hosts Century and Canyon Ridge hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Jerome 14, Minico 1
JEROME — The Tigers pounded the Spartans for a Great Basin Conference win.
Jerome (4-2, 2-1) will host Wood River on Thursday, and Minico (1-2, 0-2) will play at Burley the same day.
Wood River 11, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Wolverines remained undefeated after Tuesday's blowout Great Basin Conference win.
Jovany Armenta and Josset Guzman each scored two goals, while Emerson Flores, Bryan Flores, Atzel Jimenez, Edvard Amundsgaard, Andres Vargas, Isaac Esparza and Audari Tamayo each had one.
Wood River (3-0, 3-0) will play at Jerome on Thursday, and Mountain Home (1-1-1, 1-1-1) will play at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Girls soccer
Pocatello 2, Burley 1
BURLEY — The Bobcats dropped their home Great Basin Conference contest.
Mallory Reiter scored the lone goal for Burley (0-3, 0-2), which will play at rival Minico on Thursday.
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Pocatello 0; Century 3, Twin Falls 1
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls split its Great Basin Conference matches, losing to Century, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 (the Bruins’ first loss of the season) and defeating Pocatello, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11.
“We were challenged quite a bit in our first match against Century, and we battled well,” Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman said in an email. “It definitely showed us some key things we need to be working towards to compete at the top of this conference and beyond. This group is ready and willing to put in the work.”
Twin Falls (3-1, 3-1) will play at the Peg Peterson Tournament in Pocatello this weekend.
Pocatello 3, Canyon Ridge 0; Century 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge suffered a pair of home nonconference loses, losing to Pocatello 25-15, 25-22, 25-15 and Century 25-11, 25-6, 25-9.
Canyon Ridge (1-3, 1-2) is at the Peg Peterson Tournament this weekend.
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bobcats won 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 in Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference match.
Burley’s Kennedee Tracy had 15 digs and seven kills, Makayla Tolman had 13 kills, Kizlee Bowers had 10 digs and Brinley Wilson had 18 assists and four kills. The Bobcats had 15 aces as a team, as well.
Burley (3-1, 3-1) will play at the Peg Peterson Tournament this weekend, and Mountain Home (0-3, 0-3) will host Wood River on Wednesday.
Wood River 3, Preston 1
JEROME — The Wolverines improved to 2-1 (overall and in Great Basin Conference play) with Tuesday’s 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 30-28 win.
Wood River’s Annie Kaminsky had 23 kills and 7 blocks, Emily Vandenberg had nine kills and 22 digs, Cambria Morris had 16 digs and Sariah Nielsen had 21 assists.
The Wolverines will play at Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Filer 3, Declo 0
FILER — The Wildcats improved to 2-0 with the home nonconference win, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 over the Hornets.
Ella Fischer led the Wildcat offense with eight kills, and Alexis Beard had five blocks for the Filer defense. Filer setter Halle Knight dished out 19 assists.
Declo hosts Valley on Thursday, and Filer travels to the Highland Tournament in Pocatello this weekend.
Gooding 3, Buhl 0
BUHL — The Indians lost at home to the Senators, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 in the opening Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match for both teams.
Kylie Crossland recorded 11 kills, and Zoey Wonenberg had 13 digs for Buhl.
Gooding is at Shoshone on Wednesday, and Buhl (3-2, 0-1) is at Filer on Tuesday.
Castleford 2, Wendell 0; Valley 2, Castleford 1; Valley 2, Wendell 1
HAZELTON — The Vikings picked up two home wins, beating Castleford, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13 and Wendell 25-5, 18-25, 15-9. No score was available for the Castleford win over Wendell, and no stats were available for any of the matches.
Wendell is at Kimberly on Wednesday. Valley (2-0) is at Declo and Castleford is at Hansen on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Dietrich 0
DIETRICH — Senior Gracie Cover recorded a team-high 16 kills in the Lions’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-12 road win over their Sawtooth Conference opponent.
Jordan Morton followed Cover with seven kills, and setter Maycee Holloway dished out 24 assists. For the Lighthouse Christian defense, Sarah Reinke picked up seven digs, and Caitlyn Gaskill had six.
Lighthouse Christian joins Shoshone at Carey on Thursday, and Dietrich and Oakley are at Murtaugh the same day.
Carey 2, Hagerman 0; Carey 2, Murtaugh 0; Murtaugh 2, Hagerman 1
HAGERMAN — Carey defeated Hagerman, 25-18, 25-11 and Murtaugh, 25-16, 25-19. Murtaugh beat Hagerman, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8.
In the Carey win over Hagerman, Kylie Wood had 10 assists and one ace. Athana Versis led the Panthers with six kills, and Shantell Chavez added four kills and nine digs. Against Murtaugh, Chavez had nine kills and 15 digs, Versis had 15 digs and three kills, Kodi Green added four kills, and Wood had 15 assists and an ace. In the two Hagerman matches, Elly Yore had 10 kills, 14 digs and seven aces. Setter Alana Floyd passed for 18 assists, 15 digs and eight kills. Krista Farnsworth added 13 digs and Kyta Sellers had 11 digs.
There were no stats available for Murtaugh.
Carey hosts Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian on Thursday, and Murtaugh hosts Oakley and Dietrich the same day. Hagerman (1-2) hosts Hansen on Tuesday.
Hansen 3, Raft River 0
HANSEN — The Huskies rolled to a 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 nonconference win.
Hansen (2-0) will host Castleford on Thursday, and Raft River (0-1) will host Aberdeen the same day.
Liberty Charter 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots were beaten 7-25, 14-25, 0-25 by the Patriots. No stats were available.
Glenns Ferry (0-3) is at Castleford next Wednesday.
