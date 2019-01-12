Boys basketball
Twin Falls 60, Idaho Falls 49
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins defeated an Idaho Falls team that assistant coach Shaun Walker described as one of the hottest teams in the state on Saturday.
Idaho Falls had just come off a win over 5A’s No. 1 Madison, followed by a win over Skyline and then a 26-point win over Hillcrest, so the Bruins had their work cut out for them at home.
Twin Falls flew out of the gates, though, taking a 21-8 lead after one quarter. However, Idaho Falls had a better second, and the Bruins held a 32-28 lead at halftime.
A steady second half in which Twin Falls outscored the visitors by seven followed, though, and the Bruins saw out an 11-point win.
The senior trio of Faust Ystueta, Winston Duggan and Mitchell Brizee led the way for Twin Falls. Ystueta scored a high of 20 points, Duggan had 17 and Brizee added 16. Ystueta scored 18 of his 20 in the second half, including four 3-pointers.
“It feels like we’re getting some grit back,” Walker said. “A little toughness and mentality, too. Hopefully we’re on the uptick.”
Twin Falls (11-2) will play at Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Wood River 63, Gooding 42
GOODING — The Wolverines jumped out to a big lead and didn’t look back, defeating the Senators by 21.
Gooding improved in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Wood River had taken a 29-16 lead by halftime and still outscored the Senators after the break, despite better play from the hosts.
Wood River senior Christian Bothwell led all scorers with 17 points. Gooding senior Adam Baker had 15 and fellow senior Cayden Loveland added 12.
Gooding (0-11) is at Valley on Tuesday. Wood River (3-9) hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Declo 53, Wendell 26
DECLO — The Hornets ran away from the Trojans to earn their first conference win of the season.
The contest was tied, 6-6, after one quarter, but changed entirely from there. Declo’s next three quarters consisted of 14, 21 and 12 points. Wendell’s totaled four, eight and eight again, as the Hornets pulled away for a 27-point win.
Declo (9-4, 1-0) will play at Kimberly on Wednesday. Wendell (5-8, 0-1) will host Shoshone on Jan. 21.
Grace 54, Valley 53
GRACE — The Vikings were unable to top the Grizzlies in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday.
It was a game of runs, as Grace led by two after one quarter, but Valley outscored the hosts, 18-10, in the second, to take a 31-25 halftime lead. However, the Grizzlies battled back with a 19-13 third to level things heading into the fourth.
In that quarter, Grace bested Valley, 10-9, to come away with a tight victory.
“We had good looks and chances down the stretch but came up short,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said.
Valley (9-4) will host Gooding on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 84, Dietrich 60
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots couldn’t stop scoring on Saturday, piling on the points in a 24-point win over Dietrich.
Junior Kody Henslee led Glenns Ferry with 31 points, while senior Wacey Williams had 20 and fellow senior Carson Grigg added 11.
Dietrich sophomore Brady Power led the Blue Devils with 20 and junior Payden Zimmers chipped in 10 on the night.
Dietrich hung around, trailing by just four points after one quarter, but the Pilots made it a 39-30 game at halftime. A 24-11 run in the third quarter split the game wide open, and Glenns Ferry outscored Dietrich, 20-19, in the final frame to seal it.
“I thought we had a really good effort, considering it’s our third game this week, with back-to-back games, having played last night,” Glenns Ferry head coach Nate Jones said.
Dietrich (3-7) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry (9-3) will host Oakley on Thursday.
Hansen 59, Shoshone 42
HANSEN — Behind big performances from sophomore Jonathan Camarillo and senior Paxton Stimpson, the Huskies got a non-conference win over the Indians.
Camarillo poured in 27 points and Stimpson added 22 to combine for 49 of the team’s 59 points as Hansen ran away from Shoshone at home. Shoshone junior Denny Arroyo had a team-high of 19 for the Indians.
Hansen jumped out to a 10-point lead by halftime and continued to add to it, outscoring Shoshone by three in the third quarter and four in the fourth to grow its lead to 17 by the time the game was finished.
Shoshone (5-7) will host Carey on Monday. Then, Hansen (2-8) travels to play at Carey on Tuesday.
Raft River 54, Murtaugh 43
MALTA — After a tightly contested first half, the Trojans pulled away from the Red Devils for the win on Saturday.
It was just a three-point game at both the end of the first quarter and the end of the first half, but the Trojans outscored Murtaugh, 28-20, in the second half to finish with an 11-point margin of victory.
Senior Rylee Spencer led all scorers with 25 points for Raft River, including five 3-pointers. Junior Justin Schumann added 12 for the Trojans. Senior Gio Zavala was Murtaugh’s top scorer with 19 points and junior Kolby McClure chipped in 11.
Murtaugh (9-4) will host Camas County on Tuesday. Raft River (7-5) will host Hansen on Friday.
Girls basketball
Sugar-Salem 62, Filer 32
SUGAR CITY — The Wildcats suffered their second loss in as many days as the Diggers capitalized on a huge second quarter to get the win.
Filer trailed by just four entering that second period, but Sugar-Salem outscored the Wildcats, 27-5, in that frame to take a 40-14 halftime lead. Filer head coach Mike Amaya said turnovers were the killer in that second-quarter slump.
The Diggers went on to outscore filer, 15-12, in the third and 7-6 in the fourth to cement a 30-point win.
Filer (7-8) will host Kimberly on Tuesday.
Valley 44, Grace 43
GRACE — The Vikings embarked on a second-half comeback to defeat Grace in a tight contest on Saturday.
The Grizzlies led by two after the first quarter and a strong second gave them a 26-18 advantage at halftime. However, the Vikings were able to step it up a notch after the break.
“We just upped our intensity in the second half,” head coach Jamie Kohtz said. “I don’t know if it was the long bus ride or what, but we came out slow and in the second half we came out harder.”
Valley cut its deficit to five points entering the fourth quarter, and outscored Grace, 16-10, in that period to win it by one. Sophomore Makenna Kohtz hit the go-ahead bucket with about 20 seconds to go. She was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, while senior Broganne Mangum added eight.
Valley (9-8) will host Shoshone on Wednesday.
Raft River 44, Castleford 28
CASTLEFORD — The Trojans got the best of the Wolves on Saturday night, winning by 16 points.
Raft River jumped to an 18-9 lead after two quarters. Castleford began to improve, outscoring the Trojans, 10-9, in the third quarter to slightly reduce their deficit, but a 17-9 run to end the game put aside all doubt.
Raft River sophomore Karlee Christensen led all scorers with 10 points. Sophomore Kaybree Christensen and junior Kamri Ottley weren’t far behind with nine apiece.
Castleford senior Maddy March led the Wolves with nine points, while sophomore Zailee Paulson added seven.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Castleford head coach Jason Tverdy said. “Both defenses played well.”
The Wolves (0-13) host Dietrich on Tuesday. Raft River (6-10) will host Oakley on Wednesday.
