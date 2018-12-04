Boys basketball
Twin Falls 57, Idaho Falls 50
IDAHO FALLS — The Bruins, fresh off being named No. 4 in the 4A classification, held on to defeat an Idaho Falls team that received votes on Tuesday.
Senior Ryan Ball led the charge with 20 points for the unbeaten Bruins (4-0), while senior Winston Duggan added 10.
Twin Falls embarked on an all-out blitz to open the game, outscoring Idaho Falls 19-4 in the first quarter. After an even 17-all battle in the second quarter, the Bruins held a 15-point lead at the break.
However, Idaho Falls crept back in and eventually cut the Twin Falls lead to two points with about 1:30 left, Bruins assistant coach Shaun Walker said. Still, Twin Falls held on for a big victory.
“We played outstanding int he first half and let our foot off the gas,” Walker said. “...If we play like we played in the first half, we’re gonna be alright.”
Twin Falls will host Preston on Friday.
Camas County 57, Hagerman 50
HAGERMAN — The Mushers earned their first win of the season by knocking off the Pirates (0-4) by seven points on Tuesday.
Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said his team was flat-footed in the first half and couldn’t stop the Mushers from attacking the rim. However, his team found more intensity in the second half and kept it close.
“We are very inexperienced and still figuring out how to play, but we are getting there,” Nelson said.
Bryant Osborne led the Pirates with 19 points and Derek Herrington chipped in 11. Hagerman will play Hansen on Dec. 12. Camas County will play Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 64, Wendell 51
TWIN FALLS — The Lions ended with the home win in aphysical matchup with the Trojans.
“Both teams were fighting for loose balls and rebounds,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “We were able to keep a constant effort on the glass and that’s probably what pushed us over the top tonight. Collin Holloway really ran the point well for us tonight.”
The top scorer for the game was Lighthouse Christian junior Tyler Munsee, recording a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds. Munsee’s teammate Casper Block also finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds and Holloway chipped in nine points.
Wendell was led by sophomore Joe DeMasters with 13 points including three 3-pointers. Lighthouse Christian(3-0) is at Hansen on Thursday and Wendell (1-1) will play in the Murtaugh Tournament this weekend.
Girls basketball
Mountain Home 65, Wood River 37
MOUNTAIN HOME — Behind 25 points from seniors Adrie Blanksma and 10 from Jazzi Cristobal, the Tigers remained unbeaten at 6-0 in the Great Basin Conference and 8-0 overall with a home win over the Wolverines.
Mountain Home led at the half 29-11 and added 36 points in the second half, compared to 23 for Wood River. The Wolverines were led by seniors Hailey Bjorkman and Audra Mary, with each pitching in eight points. Wood River (2-5, 1-4) hosts Canyon Ridge and Mountain Home (8-0, 6-0) is at Minico on Thursday.
Gooding 44, Canyon Ridge 35
GOODING — A huge third-quarter blew a somewhat close game wide open and allowed Gooding to earn a nine-point victory on Tuesday.
The Senators had a solid six-point lead at halftime, but head coach Benjamin Rayfield said they were struggling to shoot well, coming in at under 20 percent from the field in the first half. However, Gooding figured it out and tacked on 18 points in the third quarter to run away with it.
Senior Grace Parker led with 21 points and fellow senior Laken Wolf had 11. Canyon Ridge senior Grace Lupumpa was the leader for the Riverhawks with 16 points.
Gooding (6-2) will host Declo on Friday. Canyon Ridge (1-7) will travel to Wood River on Thursday.
Buhl 60, Declo 58
DECLO — Buhl and Declo battled to the final buzzer and the visitors from Buhl came out with the two-point win.
The Hornets led at the half 28-26 and the Indians won the second half, 34-30. Seniors Kyra Azevedo and Emily Gorrell and junior Kayla Morse each put down 13 points for Buhl. The leading scorer for the game was Declo senior Mattie Ramsey with 20, followed by juniors Sydney Ramsey with 16 and Amanda Bott had 14.
“The game was tough to the end,” said Declo coach Justin Silcock.”The girls did what we asked, we just couldn’t finish.”
Buhl (2-5, 0-2) hosts Snake River and Declo (6-2) is at Gooding on Friday.
Filer 49, Homedale 21
FILER — Filer junior Kori Gartner and sophomore Ella Fischer each tallied 14 points in the home win over Homedale. The Wildcats held the Trojans to single digits (4,6,5,6) in each quarter.
“This is our best first quarter of the season,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya. “We had three 3-pointers (Gartner, Fischer and Haven Jones) that got us going. The girls did a good job with our defensive pressure causing Filer turnovers.”
Filer (3-2, 1-0 SCIC) is at Kimberly on Thursday.
Glenns Ferry 50, Wilder 17
GLENNS FERRY — Coming off a big win over Snake River foe Valley last Thursday, the Pilots continued their good scoring and rebounding with the home win over the Wildcats.
Glenns Ferry (3-4, 1-1) was led by junior post Jaysan Self with 10 points and junior guard Fabby Arevalo with nine. The Pilots held a 21-point lead over the Wildcats at the half and outscored Homedale 19-7 in the second half.
“Our scoring and rebounding was spread out among the girls,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Hance. “We are getting ready for our home game with Shoshone on Thursday.”
Raft River 60, Castleford 38
MALTA — The Trojans crushed the Wolves on Tuesday to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Sophomore Kaybree Christensen led the way with 18 points and junior Jessie Ward chipped in 11 for the Trojans.
Raft River outscored Castleford 19-6 in the opening period, and were only outdone by the Wolves in the final quarter, when the game had more or less been tucked away.
Raft River will host Valley on Friday. Castleford will host Carey on Dec. 13.
Hagerman 62, Camas County 45
HAGERMAN — The Pirates got off to a flying start and cruised to another win, keeping their record unblemished at 6-0.
Senior Elly Yore led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while fellow senior Alana Floyd chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds and freshman Sadie Wadsworth contributed 17 points and five assists.
Hagerman jumped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter, and held a 32-10 advantage at halftime. While the Mushers were able to add points in the second half, the deficit was already too large to overcome.
“We played good defense and had pretty good intensity,” Hagerman head coach Derrick Lyons said. “We kinda slacked off at the end. Our defense carried us initially and we just kept pushing through.”
Hagerman will play in the Preston Tournament on Thursday against the JV team from Bountiful, Utah, Lyons said. Camas County (2-3) will play at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Friday.
Murtaugh 43, Twin Falls Christian Academy 25
MURTAUGH — A stout defensive performance and an even offensive attack helped the Red Devils to a comfortable win on Tuesday.
“We played pretty good defense tonight and had a lot of people get in passing lanes,” Murtaugh head coach Todd Jensen said. “I was pleased with that.”
Jensen was also excited to see his top three scorers with eight and nine points, demonstrating the balance on offense. Senior Fatima Aguilera and senior Jenna Benites each had nine points, while fellow senior Lisa Ambriz had eight.
Senior Abbie Nedrow led the way with 10 points for Twin Falls Christian Academy. The Warriors struggled until the fourth quarter, as they were unable to surpass more than six points in a frame prior to the 14 they put up then.
Murtaugh (3-3) will host Rockland in its holiday tournament on Friday. TFCA (2-4) will host Camas the same day.
Dietrich 50, Valley 39
DIETRICH — Blue Devils senior Bailey Hubert poured in 20 points and senior Matigan Bingham added 12 to help Dietrich see off Valley on Tuesday.
Dietrich led pretty much the entire way, holding a nine-point lead at halftime and continuing to slowly extend it. Valley junior Mackenzie Dimond was the Vikings’ leading scorer with 10.
Valley (2-6) is at Raft River on Friday. Dietrich (5-1) will play at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Hansen 41, Richfield 25
RICHFIELD — The Huskies were able to run away from the Tigers with a stellar defensive performance, as Richfield never scored more than nine points in a single quarter.
Hansen senior Haylee Pittman led all scorers with 16 points, while senior Kendy Kenney chipped in eight for the Huskies. Sophomore Serena Kent led Richfield with nine points and senior Shelby Buckner added eight.
Richfield (2-5) will host Dietrich on Friday. Hansen will host Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Gooding 57, Filer 12
BUHL — 98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Dylan Curry (F) over Unknown (For.) 120: Carter McLaughlin (G) over Elliot Pastoor (F) (Fall 3:16) 126: Taylor Cavitt (G) Over Jaimen Swainston (F) 132: Wes Shaw (G) over Arath Chavez (F) (Fall 2:39) 138: Tayten Gillette (G) over Edward Pastoor (F) (Fall 4:24) 145: Tegan Baumann (G) over (F) (For.) 152: Cody Shaw (G) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 2:30) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Dale Shaw (G) over Owenn Meyer (F) (Fall 2:19) 182: Skyler Moore (F) over Logan Anderson (G) (Fall 1:59) 195: Dillon Brooks (G) over Eian Wolf (F) (Fall 1:51) 220: Elijah Williams (G) over (F) (For.) 285: Jake McGinnis (G) over Michael McKay (F) (Fall 1:46)
Buhl 41, Gooding 30
BUHL — 98: Double Forfeit 106: Chance Bennett (B) over (G) (For.) 113: Devin Rowland (B) over (G) (For.) 120: Kade Orr (B) over Carter McLaughlin (G) (TF 18-3 4:00) 126: Taylor Cavitt (G) over Wesley Pearson (B) (Fall 5:54) 132: Wes Shaw (G) over Alan Jaramillo (B) (Fall 3:23) 138: Tayten Gillette (G) over Adam Mings (B) (Dec 8-1) 145: Tegan Baumann (G) over David Tennant (B) (Dec 7-0) 152: Wesley Kliegl (B) over Cody Shaw (G) (Fall 1:14) 160: Anibal Barragan (B) over Dale Shaw (G) (Fall 3:53) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Logan Anderson (G) (Fall 4:19) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Dillon Brooks (G) (Fall 2:34) 220: Elijah Williams (G) over (B) (For.) 285: Jake McGinnis (G) over (B) (For.)
Buhl 63, Filer 9
BUHL — 98: Double forfeit: 106: Devin Rowland (B) over Unknown forfeit; 113: Chance Bennett (B) over Dylan Curry (F), Fall 0:39; 120: Kade Orr (B) over Elliot Pastoor (F), Fall 1:04; 126: Jaimen Swainston (F) over Wesley Pearson (B), Dec 9-2; 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Arath Chavez (F), TF 16-1 3:02; 138: Adam Mings (B) over Edward Pastoor (F), Fall 0:45; 145: David Tennant (B) over Unknown forfeit; 152: Kaleb Lemmons (B) over Heber Jenkins (F), Fall 2:38; 160: Wesley Kliegl (B) over Unknown forfeit; 170: Anibal Barragan (B) over Owenn Meyer (F) Fall 2:24; 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Skyler Moore (F), MD 12-4; 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Eian Wolf (F), Fall 3:20; 220: Double forfeit: 285: Michael McKay (Filer) over Unknown forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.