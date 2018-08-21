Girls soccer
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins earned their first win of the season in their Great Basin Conference opener.
Jaycee Bell and Madison Bailey scored in the first half, and Kaylin Bailey scored the third goal in the second half.
The Bruins (1-1) will host Rigby on Thursday, and the Tigers (0-2, 0-1) will host Canyon Ridge on Saturday.
Highland 7, Wood River 0
HAILEY — The 4A Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season to the 5A Rams. No other details were available.
Wood River (1-1) will open Great Basin Conference play Saturday at Preston.
Boys soccer
Jerome 5, Twin Falls 2
JEROME — The Tigers rolled to a home win in their Great Basin Conference opener.
Jerome led 3-1 at halftime.
Caden Zierenberg and Jake Hillman scored for Twin Falls (0-1-1), which will host Mountain Home on Saturday.
Jerome (3-0) will host Wood River on Thursday.
Century 11, Minico 1
POCATELLO — The Spartans suffered their first loss of their season in their Great Basin Conference opener. No other details were available.
Minico (1-1) will host American Falls on Thursday.
Preston 4, Burley 0
PRESTON — The Bobcats dropped their season opener to a Great Basin Conference foe. No other details were available.
Burley will play at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Late Monday
Boys soccer
Community School 2, Filer 1
FILER — The Cutthroats sneaked past the Wildcats in their High Desert Conference opener.
Cash Dart scored both goals for Community School (2-0), which plays at Declo on Wednesday.
Filer (0-1) will play at Gooding the same day.
Girls soccer
Community School 9, Filer 1
FILER — The Cutthroats dominated the Wildcats in their season opener.
Community School’s Lily Fitzgerald scored four goals, followed by Aubrey Duffield with two. Crosby Boe, Lyla Maxwell and Tatum Minor each scored one goal, while Boe had two assists and Fitzgerald had two.
The Cutthroats will play at Declo on Wednesday, and Filer will play at Gooding the same day.
