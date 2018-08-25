Football
Twin Falls 28, Pocatello 14
HAILEY — Jarad Perry rushed 60 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the Bruins’ season-opening win over their new Great Basin Conference opponent.
The 5-foot-9, 173-pound Perry rarely broke off a big run (he averaged 3.8 yards per carry), but that was no big deal to Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds. The Bruins ran 84 total plays (45 for Pocatello) and chewed up 37 minutes, 16 seconds of the game clock (10:44 time of possession for the Indians).
“The kids this year, I can tell they like football. We handled (Pocatello) up front in the trenches,” Reynolds said. “It was old-school football. Not very exciting, but it got a win for us.”
Pocatello took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Perry scored with 2:27 left in the half to tie it up. The junior punched in the final two scores, both from three yards out in the second half, and Twin Falls’ defense subdued the Indians. The Bruins forced seven turnovers (four fumbles, three interceptions) while allowing two (both fumbles).
Twin Falls junior quarterback Carson Walters completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Haysen Robbins midway through the first quarter to open the scoring. Walters was 7-of-11 for 44 yards and no interceptions.
Otherwise, it was the Perry show.
“The kid’s been in the weight room all summer,” Reynolds said. “He didn’t act like he was tired. He got better as the night went on.”
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled to be played Friday in Twin Falls, but poor air quality in the Magic Valley prompted the schools to move it to Wood River High School.
The Bruins will play at Ridgevue on Friday.
Kimberly 37, Snake River 8
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs handled the team that ended their 2017 season in Saturday’s nonconference matchup.
“It was a good win,” said Kimberly coach Rich Bishop. “The boys did a great job of stepping up and doing what they needed to do.”
Snake River beat Kimberly 41-29 in last year’s 3A state quarterfinals en route to the title game, which it lost to Fruitland 28-12. The Panthers returned just seven starters and have 10 total seniors on their roster this fall, according to the Idaho State Journal.
“They’re not the team they were last year,” Bishop said, “but they’re still a program that’s built to win and is used to winning.”
On Saturday, Kimberly’s Braxton Hammond threw for two touchdowns, McKade Huft ran four yards for a touchdown and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Hammond, Brant Etherington ran for a one-yard touchdown and Dawson Cummins ran 39 yards for a score.
The Bulldogs led 22-0 at halftime and were up 37-0 until 4:24 left in the game.
Kimberly will host American Falls on Friday.
Vallivue 54, Canyon Ridge 22
MOUNTAIN HOME — The nonconference 4A game was close early on — 28-16 Vallivue at halftime — but the Falcons pulled away in the second half. No other details were available.
Like the Twin Falls-Pocatello game, Canyon Ridge was set to play Vallivue in Twin Falls on Friday, but unhealthy air pushed the game back a day and to a neutral site.
The Riverhawks will host Bonneville on Friday.
Volleyball
Buhl 2, Jerome 1; Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 0
JEROME — The Tigers rebounded from a nonconference loss to Buhl with a thrilling Great Basin Conference win over Canyon Ridge.
While Jerome swept the Riverhawks, all three sets ended 26-24. Tigers head coach McCall Stauffer couldn’t recall another volleyball match that finished with three identical set scores.
“There were so many emotions in that gym after the final ball dropped,” she said. “These girls, they dig deep and they work their tails off.”
Not only was the win down to the wire, it snapped a couple of losing streaks. It was Jerome’s first overall win in two years and first GBC victory in three, according to Stauffer.
“It’s a testament to the culture we’re trying to build with this program,” she said. “We’re just excited to keep moving forward because they now know they can do it.”
Stauffer said seniors Vianay Ortega, Payton Miller and Kaitlyn Burnham stood out in the win.
Jerome (1-2, 1-2) will host Preston on Tuesday, while Canyon Ridge will host Century and Buhl will host Gooding the same day.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 9, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bruins improved to 2-1 on the season after Saturday’s thrashing of new conference foe Mountain Home on Saturday.
Six different players managed to get on the score sheet for Twin Falls. Junior midfielder Madison Bailey, freshman midfielder Jaycee Bell and senior striker Madison Hicks each scored two goals on the day. Freshman midfielder Kaylin Bailey, junior midfielder/striker Brinlee Stotts and junior defender McKenna Todd each added one goal apiece.
Bruins coach Katie Kauffman simply said it was a “great day of soccer.”
Twin Falls will look to remain unbeaten in conference play when it hosts cross-town rival Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Gooding 4, Kimberly 3
GOODING — The Senators held off the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win.
The Senators scored first within five minutes of the opening kickoff and Kimberly (1-1) later responded. The teams traded goals twice more until it was knotted up at 3-3. Gooding left it late but notched a fourth goal within seven minutes of the final whistle and held on for the victory.
Madison Smith tallied two goals and Bella Osterman added a score as well for Kimberly. The two freshmen now have four and three goals on the season, respectively.
Kimberly’s next contest is at Filer on Monday. Gooding will square off with Bliss on Monday.
Declo 4, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Hornets rolled in their High Desert Conference road game.
Declo scored two goals in each half for their first win of the season.
Mateya Gentry, Kennedi Littledike, Hadley Knudson and Xochitl Rodriguez scored for the Hornets (1-1, 1-1), who will play at Buhl on Monday.
Wendell (0-1) will play at Community School the same day.
Wood River 0, Preston 0
PRESTON — The Wolverines played to a draw in their Great Basin Conference game. No other details were available.
Wood River (1-1-1, 0-0-1) will host Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Wood River 3, Preston 1
HAILEY — The Wolverines improved to 2-0 with Saturday’s Great Basin Conference win.
Kevin Montes scored two goals, and Aidan Burchmore scored the other. Lucas Beste dished out two assists, and Emerson Flores had another.
Wood River will play at Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Gooding 8, Kimberly 1
GOODING — The Senators pounded the Bulldogs for a season-opening High Desert Conference win.
Carlos Contrereas and Jesus Rosales each scored two goals for Gooding, while Breken Clarke, Dominic Garcia, Jovani Gonzalez and Armando Hernandez each scored one.
Freshman Marlon Rodriguez scored on a penalty kick for Kimberly (0-2, 0-1), which will play at Filer on Monday.
The Senators will play at Bliss the same day.
Wendell 5, Declo 0
WENDELL — The Trojans rolled in their season opener against a High Desert Conference opponent.
Bryan Flores scored three goals, and Harold Perez and Carlos Pineda each scored one for Wendell, which will play at Community School on Monday.
Declo (0-2, 0-2) will play at Buhl the same day.
Filer 2, Buhl 0
BUHL — The Wildcats earned their first win of the season in Saturday’s road High Desert Conference game. No other details were available.
Filer (1-1, 1-1) will host Kimberly on Monday, and Buhl (0-1-1, 0-1-1) will host Declo the same day.
Late Friday
Cross Country
Jerome/CSI Invitational
TWIN FALLS — The Jerome boys cross country team’s score of 31 gave the Tigers a victory in the opening meet of the season. Jerome was followed by Canyon Ridge, Highland, Century and Twin Falls to round out the top five.
Burley junior Jacob Detemple won the boys race with time to spare, holding off Canyon Ridge sophomore Ryker Holtzen by nearly 18 seconds. Sophomore George Showers and senior David Lloyd of Jerome finished third and fourth, respectively, and Twin Falls junior Payson Bingham earned fifth place.
Canyon Ridge had more top-20 finishers than any other boys team with seven, while Jerome was close behind with six.
On the girls side, 2017 Times-News runner of the year Mattalyn Geddes clocked in at 19:04.79. The Twin Falls junior’s winning time was about 1:49 faster than any other runner in the field.
Bruins junior Brinlee Garling came in second, followed by Elana Sanford and Alyssa Jean Felts of Highland. Twin Falls junior Lara Maccabee placed fifth.
Twin Falls and Highland runners made up the top 11 spots in the field, and Highland managed 28 points, just edging out the Bruins (29) for first place. Jerome took third, Century finished fourth, Canyon Ridge earned fifth and Buhl was sixth.
Six of the top 20 girls finishers belonged to the Bruins. Junior Amaya Thomas of Jerome, freshman Mackenzie Flanary of Canyon Ridge and junior Annika Johnson of Burley were among the top 20, as well.
The District 4 teams that competed on Friday will be back in action on Thursday at either Valley or the Minico Invite.
—————
Team Scores
Boys
1. Jerome 31; 2. Canyon Ridge 51; 3. Highland 100; 4. Century 108; 5. Twin Falls 120; 6. Burley 159; 7. Buhl 164; 8. Minico 242
Girls
1. Highland 28; 2. Twin Falls 29; 3. Jerome 102; 4. Century 109; 5. Canyon Ridge 113; 6. Buhl 170
Individual Results
Boys (Top 20)
1. Jacob Detemple, BUR, 17:02.13; 2. Ryker Holtzen, CR, 17:20.05; 3. George Showers, JER, 17:27.27; 4. David Lloyd, JER, 17:29.49; 5. Payson Bingham, TF, 17:36.26; 6. Koby Driscoll, JER, 17:40.75; 7. Kobe Yost, JER, 17:54.23; 8. Nathan Baecht, CR, 18:04.77; 9. Logan Olcott, CEN, 18:10.03; 10. Trajan Holtzen, CR, 18:19.94; 11. Jacob Van Orden, JER, 18:26.40; 12. Xander Thompson, CEN, 18:26.86; 13. Daniel Butler, BUHL, 18:29.31; 14. Samuel Godfrey, HIGH, 18:33.25; 15. Jarom Rojas, CR, 18:45.11; 16. Sheldon Flanary, CR, 18:51.77; 17. Hunter Helm, HIGH, 18:58.10; 18. Devin Burk, CR, 19:02.11; 19. Drake Driscoll, JER, 19:05.03; 20. Ceasar Cervantes, CR, 19:12.96
Girls (Top 20)
1. Mattalyn Geddes, TF, 19:04.79; 2. Brinlee Garling, TF, 20:53.77; 3. Elana Sanford, HIGH, 21:24.15; 4. Alyssa Jean Felts, HIGH, 22:00.32; 5. Lara Maccabee, TF, 22:34.62; 6. Haley Sirman, HIGH, 22:46.20; 7. Lauren Benson, HIGH, 22:49.57; 8. Angela Renzello, HIGH, 23:03.55; 9. Grace Kosmicki, HIGH, 23:08.83; 10. Mya Richardson, TF, 23:11.18; 11. Abigail Anderson, 23:26.48; 12. Jordan Olcott, CEN, 23:28.69; 13. Amaya Thomas, JER, 23:44.33; 14. Ava Patterson, CEN, 23:50.17; 15. Summer Garling, TF, 23:59.03; 16. Emily Wolfley, HIGH, 24:07.70; 17. Mackenzie Flanary, CR, 24:20.48; 18. Allison Bates, HIGH, 24:28.48; 19. Annika Johnson, BUR, 24:34.36; 20. Rachel Fields, HIGH, 24:38.55
—————
2018 Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle
Saturday at Twin Falls Golf Club
Final Results
Gross
1. Donnelley Sports 46
Scot McNeley
Jared Phay
Jeff Johnson
Zach Abels
2. Gateway Real Estate 47
Nathan Lyda
Chad Heider
Ryan Heider
Toby Hedier
Last: CSI Baseball 78
Nick Aiello
Boomer Walker
Kamden Hibbard
Kaden Hibbard
Net
1. M&M Electric 39.7
Clayton Pond
Jesse Veirstra
Dallas Taylor
Kelly Swope
2. Anchor Bistro #2 41.2
Aaron Anderson
Justin Aslett
Rem Pullin
Seth Baker
3. Stone/Harris 41.9
Laird Stone
Grayson Stone
Roger Harris
Curt Harris
