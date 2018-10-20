Girls soccer
Twin Falls 0, Skyline 0 (TF 4-2 PKs)
COEUR D’ALENE — For the second time this weekend, Twin Falls won a 4A state tournament game in penalty kicks. And Saturday’s win carried extra weight.
Not only did the victory at Lake City High School secure a third-place trophy for the Bruins, it was their 19th win of the season — their highest win total in program history, according to coach Katie Kauffman.
“This season has far exceeded our expectations,” Kauffman said over the phone. “I’m really proud of this group of kids.”
Both Twin Falls and Skyline played solid defense in regulation and in extra time, Kauffman said, which meant another penalty shootout for the Bruins. They beat Middleton 4-2 in penalty kicks in Thursday’s first-round game.
Twin Falls (19-2) won by the same score on Saturday. Paige Beem, Madison Hicks and McKenna Todd made the first three penalty kicks, and freshman Kaylin Bailey sunk the winner.
Bailey was in that position thanks to another stellar effort from goalkeeper Sidnee Naerebout. The junior blocked two Skyline PKs on Saturday, just like she did on Thursday. Kauffman said Naerebout was Twin Falls’ MVP of the tournament.
“She played great all three games,” Kauffman said. “She made really smart decisions all tournament.”
The victory gave the Bruins a state trophy for the fourth straight season (second in 2015, third in 2016, consolation last season). Before the season, Kauffman was skeptical about her team’s chances to continue the run, mainly because five seniors graduated from last year’s team, including co-Great Basin Conference player of the year Lexi Rierson.
“We weren’t quite sure what to expect. We thought it might be a rebuilding year,” Kauffman said. “Our returning group and our younger players all stepped and rose to the occasion.”
After dropping their season opener against 5A Highland, Twin Falls rattled off 18 straight wins to tie the program record. The Bruins fell short of setting the record in the semifinals Friday against Bishop Kelly, which went on to earn its third straight state title and 64th consecutive win, but they captured it on Saturday.
The Bruins have good reasons to be optimistic going into 2019. They will lose senior Madison Hicks (“a great leader,” Kauffman said), but everyone else will be back.
“All of our freshmen played big games,” Kauffman said. “It makes me super excited.”
Sun Valley Community School 3, Marsh Valley 1
TWIN FALLS — The Cutthroats rebounded from their first loss of the season and earned their third straight 3A state trophy. They were led by (who else?) Lily Fitzgerald.
The senior went into her final high school game needing two goals to break the SVCS girls soccer record for most goals in a season — a record she set last year. Fitzgerald scored all three of the Cutthroats’ goals on Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex to end their season on a high note.
“It was a full team effort,” said SVCS coach Kelly Feldman. “Lily was Lily.”
SVCS beat Timberlake 2-0 on Thursday, but their 20-game losing streak ended in the semifinals on Friday in a 3-0 loss to Sugar-Salem.
The team with state title aspirations did not let Friday’s disappointment carry into Saturday, Feldman said.
“Today felt different than yesterday,” she said. “The girls felt like they played so badly yesterday, they wanted to come back and redeem themselves.”
In addition to Friday’s loss, the Cutthroats avenged last year’s state tournament defeat, which came at the hands of Marsh Valley. Saturday’s game was tied 1-1 at halftime, but Fitzgerald and company pulled away.
“It’s always so great to end on a win,” Feldman said. “It sends everybody home feeling better about everything. How do you feel bad about finishing 20-1?”
Boys soccer
Filer 1, Bonners Ferry 0 (OT)
TWIN FALLS — The Wildcats finished a successful season with a third-place trophy Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
“It was our goal to play on Saturday,” said Filer coach Derek Howard. “We were hoping to pull something together, and we finally did.”
For the second straight day, the Wildcats were held scoreless in regulation. But unlike Friday’s semifinal game — a 1-0 loss to High Desert Conference foe Bliss — Filer found the net to earn its first 3A state trophy since 2011 (also third place).
Filer senior Cody Ruiz missed most of Friday’s game with an injury. He returned on Saturday and scored the game’s only goal. A Bonners Ferry handball two minutes into extra time gave Filer a penalty kick, and Ruiz drained it to end the game.
The Wildcats, who reached the state tournament for the first time since 2015, finished the season with a 14-6-3 overall record.
“I don’t think there was any disappointment whatsoever,” Howard said. “I’m proud that our guys never gave up and left it all out there. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids I had this year.”
Volleyball
Gooding 3, South Fremont 2
POCATELLO — The Senators clinched a 3A state tournament berth with a 25-23, 25-27, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9 win over the Cougars in Saturday’s play-in match.
Gooding served 95 percent as a team, according to coach Trica Adkinson, and Erika Anthony was 100 percent on her serves. She added 39 assists. Grace Parker had 22 kills, 16 digs and six blocks, and Nicole Stampke tallied 13 kills, 14 digs and two blocks.
The Senators (15-3) will open state tournament play on Friday against Timberlake. That match will start at 9 a.m. at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Genesee 3, Oakley 0
GRANGEVILLE — The Hornets saw their season end with a 19-25, 10-25, 20-25 loss in Saturday’s 1A Division I state play-in game. No other details were available.
Oakley finished with a 9-12 overall record.
Waterspings 3, Hansen 0
POCATELLO — The Huskies’ season ended in Saturday’s 1A Division II state play-in game. No other details were available.
Hansen ended up with a 14-8 overall record.
