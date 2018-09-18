Girls soccer
Twin Falls 6, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins took 22 shots, and the Riverhawks only attempted two in the Great Basin Conference game.
Twin Falls has won both of its matchups against Canyon Ridge this season.
Bruins freshman Kaylin Bailey led with two goals ,and Brinlee Stotts, Madison Hicks (header), Madison Bailey (penalty kick) and Madelyn McQueen each scored once. Emily Bruns, Elisabeth Plouy, Paige Beem and Madison Bailey each had an assist.
Canyon Ridge sophomore Zoey Beebe scored the lone Riverhawk goal in the second half on a free kick. A busy Gissele Garibay in goal finished with 15 saves for Canyon Ridge.
Twin Falls (11-1, 10-0) hosts Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge (2-10, 2-7) is at Century on Thursday.
Century 6, Burley 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats remained winless after Tuesday's Great Basin Conference match.
Burley (0-9-1, 0-8-1) will play at Pocatello on Thursday.
Volleyball
Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats swept the Riverhawks 25-21, 25-12, 25-15 for a Great Basin Conference win.
Makayla Tolman had 11 kills and seven blocks, Kennedee Tracy had eight kills and 11 digs, Brinley Wilson had 18 assists and Mikayla Shirley had 11 digs for the Bobcats (7-2 in conference), who will host rival Minico on Thursday.
Canyon Ridge will host Jerome the same day.
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins moved to 7-1 in the Great Basin Conference with the 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20 home win over the Tigers.
Twin Falls' Kaitlin Evans had nine kills and six aces.
Twin Falls will play in the Bonneville/Hillcrest Classic in Idaho Falls this weekend.
Minico 3, Wood River 1
HAILEY — The Spartans edged the Wolverines 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 for a Great Basin Conference win.
Wood River's Emily Vandenberg had nine kills, eight digs and five aces, Annie Kaminski had 13 kills and Torie King had 20 assists. No stats for Minico were available.
The Spartans will play at rival Burley on Thursday, and the Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) will host Twin Falls next Wednesday.
Century 3, Jerome 0
JEROME — The Diamondbacks swept the Tigers for a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Jerome will play at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Filer 3, American Falls 0
FILER — The Wildcats rolled to a 25-8, 25-8, 25-23 nonconference win.
Gracie Robinson had nine kills, Kelsie Snyder had seven digs, Alexis Beard had three aces and four blocks and Kailey Brown added four blocks for Filer (7-0), which will play at Buhl on Thursday.
Shoshone 3, Valley 0
SHOSHONE — The Indians won a hard-fought Snake River Conference match, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24.
Shoshone's Cierra Hennings had eight kills and 38 digs, Rionna Kerner had 10 kills and Patti Fitzgerald had 24 assists.
Shoshone (6-4, 4-0) will play at Raft River on Thursday, and Valley will play at Oakley the same day.
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
OAKLEY — The Hornets defeated the Pilots in the Snake River Conference match, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13.
Oakley sophomore Melissa Hardy had a team-high five kills, followed by juniors Zoie Bedke and Kayzia Gillette each with four and Lyzan Gillette and senior Liz Hardy each with three. Senior Khali Wells and Hardy led the defense with four blocks apiece.
Oakley (2-4, 2-1) hosts Valley on Thursday, and Glenns Ferry (0-10, 0-4) is at Valley on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Community School 0
TWIN FALLS — Senior Gracie Cover led all players with 13 kills, junior Maycee Holloway dished out 23 assists and Jordon Morton had four aces for the Lions in their 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 Sawtooth Conference win over the Cutthroats.
Holloway and senior Sarah Reineke each had six digs, and Cover had three blocks for the Lion defense.
Senior Katie Wehrly and junior Emily Boetgger led Community School with nine digs.
Lighthouse Christian (6-1, 3-0) hosts Dietrich on Thursday, and Community School (2-5, 0-3) hosts Twin Falls Christian on Oct. 1.
Hansen 3, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD — The Huskies improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the 25-18, 25-22, 25-3 win over the Mushers. No stats were available.
Hansen is at Carey and Camas County hosts Richfield on Thursday.
Castleford 3, Hagerman 2
HAGERMAN — The Wolves and Pirates battled for five sets with Castleford coming out with the 16-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-10 Sawtooth Conference victory.
For the Pirates, Elly Yore recorded a double-double with 18 kills and 12 digs. She also had three blocks. Alana Floyd dished out 23 assists with eight kills and eight digs. Kinley Whitmarsh had a team-high 18 digs, and Kyta Sellers added 13.
Castleford is at Murtaugh on Thursday, and Hagerman (3-7, 1-4) will play in the Idaho Falls Tournament this weekend.
Carey 3, Murtaugh 1
MURTAUGH — The visiting Panthers won the Sawtooth Conference match over the Red Devils 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15.
Fatima Aguilera led the Red Devils with 10 kills, and fellow senior Jenna Benites passed for 22 assists. For the Murtaugh defense, Alissa Chatelain picked up 16 digs, and Lisa Ambriz followed with 15.
Murtaugh (9-5, 1-2) hosts Castleford and Carey hosts Hansen and on Thursday.
Dietrich 3, Richfield 0
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils swept the Tigers 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 for a Sawtooth Conference win.
Bailey Hubert had six kills and eight digs, Brianna Astle had 23 assists and four kills and Matigan Bingham had 15 kills for Dietrich, which will play at Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Richfield will play at Camas County the same day.
Boys soccer
Wood River 12, Minico 0
RUPERT — The Wolverines pounded the Spartans for a Great Basin Conference win.
Edvard Amundsgaard scored three goals, Josset Guzman and Javier Vega each scored two and Kevin Montes, Andres Vargas, Isaac Esparza, Jovany Armenta and Brandon Loayza each scored one. Lucas Beste had two assists, while Armenta, Davis Ros, Aidan Burchmore, Rafael Muniz and Andres Vargas each had one.
Wood River (10-0-1, 9-0-1) will host Burley on Saturday, and Minico (1-10, 0-10) will play at Preston on Thursday.
Jerome 4, Mountain Home 0
JEROME — Jerome shut out the Great Basin Conference's other Tigers on Tuesday. No other details were available.
Jerome (8-3-1, 6-3-1) will play at Pocatello on Saturday.
Century 10, Burley 2
POCATELLO — The Diamondbacks crushed the Bobcats for a Great Basin Conference win.
Burley led 2-1 at halftime, according to the Idaho State Journal. No other details were available.
Burley (1-7-3, 1-6-2) will host Pocatello on Thursday.
