Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Minico 1; Twin Falls 3, Burley 1; Burley 3, Jerome 0; Minico 3, Jerome 0
The Bruins have a new coach and graduated several star players from last year’s team, and they continued to dominate the Great Basin Conference.
Twin Falls beat Minico 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18 and Burley 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20 in a season-opening multi-team match.
The Bruins improved their winning streak to 134 games against Great Basin Conference opponents since they moved down to the league in 2009. They won both matches on Wednesday despite graduating several star players and facing a Burley team that returned two of its best.
“Some of our key returners really contributed,” said Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman. “We were playing like a team and handled pressure well. Some new players stepped into key roles. Really, really proud of my team.”
The Bruins were led by senior outside hitter Taylor Burnham, who recorded 29 kills over the two matches.
“She played absolutely great,” Harshman said.
Harshman also showered praise on senior setter Shelby Veenstra (79 assists on the day) and junior libero Claire Hodge (51 digs).
Minico rebounded from its loss to the Bruins with a sweep of Jerome (25-22, 25-17, 25-12), as did Burley (25-11, 25-16, 25-22).
Against Twin Falls, Minico’s Emilyn Swenson had eight kills, Shaya Hawkes had 27 assists and Bailey Seamons had 15 digs. Against Jerome, Hawkes had 24 assists, and Sydney Dozier and Kenzie Leslie each had six kills.
Twin Falls will continue conference play against Pocatello and Century on Tuesday, Minico will play at Century on Wednesday, Burley will play at Pocatello on Thursday and Jerome will host Buhl and Canyon Ridge on Saturday.
Canyon Ridge 3, Preston 1
PRESTON — The Riverhawks rebounded from a first set loss to earn a Great Basin Conference win in their season opener.
Canyon Ridge prevailed 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.
The Riverhawks will play at Highland on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Bliss 0, Buhl 0
BLISS — Neither High Desert Conference team could find the net in their season opener.
“Both teams played hard and were very evenly matched,” Bliss coach Brent Bjornn said in an email. “Good game to start the season and let new players learn their positions and gain playing experience.”
Bliss will host Community School on Friday, and Buhl will host Filer the same day.
Community School 8, Declo 0
DECLO — The Cutthroats remained undefeated with Wednesday’s blowout High Desert Conference win.
Ridley Lindstrom scored three goals, Cash Dart scored two and Shea Brokaw and Johannes Liaboe each scored one. The other score was an own goal.
Community School (3-0, 2-0) will play at Bliss on Friday, and Declo (0-1) will play at Wendell on Saturday.
Girls soccer
Community School 7, Declo 0
DECLO — The Cutthroats improved to 2-0 with Wednesday’s High Desert Conference road win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored three goals, Lyla Maxwell scored two and Aubrey Duffield and Maddy Dunn each scored one for Community School. Duffield, Crosby Boe and Rylee Whorton each had one assist.
The Cutthroats will play at Canyon Ridge on Friday, and Declo (0-1) will play at Wendell on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.