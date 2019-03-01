Twin Falls 68, Moscow 51
BOISE — For most of the first half in the loser-out game against Moscow, Twin Falls appeared as if it was still reeling from its state tournament-opening defeat at the hands of Idaho Fall on Thursday night.
Whatever lacked for the Bruins early somehow found its way back into the Twin Falls game plan in the second half, as the Bruins put their game back together to defeat the Bears.
The Bruins trailed, 31-26, at the half and came out and outscored the Bears, 42-20, in the second half. Twin Falls largest lead was 18 points, 64-46 midway thru the fourth quarter. The Bruins out-rebounded the Bears, 36-24, with seniors Faust Ystueta and Ryan Ball each finishing with seven boards.
Twin Falls senior Mitchell Brizee scored nine points in the first half but Moscow had no answer for Brizee in the second half as he tacked on 15 more. Brizee hit 10-of-16 shots, including two 3-pointers. Ystueta was also in double figures with 13 points.
Twin Falls (21-4) will play Columbia in the consolation game at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Sugar-Salem 57, Kimberly 52
MERIDIAN — Sugar-Salem beat Kimberly for the third time this season, outlasting the Bulldogs for the win in the semi-finals of the 3A state tournament at Meridian High School.
The Diggers and Bulldogs played a wild, fast-paced game that seemed to suit both teams. The Diggers held a 13-9 advantage after the first quarter and maintained the lead at the half, 32-27.
Kimberly went ahead at 41-39 with 3:20 remaining in third quarter and held a one-point edge, 43-42, after three. The Diggers outscored the Bulldogs, 15-9, in the final period, but free throws almost became Sugar-Salem’s downfall in the second half, finishing 5-for-11.
With six lead changes and six ties, the largest advantage for either team was 34-27, for Sugar-Salem.
Kimberly junior Dawson Cummins had an outstanding offensive game with 22 points, as junior Brant Etherinton had 11 points off the bench. Seniors Tristyn O’Donnell and Braxton Hammond combined for 15 rebounds. Sugar-Salem was led by junior Tanner Harris with 16 points.
Kimberly (20-4) will play Marsh Valley for third place at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Bear Lake 45, Declo 35
BOISE — Declo was defeated by Bear Lake in a loser-out game in the 2A state tournament at Capital High School.
The Hornets held an 11-9 lead after the first quarter but the Bears turned on a shooting display jumping out with a 15-2 run to open the second quarter and finished the half with a 30-14 advantage, the largest lead by Bear Lake. Most of the Bears’ damage was done by sophomore Owen Teuscher, who had 20 points for the half, including six 3-pointers.
Declo cut the Bear Lake lead to 14 points after three quarters, 37-23, then closed the margin to nine points late in the fourth quarter, 44-35, but got no closer.
The Hornets committed 13 turnovers and the Bears had eight. Senior McKay Breshears had a team high nine points for Declo followed by seniors Bart Gibby and Ben Puentes with seven each. Teuscher led all players with 25 points including seven triples.
Declo ends the season at 16-10.
Rockland 57, Carey 48
CALDWELL — Carey was defeated by Rockland in the loser–out game of the 1A Division II state tournament at Caldwell High School.
The Panthers held a 27-25 lead at the half, but a 21-point third quarter by the Bulldogs blew open the game in their favor. The Bulldogs held a large edge in rebounds, 49-25, and also led in points off the bench, 12-1.
Sophomore Hunter Smith had 17 points to lead the trio of Carey players in double figures, followed by sophomore Dallin Parke and junior Brigham Parke, each with 12. Rockland senior Pratt Matthews recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 boards, while sophomore Braden Permann added 13.
Carey ends the season at 12-15.
