Volleyball
Burley 3, Minico 1
RUPERT — Other than the third set, the Bobcats handled the rival Spartans for a Great Basin Conference win. Burley won 25-19, 25-10, 20-25, 25-15.
Burley’s Makayla Tolman finished with 20 assists, 15 kills and three blocks, Brinley Wilson had 18 assists, 10 digs and five kills, Kennedee Tracy had 12 kills and 13 digs, Mikayla Shirley had 16 digs and three aces and Kaia King had 11 digs and three aces.
Burley will play at Preston on Thursday, and Minico will play at Canyon Ridge the same day.
Wood River 3, Jerome 0
HAILEY — The Wolverines handled the Tigers 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 for a Great Basin Conference win.
Wood River’s Emily Vandenberg finished with 10 kills and 16 digs, Annie Kaminski had seven kills and four blocks, Patrea Topp had four aces and Torie King dished out 17 assists.
The Wolverines (8-5, 5-2) will play at Twin Falls on Thursday, and Jerome will host the Jerome Invite on Saturday.
Filer 3, Gooding 0
GOODING — The Wildcats stayed undefeated after a Tuesday’s tight Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win. Filer prevailed 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.
Filer’s Ella Fischer had 12 kills and nine digs, Alexis Beard had 15 assists and four aces, Hallie Knight had 18 assists, Gracie Robinson had nine kills and Kelsie Snyder had eight digs.
Filer (5-0, 2-0) will play at Kimberly on Thursday, and Gooding will play at Declo the same day.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 1
BUHL — The Bulldogs (1-1) won their first match with the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 over the Indians. For Buhl, senior Monica Oviedo and Kylie Crossland led with 14 and 13 kills, respectfully. Kayla Morse had 10 digs and senior Emily Gorrell had three aces. Kimberly (1-3, 1-1) hosts Filer and Buhl (2-4, 0-3) hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 2
GLENNS FERRY — The host Spartans won the five-set nonconference match 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24, 15-3 over the Pilots.
Aspen Stinemates led Wendell with eight kills, and Callie Clapp added six. Setters Gaby Ponce had nine assists and Madi Flick had eight. Stevie Torres finished with three aces.
Glenns Ferry (0-8) hosts Raft River on Thursday, and Wendell (1-4) is at Declo on Tuesday.
Hansen 3, Murtaugh 1
HANSEN — The Huskies moved to 2-0 in the Sawtooth Conference and 6-2 overall with the 20-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19 win over the Red Devils.
Senior Haylee Pittman led Hansen with 11 kills, and Yolanda Alaniz followed with nine.
“Haylee was the spark of the team tonight,” said Hansen coach Jim Lasso.
Murtaugh (5-2, 0-1) is at Richfield and Hansen hosts Community School on Thursday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Hagerman 0
HAGERMAN — Lighthouse Christian senior Gracie Cover led all players with 17 kills in the 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 Sawtooth Conference win over Hagerman.
Jordan Morton added nine kills for the Lions. Senior setter Caitlyn Gaskill dished out 19 assists and Kaity Reineke followed with 13. The defense was led by senior Sarah Reineke with nine digs.
For the Pirates, Alana Floyd had three kills, five assists and eight digs. Krista Farnsworth led the Pirate defense with 10 digs and two blocks.
Hagerman (1-5, 0-2) is at Valley on Wednesday, and Lighthouse Christian (4-1, 1-0) is at Castleford on Thursday.
Dietrich 3, Camas County 0
FAIRFIELD — The Blue Devils swept the Mushers 25-10, 25-12, 25-23 for their first win of the season.
Dietrich’s Matigan Bingham had 12 kills and 10 aces, Brianna Astle had 16 assists and Madison Christiansen finished with seven kills.
The Blue Devils will host Hagerman on Thursday, and Camas County will play at Carey the same day.
Castleford 3, Community School 0
CASTLEFORD — The Wolves shut out the Cutthroats 25-17, 25-23, 25-9 in the Sawtooth Conference match.
Lola Street led Community School with six kills, Katie Wehrly picked up seven digs and Blakely Spoor had three blocks.
For Castleford, Zailee Poulson had nine kills, Aubrey Mahannah and Bailee Truscott each had eight, and Maddy March added five. Sydney Schoth dished out 30 assists, had nine digs and had six aces. Mahannah and March each had 10 digs. Truscott had four digs, two blocks and one ace. Jamie Zimmers had two kills and three digs.
Community School (2-3, 0-1) is at Hansen and Castleford (6-3, 1-0) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 6, Jerome 0
JEROME — The Bruins shut out the host Tigers in the Great Basin Conference match.
Twin Falls led 3-0 after the first half on goals by Madison Bailey, Paige Beem (penalty kick) and Emily Bruns. In the second half, Kaylin Bailey had two goals and assisted Madison Bailey on her second goal of the game. Junior goalie Sidnee Naerebout recorded the shutout.
Twin Falls (8-1, 7-0) hosts Pocatello and Jerome (2-4-1, 2-3-1) is at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Jerome 5, Twin Falls 3
TWIN FALLS — The Tigers improved to 4-3 in the Great Basin Conference and 6-3 overall with the win over the Bruins.
Jerome’s Benny Martinez and Alfredo Ortiz scored in the first half, while Jose Pulido scored twice and Nestor Palacios scored once in the second half.
Josh Stagge scored the first Twin Falls goal, and Caden Zierenberg had two scores in the second half.
Jerome hosts Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls (2-2-2, 2-2-1) travels to Pocatello on Thursday.
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines stayed unbeaten after Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference win.
Senior Josset Guzman scored first in the third minute off an assist from Brandon Garcia. Wood River scored two minutes later on an own goal, credited to Lucas Beste. The senior scored the third and final goal in the 52nd minute.
The Wolverines (8-0, 7-0) will host Mountain Home on Thursday, and Canyon Ridge (4-4, 4-2) will play at Jerome the same day.
Late Monday
Girls Soccer
Filer 3, Bliss 0
BLISS — The Wildcats improved to 3-2 in the High Desert Conference with the road win over the Bears.
Riley Eldredge scored two goals, and Saisha Serratos scored the third.
Filer (3-4, 3-2) hosts Wendell and Bliss (0-6, 0-6) hosts Declo on Wednesday.
