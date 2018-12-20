Boys basketball
Dietrich 66, Hagerman 64
HAGERMAN — In a tight contest all the way through, the Blue Devils came out on top of the Pirates for their first win of the season.
Dietrich (1-4, 1-0) was led by sophomore Brady Power, who poured in a game-high 23 points. Juniors Kyler Robertson and Raygn Robertson had 16 and 15, respectively.
Hagerman’s Bryant Osborne had 21, while Chris Belem added 15 for the Pirates.
The Blue Devils led by 10 after one quarter but trailed by one at halftime, such was the back-and-forth nature of the contest.
“It was a nail-biter,” Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said. “We started off pretty slow and fought our way back...the entire time it was a fight.”
Hagerman (2-6, 1-1) will play at Camas County on Jan. 8. Dietrich will travel to Ambrose on Saturday.
Minico 68, Bishop Kelly 61
RIDGEVUE — The Spartans overcame a difficult first quarter with an explosive second, then held off Bishop Kelly for a win at the Warhawk Tournament at Ridgevue High School.
Bishop Kelly took a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, but Minico (8-0) answered right back. The Spartans outscored Bishop Kelly, 19-5, in the second.
“They jumped out early,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “We kinda weathered the storm and took a seven-point lead into halftime...we were just able to hold them off.”
Minico took the third quarter, 16-14, before Bishop Kelly took the fourth, 27-25, so the Spartans maintained that seven-point advantage. Shippen said his team took leads as large as 13 and as small as three in the late stages, but stayed ahead, going 10-for-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kobe Matsen led the way with 24 points, while juniors Rylan Chandler and Kasen Carpenter added 19 and 14, respectively.
Minico will face Ridgevue at the tournament on Friday.
Valley 72, Raft River 45
HAZELTON — The Vikings took an enormous halftime advantage and cruised to a win on Thursday.
Valley led, 46-22 at the break and continued to pile on from there. Senior Zane Mussmann led with 23, while fellow seniors Alex Korom and Nic Anderson had 15 and 12, respectively.
Junior Justin Schumann led Raft River with 19 and sophomore Ryan Spaeth had 15.
“Our energy, right from the tip, set the tone,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said.
Valley (7-3, 3-0) will host Dietrich on Jan. 5. Raft River (6-3, 0-2) will host Oakley on Jan. 8.
Oakley 46, Chaliis 29
OAKLEY — The Hornets held the Vikings to only seven points in the first half in the non-conference home win. Challis won the scoring battle in the second half, 22-19.
“We played a great defensive first half,” said Oakley coach Jeffrey Bedke. “They made a late surge in the fourth quarter and we were able to maintain the lead.”
Oakley senior Gannon Critchfield finished with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds and senior Slater Sagers chipped in 10 points and eight boards.
Oakley (8-1, 1-0 Snake River) will play its third game of the week hosting Grace on Friday.
Sun Valley Community School 55, Castleford 38
SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley Community School evened its Sawtooth Conference record to 1-1 and overall record to 3-3 with the home win over Castleford.
Freshman Sid Tomlinson was the top scorer for the game with 23 points and senior Peter Morawitz followed with 10 for the Cutthroats. Castleford was led by freshman Eric Taylor with 14 points.
Castleford (3-5, 0-2) is at Rimrock on Friday. Sun Valley Community School is at Lighthouse Tuesday on Jan. 8.
Murtaugh 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 30
TWIN FALLS — The Red Devils more than doubled up the Warriors on Thursday.
The Warriors actually led by four after one quarter, but a 25-11 run in the second quarter helped Murtaugh take a big lead and continue to add to it.
Junior Kolby McClure and senior Graden Dimond led Murtaugh with 12 points apiece. Sophomore Evan Walker had a game-high 18 points for the Warriors, and added nine rebounds.
Murtaugh (6-3) will play at Hansen on Jan. 5. Twin Falls Christian Academy (1-4) will be at Castleford on Jan. 8.
Girls basketball
Twin Falls 46, Canyon Ridge 12
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls finished with the Great Basin Conference win over cross-town rival Canyon Ridge.
“It’s a friendly rivalry for both teams,” said Twin Falls coach Nancy Jones. “Both teams get up for the game.”
Sophomore Paige Beem paced the Bruins with 11 points, senior Gracie Mumford and sophomore Brinley Iverson each had five rebounds and junior McKayla Rodriguez had four of the team’s 19 steals. Freshman Jordan Roberts had six points to lead the River Hawks.
Canyon Ridge (1-11, 0-9) hosts Kimberly on Saturday. Twin Falls (5-6, 3-3) is at Burley Friday, Jan. 4
Mountain Home 64, Buhl 39
BUHL — Buhl senior Emily Gorrell scored 15 points in the non-conference road loss to Mountain Home (11-1, 7-1 Great Basin).
Senior Kyra Azevedo added nine in the losing effort.
Senior Jazzi Cristobal posted 20 points for the Tigers, followed by her classmates Emalee Pippin with 15 and Adrie Blanksma added 14.
“We came out and battled with them well,” Buhl head coach Dan Hill said. “We just ran out of gas there a little bit.”
Buhl (4-9, 0-3 SCIC) is at American Falls on Friday, Jan.4
Hagerman 45, Dietrich 36
HAGERMAN — The Pirates picked up a big Sawtooth Conference win with the home victory over the Blue Devils. Hagerman (11-2, 1-0) held Dietrich to only eight points in the first half and scored 19 points. Dietrich held a one-point advantage in the second half, 28-27.
“We played really good defense,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. “Dietrich is a tough opponent and it was a hard fought battle. We just stepped up at the right time.”
Hagerman had three players in double figures, with senior Elly Yore leading with a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds. Senior Alana Floyd also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards with freshman Sadie Wadsworth tossing in 12. For Dietrich (10-2, 1-1), seniors Matigan Bingham led with 14 points and Brianna Astle had 10.
Dietrich is at Ambrose on Saturday. Hagerman is at Shoshone Saturday, Jan. 5.
Murtaugh 50, Twin Falls Christian Academy 27
TWIN FALLS — The Red Devils controlled the contest against the Warriors and earned a win on Thursday.
Murtaugh (6-5) held a 23-12 lead at halftime before a big third quarter gave the Red Devils a 21-point advantage before the fourth quarter, in which they added two more to their cushion.
Senior Lisa Ambriz and juniors Alissa Chatelain and Leslye Tapia tied for the game-high with 10 points. For the Warriors (3-5), senior Rese Walker also had 10, while freshman Grace Bolyard added nine.
“They’re very well coached and have a big presence down low that we couldn’t match,” Warriors head coach Kyler Gardner said.
Murtaugh will play at Hansen on Jan. 4. Twin Falls Christian Academy will travel to Castleford on Jan. 8.
Glenns Ferry 40, Castleford 38
CASTLEFORD — The Pilots topped the Wolves in a close contest on Thursday.
Glenns Ferry took a one-point lead after one quarter and extended that advantage to six points at halftime. However, Castleford outscored the Pilots, 14-10, in the third to make it a two-point game. The Wolves, however, could not get over the hump in the fourth as their deficit remained the same.
"It was a good, hard-fought game," Castleford head coach Jason Tverdy said. "Both teams shot well."
Junior Fabby Arevalo led Glenns Ferry with 13 points and senior Annessa Castillo had 11. Castleford senior Maddy March led all scorers with 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Castleford (0-10) will play Dietrich on Jan. 3. Glenns Ferry (7-6) will take on Oakley on Jan. 5.
Wrestling
An omitted weight class indicates a double-forfeit
Melba 39, Wendell 27
MELBA — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) over (M) (For.) 113: Quay Lindsay (W) over Dan Kaelin (M) (Dec 16-14) 120: Kyle Sears (W) over (M) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Zane Helm (M) over (W) (For.) 138: Austin Morehouse (M) over (W) (For.) 145: Teegan Dunn (W) over Easton Draper (M) (Fall 1:05) 152: Jake Svedin (M) over Keevan Lindsay (W) (Dec 5-3) 160: Hank Svedin (M) over (W) (For.) 170: Levi Martin (M) over (W) (For.) 182: Kyle Svetich (M) over (W) (For.) 195: Hayden Colunga (M) over (W) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Tyler Torres (W) over (M) (For.)
