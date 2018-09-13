Volleyball
Dietrich 3, Hagerman 2
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils dug themselves out of an early hole and earned their second straight victory, both against Sawtooth Conference opponents.
“The girls finally flipped and figured it out," said Dietrich coach Charley Bingham. "They decided they wanted to play and win.”
Hagerman took the first two sets 25-8 and 25-12. Bingham challenged her players after the second set, and they responded with set wins of 25-16, 25-10 and 15-13.
“It was complete opposites," Bingham said. "It was impressive.”
Senior Madison Christiansen had 10 kills and eight digs, senior Matigan Bingham had 13 kills and seven digs, senior Brianna Astle had 19 assists and senior Bailey Hubert had 15 digs for the Blue Devils, who will host Watersprings on Saturday.
Kyta Sellers had nine kills, Elly Yore had five kills, 12 digs and four blocks, Alana Floyd had 15 assists and 18 digs and Sadie Wadsworth had 12 digs for the Pirates (2-6, 0-3), who will play at Community School on Monday.
Twin Falls 3, Wood River 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins cruised 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 for a Great Basin Conference victory.
"This was a big win for us," Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman said in an emai. "We knew Wood River would be scrappy with a big block. We worked hard to find ways to get around them and evolved throughout the match. I'm proud of the way we played as a team."
Junior Clair Hodge had a pass rating of 2.69 and 11 digs, senior Shelby Veenstra had 33 assists and five kills and senior Taylor Burnham slammed 12 kills for the Bruins (12-4, 6-1), who will play at the Jerome Invite on Saturday.
Senior Annie Kaminski had 11 kills and two blocks, and junior Emily Vandenberg had four kills and 16 digs for the Wolverines (8-6, 5-3), who will also play at Saturday's Jerome Invite.
Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Spartans beat the host Riverhawks 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 in the Great Basin Conference match.
Canyon Ridge senior Brooklyn Weston led the offense with nine kills and had eight blocks at the net. Kelbie Standley had a team-high 21 digs, and fellow junior Abby Giardina added 14.
Canyon Ridge plays at the Jerome Invite on Saturday, and Minico is at Wood River on Tuesday.
Burley 3, Preston 0
PRESTON — The Bobcats handled the Indians 25-17, 25-21, 25-8 for a Great Basin Conference win.
Burley's Makayla Tolman had 16 kills and five aces, Kennedee Tracy had 13 kills and 14 digs, Carol Blauer had four blocks and five kills and Mikayla Shirley had 14 digs.
The Bobcats will host Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Filer 3, Kimberly 0
KIMBERLY — Ella Fischer had a game-high 10 kills for Filer as the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference matchup.
Abee Bandy and Alexis Beard each added eight kills, and Halle Knight dished out 27 assists for Filer.
Zoey Brown led Kimberly with three kills, and Marleigh Geer had five assists. For the Bulldog defense, Demee Rosenkrance had 23 digs, and Ellery Johnson had five blocks.
Filer (6-0, 3-0) and Kimberly (1-4, 1-2) will play at the Jerome Invite on Saturday.
Buhl 3, Mountain Home 1
BUHL — The Indians improved to 5-4 with the 25-19, 25-19, 9-25, 25-22 nonconference win over the Tigers.
Senior Kylie Crossland had a team-high 18 kills and three aces. Sophomore setter Adriana Azevedo finished with 30 assists, and senior Monica Oviedo had 12 digs.
Buhl will play at the Jerome Invite on Saturday.
Gooding 3, Declo 0
DECLO — The Senators won on the road 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 over the Hornets.
Gooding senior Nicole Stampke finished with a double-double of 14 kills and 15 digs. Senior Grace Parker followed with 12 kills and four blocks, and senior setter Erika Anthony passed out 32 assists.
Gooding (5-1, 2-1 SCIC) hosts Kimberly on Wednesday. Declo will play at the Jerome Invite on Saturday.
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 1
GLENNS FERRY — The Trojans picked up a road Snake River Conference win, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16 over the Pilots.
“The girls found the drive and played hard,” Raft River coach Branden Severe said in an email. “We got to tough balls and made good decisions on the court. We had a great serving night.”
Raft River hosts North Gem on Saturday. Glenns Ferry is at Oakley on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Castleford 1
CASTLEFORD — Lions senior Gracie Cover led Lighthouse Christian with 17 kills in the 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 Sawtooth Conference win over the Wolves.
Senior Sarah Reineke followed with seven kills, and Kaity Reineke had 20 assists. For the Lions' defense, Cover had nine digs and four blocks. Lauren Gomez had eight digs, and Sarah Reineke and Jordon Morton each had seven.
Lighthouse Christian (5-1, 2-0) hosts Community School and Castleford is at Hagerman on Tuesday.
Hansen 3, Community School 0
HANSEN — The Huskies cruised to a 25-7, 25-20, 25-9 Sawtooth Conference win.
“Our serving was really good tonight," said Hansen coach Jim Lasso. "We had a lot of great serves and very few serving errors.”
Yolanda Alaniz had nine kills for Hansen (7-2, 3-0), which will play at Camas County on Tuesday.
Community School will host Hagerman on Monday.
Carey 3, Camas County 0
CAREY — The Panthers swept the Mushers 25-20, 25-19, 25-7 for the Sawtooth Conference win. No details were available.
Camas County hosts Hansen and Carey is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Canyon Ridge 2, Jerome 2
JEROME — The Riverhawks and Tigers played to a Great Basin Conference draw.
Pau Khai and Jose Tapia scored for Canyon Ridge, and Victor Gurung had an assist. No stats were available for Jerome
The Riverhawks (4-4-1, 4-2-1) will host Pocatello on Saturday, and the Tigers (6-3-1, 4-3-1) will play at Burley the same day.
Wood River 5, Mountain Home 0
HAILEY — The Wolverines improved to 9-0 (8-0 in Great Basin Conference play) after Thursday's shutout.
"Overall, a good possession game by us," Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said via text message. "Lots of shots from outside the 18. Many rotations of players and players getting opportunities to play and learn other positions."
Senior Emerson Flores opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and junior Rafael Muniz scored in the 15th. In the second half, seniors Kevin Montes (48th minutes), Lucas Beste (61st) and Brandon Garcia (78th) completed the scoring for Wood River, which will play at Century on Saturday. The Diamondbacks are 6-0-2 overall and 6-0-1 in conference.
Mountain Home (2-5-2, 2-4-1) will host Preston on Saturday.
Century 12, Minico 0
RUPERT — The Spartans' losing streak, which began with an 11-1 loss to Century, reached eight games after Thursday's Great Basin Conference blowout.
Minico (1-8, 0-8) will play at Twin Falls on Saturday.
Other scores:
Twin Falls 1, Pocatello 1
Preston 3, Burley 0
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 8, Pocatello 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins rolled to a Great Basin Conference win.
Juniors Madison Bailey and Brinlee Stotts each scored two goals in the first half, and freshman Reagan Rex scored the fifth for Twin Falls in the first half. Freshman Kaylin Bailey, sophomore Paige Beem and senior Madison Hicks scored the final three goals. Madison Bailey, Stotts, Rex, Hicks and Abigail Williams each recorded assists.
The Bruins (9-1, 8-0) will play at Minico on Saturday.
Jerome 1, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — Jerome junior Makali Nance scored the only goal in the Great Basinc Conference win by the Tigers over the Riverhawks.. Jerome keep Jimena Martinez recorded 18 saves and Canyon Ridge goalie Gissele Garibay had nine. Canyon Ridge is at Pocatello and Jerome hosts Burley on Saturday.
Other scores:
Preston 12, Burley 0
Century 7, Minico 0
